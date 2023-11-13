Global Times: China, Middle East countries eye each other's markets, vow to increase investment, deepen cooperation

News provided by

Global Times

13 Nov, 2023, 02:43 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, economic and trade exchanges between China and Middle East countries have become increasingly close. The cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure construction and other fields has achieved remarkable results.

"We have probably put about $500 million into the technology sector in China. Where we see the opportunity for investment in China is consumer products, the food sector, healthcare and, of course, technology," Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp, told the Global Times on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 held in Beijing.

This is Ben-Gacem's first appearance at the forum, and he said "many Chinese businesses and investors are curious and interested in the Middle East region."

Ben-Gacem pointed out that China has taken incredible, important steps in opening up. China evolved the regulatory framework, so that it is easier and more straightforward for foreign investors to come in and deploy capital in China, he said.

The CEO also noted that the cooperation between China and Middle East countries should go beyond bilateral trade, and also involve exhanges of know-how. He cited the example of Huawei, which has committed to train 100,000 Saudi developers.

Speaking of the cooperation with Middle East countries, Zhu Daocheng, vice president of JA Solar, a Chinese photovoltaic (PV) power firm, told the Global Times on Wednesday in an exclusive interview that the region has a grand plan for green energy development and new-energy transformation, which is a promising market for the company.

"The Middle East region is expected to be the third-largest market for green and new energy in the next two to three years. Chinese companies are leading the world in manufacturing, assembly and project contracting in the new energy sector, which makes them competitive," said Zhu, on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023.

Zhu noted that JA Solar has been committed to the research and development of high-efficiency PV cells and has become one of the biggest PV cell manufacturers in the world.

In order to better serve local developers and distributors, JA Solar has set up branches in the Middle East to enhance the localization of services, which will also help promote the region's energy transformation, according to Zhu.

On Wednesday, a parallel forum named "Industrial Cooperation and Sustainable Development of Cross-border Investment Between China and the Middle East" was held during the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023, where participants discussed the cooperation potential between China and Middle East countries.

China has a vast consumer market, a complete industrial system, and advantages in areas such as manufacturing, new energy and Internet technology. Countries from the Middle East are vigorously promoting energy transition and actively promoting the development of manufacturing, technology, "Internet +" and other fields, and China's economic structure is highly complementary, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Investment Officer of CIC Ju Weimin said on Wednesday at the parallel forum.

"Deepening financial and industrial cooperation will not only contribute to the sustainable development of both economies, but will also bring more opportunities to the world," said Ju, adding that CIC is willing to join hands with all partners to transform the economic complementarity between China and the Middle East into a driving force to achieve common prosperity and development.

Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said on Wednesday when addressing the parallel forum that in recent years, China and countries from the Middle East have carried out a lot of fruitful cooperation as part of the jointly fostered framework under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

"It is hoped that Chinese enterprises will carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road and adhere to the principles of high standards, benefiting people's livelihoods and sustainability, while also consolidating cooperation with countries from the Middle East in traditional fields, continuously expanding new areas of cooperation, and promoting the steady and long-term economic and trade cooperation between China and the Middle East. It is hoped that more financial institutions and enterprises from the Middle East will explore and expand investment in China and share in the development opportunities of the Chinese market," said Ren.

Guests addressing the parallel forum - including Martin Tricaud, CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Investment Banking, Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) Capital, and Stephen Moss, CEO of HSBC Middle East and North Africa - believed that the investment market in the Middle East has become increasingly active in recent years and has become an emerging area attracting international capital.

China and the Middle East have broad prospects for future cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, high-end manufacturing, and healthcare, they said.

SOURCE Global Times

Also from this source

Global Times: China's economy to keep moderate growth rate for at least 5-10 years: policy adviser

China's economic growth will remain at a moderate rate for at least the next five to 10 years, Liu Shijin, former vice minister of the Development...

Global Times: Experts laud BRI's contribution to regional cooperation, development as next 'golden decade' starts

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) injects new growth momentum into the world economy and creates vast room for global development, as it helps...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.