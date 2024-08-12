Global Times: China's commitment makes global green transition more achievable

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, a US media outlet voiced concern that "by 2050 most of the world will be too hot to hold the Olympic Games." With rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather events, the idea that future Summer Olympics might only be held in the southern hemisphere's winter no longer seems far-fetched. In response to these challenges facing human survival, the world is seeking solutions, and China's latest proposal is "green transition in all areas of economic and social development."

The Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) proposed a series of goals to further deepen reforms comprehensively, including accelerating a comprehensive green transition in all economic and social sectors. Recently, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council have unveiled a set of guidelines to ramp up green transition in all areas of economic and social development (hereinafter referred to as the "guidelines"). It marks China's first systematic national approach to green transition. As the world's second-largest economy with a population of over 1.4 billion, China has proactively proposed this comprehensive green transition after setting "dual carbon" goals. Amid global setbacks in green transformation, increasing politicization of climate issues, and rising green trade barriers, China is providing a crucial piece for the fragmented Blue Planet.

To address climate change, China committed in 2020 to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Four years have passed, and the progress has been remarkable. As of the end of June 2024, the installed capacity of renewable energy reached 1.653 billion kW, accounting for 53.8 percent of the country's total installed capacity. China's combined installed capacity of wind and solar power has surpassed that of its coal power for the first time. Recent international reports highlight China's leading position in wind turbine patent competitiveness. An International Energy Agency report, "Renewables 2023," pointed out that in 2023, China commissioned as much solar PV as the entire world did in 2022. China is steadily fulfilling its commitments to both itself and the world according to its own timeline.

The recently issued guidelines provide a clear timetable, roadmap, and blueprint for green transition, making the development path for "Beautiful China" more specific and comprehensive. For instance, it proposes creating green development hubs in regions such as Xiong'an New Area, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Yangtze River Delta. The plan also aims to integrate green industries with artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and industrial internet to promote digital and green coordinated transition. Additionally, it outlines a systematic approach to "green consumption" by addressing the roles of government, businesses, and consumers. The guidelines have outlined a blueprint for China's green transformation from both the supply side and the demand side. It will also promote China to play a greater role in the global green industry chain.

Among the current achievements of China's comprehensive green transition, "building the world's largest and most complete new energy industry chain" is something to be proud of. At the same time, China's "new three items" have gone global, earning praise from consumers for their good quality and affordable prices. It is China's own technological innovation and complete industrial chain system that have provided affordable green transformation solutions for the world, making new energy more accessible.

Regardless of the quality and service of new energy products in European countries and America, their high costs are not suitable for the new energy transformation structure of the vast number of developing countries. In this situation, Chinese products meet the demands of developing countries' green transformation, providing greater opportunities for deep cooperation among "Global South" countries.

Between 2018 and 2023, annual net additions of renewable capacity grew by a compound annual rate of 10 percent globally, but only by 5 percent in Africa. For "Global South" countries, including African countries, the fundamental issue is not the "overcapacity" issue hyped to create green barriers, but the lack of capacity or technology to address climate change and meet green transformation. Data shows that in 2023, China's exports of new energy vehicles to Africa increased by 291 percent compared to the previous year.

In recent years, China's affordable and high-quality clean energy products have not only provided Africa with the opportunity to keep up with developed countries in green transformation, but also helped children in remote villages there to meet their need for studying under electric lights. Cooperation between China's green industry and "Global South" countries can achieve win-win results, while also protecting people's livelihoods.

As clearly stated at the beginning of the guidelines, promoting the green and low-carbon development in the economy and society is an important symbol of the new era's new concept and practice of party and state governance. This includes "participating in and leading the global green transformation process." As a strong engine and power source of the global green transformation, China's systematic and firm planning and actions for green transformation will further strengthen the confidence of other developing countries in achieving the dual goals of industrialization and economic growth.

It is believed that other countries will also realize that China's exploration and firm practice in green transition have positive significance.

SOURCE Global Times