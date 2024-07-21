Global Times: Common history, shared future: Chinese, Indian scholars give advice on remedies to set deep cultural bonds straight

BEIJING, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From sugar to paper, from cotton to silk, from tea to Buddhism, China and India enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. However, at a recently held round-table seminar called China-India Dialogue on Civilizations, Ashok Kantha, India's former ambassador to China, said that the cultural exchanges between the two countries had not yet reached their most idealistic level. At present, people-to-people exchanges between China and India have evidently been constrained due to various reasons. To better understand the situation, the Global Times consulted with Chinese and Indian researchers, who identified constructive approaches to enhance two-way communication between the ancient civilizations.

It's intriguing to listen to scholars delve into the cultural exchanges between China and India, which encompass history, religion and everyday lives.



For instance, the word for sugar in Hindi, chini, indicates that sugar was introduced to India from China, as many in India believe, while the Chinese word for jasmine flower, molihua, finds its roots in an Indian bloom. In the contemporary landscape, however, such cultural exchanges between China and India have slowed down. At present, direct flights between the two countries have yet to be resumed and there is a lack of media representation in each other's countries. For instance, not many Indian movies come to Chinese cinemas compared to years ago. People-to-people interactions don't seem as frequent as they once were. What factors have resulted in this status quo, and how can we enhance cultural exchanges between these two ancient civilizations so that there are more pros than cons? These are at the center of discussions at the seminar.



Contemporary challenges in cultural exchanges



Despite deep-rooted historical connections, present-day cultural exchanges between China and India have faced hurdles.



Li Li, vice dean and a senior research fellow of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that during her recent exchanges with Indian experts, she learned that only two Chinese students are studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University, which pales in comparison with the number of Indian students Chinese universities had admitted, especially those studying medicine.



Meanwhile, it is conspicuous that there are still no direct flights between the two countries.



Li noted that "with similar basic national conditions, including large populations, China and India can find solutions to common problems. People-to-people exchanges help the two sides gain a first-hand understanding of each other's country. It is worth reflecting on how there are no direct flights."



As former Indian ambassador to China, Ashok Kantha said it is sad to see that people-to-people exchanges have faced such difficulties. Both sides need to accelerate the pace to get problems solved and it is hoped that this not so idealistic situation is ephemeral, he said.

Solid historical foundation



The story of Chinese and Indian peoples benefiting from cultural exchanges started centuries ago. The intertwined cultural legacies between the two countries encompass shared traditions in music and philosophy.



The spread of Buddhism to the East marked a glorious period of China-India cultural exchanges. Prominent masters, such as Chinese monks Xuanzang and Faxian traveled long distances to India to seek Buddhist scriptures, while Indian monks such as Kashyapa Matanga and Bodhidharma traveled thousands of kilometers to spread Buddhism. Xuanzang's The Great Tang Records on the Western Regions became a valuable document for studying the history of India and South Asia.



Kantha shared at the seminar that thanks to Xuanzang who lived during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), The Great Tang Records on the Western Regionsbecame a comprehensive record of the culture, history and legends of the India subcontinent in the Middle Ages, and even the cities, systems, clothing, and food, which makes it an encyclopedia of medieval India.



The book has been a great source of information for Indian archaeologists to understand their own ancient civilization.



Without the writings of Chinese monks and scholars, it would have been impossible to reconstruct the history of medieval India, Kantha said.



Through the ancient Silk Road, Chinese inventions such as paper and porcelain, and products like tea were introduced to South Asia, while South Asian music, dance, astronomy, and literature were introduced to China.



China's tai chi and India's yoga, traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurveda have striking similarities, and the life philosophies practiced by the peoples of both countries for thousands of years are deeply similar, which was recognized by Chinese leaders.



2024 also commemorates the 100th anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore's first visit to China.



When the beloved Indian poet visited China, he was warmly welcomed by the Chinese people. Upon setting foot on Chinese soil, Tagore said, "I do not know why coming to China seems to me like returning to my native soil. I always feel that India has been one of China's extremely close relatives, and China and India have been enjoying a time-honored and affectionate brotherhood."

Embracing circular exchange



Promoting the concept of circular exchange, scholars including B. R. Deepak, a professor and sinologist at Jawaharlal Nehru University, emphasized the need for reciprocal and mutually beneficial cultural interactions.



Deepak told the Global Times that the concept of circular exchange proposed by China's renowned author and historian Ji Xianlin stresses that cultural exchanges should be a two-way process.



"The concept of circular exchange emphasizes the importance of equality, mutual respect and common development," said Deepak.



"It's great we still have approaches for dialogue between our countries. I really hope that we can eliminate contradictions and misunderstanding through dialogue," he said.



Qiu echoed Deepak's point of view, citing that Ji's comment that "cultural exchange between China and India is a well-deserved model for the whole world."



Through the circular exchange suggested by Ji, mutual inspiration, mutual learning and mutual reference can promote the diversity and prosperity of civilizations and make contributions to building a peaceful, inclusive and mutually respectful cultural world order.



Moreover, as emerging economies, the more than 2.8 billion people of China and India can bring the development of the world economy to new heights, while people-to-people exchanges can connect traditional culture with modernity, allowing for exchanges of experience in the construction of spiritual and material civilizations, she noted.



Qiu also said it was worth noting that the common stance of the scholars at the seminar are rooted in the common concepts in Chinese and Indian cultures, especially the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit phrase that means "the world is one family." These common stances are also based on similar traditions of thought, and holism or holistic thinking in China and India, Qiu pointed out.



The correct option



Looking ahead, the potential for deeper cultural exchanges between China and India is significant. As both countries navigate globalization and technological advancements, prioritizing youth exchanges is seen as hugely beneficial to both, if both sides cherish friendship across generations and draw upon the wisdom of Eastern civilization for enhanced cooperation and mutual progress.



However, as the world is undergoing major changes, countries are facing options.



Li pointed out that the peoples of China and India "have the option to abandon the geopolitical mind-set and create a remarkable history in the near future in cultural exchanges."



Qiu was more concerned about common problems such as climate change.



"If we follow Western culture, way much more resources will be wasted, which is far beyond the Earth's capacity. Instead, Eastern culture has provided us wisdom to overcome these difficulties."



Kantha said that world governance will need Eastern wisdom, and Chinese and Indian civilizations are important representatives.



He suggested that instead of limited perspectives at the nation state level, China and India need to focus on the civilization state level and that Eastern civilizations will contribute to the advancement of mankind.



While past wisdom can enlighten the path forward, future technology also has a major role to play. However, when it comes to modern advancements, there are numerous roadblocks in the way.



By the end of the seminar, when the Global Times reporter asked to add Deepak's WeChat to keep the conversation going, the professor noted, "I dare not upgrade my mobile phone system, the mobile app will not work if I do so," he explained.



In June 2020, 59 apps, most of them Chinese such as TikTok and WeChat, were banned in India. This lack of platforms for communication has made exchanging ideas difficult for people, especially young people for whom social media is the main form of expression and sharing.



As Xu Feihong, ambassador of China to India, put it at a recent welcome reception, "Mahatma Gandhi once said, 'The future depends on what we do in the present.' A Chinese proverb also says, 'With effort, one can achieve anything.'"



"We should attach great importance to the exchanges between youths, and advance China-India friendship from generation to generation," said Xu.

SOURCE Global Times