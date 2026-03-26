Global Times: China hosts multiple key forums, spotlighting co-op, opening-up, to inject stability in an uncertain world

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a few simple, precise movements, a robot completes the whole process of picking up ingredients, skewering them, and handing over a candied hawthorn skewer. Nearby, music plays as two robots perform together on electronic keyboards. These scenes capture a moment at the 2026 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum, showing a strong sense of Chinese technology advancement throughout the event.

The annual technology-oriented forum opened on Wednesday. As a major annual event in China's science and technology sector, it has brought together thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and regions for a five-day exchange on opportunities in technological innovation and industrial development, the Global Times learned from the event organizer.

The opening of the ZGC Forum marks the third high-level international forum of its kind this week, following the China Development Forum, which concluded on Monday, and the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which is currently being held in South China's Hainan Province.

Amid rising global uncertainty, this week's series of major events carries particular weight. Prolonged geopolitical tensions, mounting world economic pressures, and rising protectionism and unilateralism have all challenged global cooperation, a Chinese expert said, noting that as this year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), the back-to-back hosting of key forums once again sends a clear signal that the world's second largest economy remains committed to opening-up and sharing development opportunities, helping to inject stability and predictability into a rapidly changing global landscape.

Major events

From humanoid robots and satellite communications to embodied intelligence and brain computer interfaces, a series of innovations pointed to new directions for industrial development at the 2026 ZGC Forum, where cutting edge technologies are on full display.

Under the theme "Integrate Technological and Industrial Innovation," this year's forum features more than 100 events, with in-depth discussions on areas such as 6G, brain computer interfaces, and cell and gene therapy.

Immersed in this dynamic platform for technological innovation, several foreign guests told the Global Times reporters on Wednesday that they came away with a shared impression: praise for China's innovation capacity and hopes for broader cooperation opportunities.

Godwin Cheng, founding chairman of Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (MayCham China), came to this forum for the first time, and he was already impressed by some of the technology advancement here in China.

"I'm very interested in AI and biotechnology where China already holds a leading edge in these fields, and I'm also looking to learn more about Chinese technology transfer opportunities for Malaysia and the rest of Southeast Asia. I'm here to listen, learn, and engage with industry leaders," Cheng told the Global Times, adding that "many experiences are worth learning from."

Another foreign businessperson, Basilio Carvalho, travelled from Brazil to attend the ZGC Forum. Standing in front of the big modern hall where the opening of the forum was held, he told the Global Times that "it's totally worth it for the connections, the technology, and everything exciting happening in China, where the country's development is amazing."

Carvalho's business is in elderly care, where he uses AI to support the care process, and he believes that China's rapid advancement in the field could offer him more advantages in future development.

Maximiliano Postigo, China Chapter director of Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific, is an active participant in various forums held in China to explore opportunities. In addition to the ZGC Forum, he attends the China International Import Expo in Shanghai every year and will also take part in the Canton Fair in two weeks time.

"Ultimately, we need to focus on working together by increasing trade and expanding opportunities," he said, noting that the Chinese market's openness to cooperation provides him with greater opportunities.

Similar voices were also heard at the ongoing BFA in Hainan. The forum kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Friday, attracting about 2,000 delegates from more than 60 countries and regions.

Highlighting some of the most impressive sectors to the Global Times at the BFA, Jenny Shipley, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, said that "China has invested over many years in smart technology - 5G, 6G - and you are ready to be able to develop these new technologies both within homes and within communities."

Moreover, Shipley said that she believes the deployment of smart humanoid robotics in industry is going to advance China's interests, and "it's going to get you further, more quickly."

Lorenzo Riccardi, Chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, told the Global Times on Wednesday at the sidelines of the BFA that what is important is that Italian companies can penetrate into the supply chain and the innovative industrial system of China. "We are as a chamber promoting this to match the Chinese partners and Italian companies," he said.

Also at Boao forum, Xia Fuliang, president of Evonik Greater China region, told the Global Times that "China's sustained economic resilience, its integrated industrial ecosystem, and its accelerating drive for innovation offer multinational companies like Evonik not just a growth market, but a platform for global competitiveness."

China's scale, talent, and resilience strengthen not only our position in the domestic market, but also our ability to create technologies in China for the world, said Xia.

Xia's remarks on China's market development and its appeal to global businesses are well grounded.

On Monday, the China Development Forum (CDF) was just concluded in Beijing. The two-day forum drew leaders of multinational companies including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius and Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong. During the CDF, many representatives from multinational companies and scholars said they were impressed by the stability that China represents, and some also highlighted China's appeal as the dynamic innovation landscape that continues to contribute to global economic growth.

Inject stability

The intensive lineup of key forums, bringing together leaders from government, business, and academia worldwide, has conveyed a shared view that in a time of rising uncertainty, China's openness to cooperation is becoming an important anchor of global stability and predictability, analysts and business representatives said.

"Fifteen years ago, when we first discussed engaging with China, many were worried that going to China meant China would copy things from us ... But now that I'm here, I can say China doesn't need to copy anything - China is ahead!" Christian Rolf Sommer, a businessperson from Germany, told the Global Times at the 2026 ZGC.

On a further note, Sommer said that cooperating with China is a matter of survival for some in the Western world, "because China is so far ahead in many fields. It's crucial to embrace Chinese innovations and cooperation, and take the hand that China extends. So openness is really important, and that is how I see it here - openness."

Similar views were echoed by other participants, who see China as contributor to greater global stability and predictability. Bernardo Mendia, Secretary-General, Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the Global Times on Wednesday at the sidelines of Boao Forum for Asia that in terms of the role of China and the opportunity for peace, "this brings us to a crucial point regarding global stability."

"Many agree that the Chinese market is stable and predictable, qualities that are in short supply today. But beyond economics, there is a profound diplomatic responsibility and opportunity," Mendia said.

Earlier this month, the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development was approved at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature. In the new Five-Year Plan, the country vows to further expand high-standard opening up.

Facing the rise of protectionism and unilateralism, China sets an example for further opening-up as it is highlighted in its Five-Year Plan as well as the hosting of the major forums this week, Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of the Forum 50 for Digital-Real Economies Integration, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"Such a move provides an important impetus and greater stability and predictability that are much-needed for the uncertain world, sending a clear message that multilateral cooperation and coordinated efforts remain a key path to addressing global uncertainty," said Hu.

SOURCE Global Times