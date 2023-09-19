Global Times: China's most high-profile vocational skills competition held in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's second Vocational Skills Competition was held from September 16 to September 19 in north China's Tianjin Municipality. As China's biggest and most high-profile comprehensive national vocational skills competition, it has attracted 4,045 contestants across the country participating in a total of 109 competitive events.

62 of the 109 events, including Aircraft Maintenance and Rail Vehicle Technology, are organized for the selection of Chinese competitors in the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, in September 2024.

Compared with the first competition held Guangzhou in 2020, the competition in Tianjin has added 20 skill categories for new occupations and digital technology, such as all-media operations and internet marketing.

A total of five professional technology competitive events, such as intelligent manufacturing engineering technology and artificial intelligence engineering technology, have also been added in this competition.

