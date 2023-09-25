Global Times: Cultural exchanges, mutual learning bring China, CE Europe closer

News provided by

Global Times

25 Sep, 2023, 05:12 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Freedom and love are dear to me; my life I give, sweet love, for thee, yet love I give for liberty."

It must be one of the most well-known foreign poems in China as the work of the revolutionary poet brought hopes and power to the Chinese people during turbulent times in the early 1900s.

Even today, a statue of Petofi still stands in the square in front of Lu Xun Museum in Shanghai, welcoming millions of Chinese visitors for the traditional friendship between China and Hungary.

100 years later, a 19-year-old Hungary girl traveled thousands of miles to the East and settled down in Beijing for her university life in the hope of knowing more about China and going back to her home country with what she learned from China.

"I dream to be a translator back to Budapest and become a bridge between China and Hungary," Varge Bonita, whose Chinese name is Hu Lingyue, told the Global Times, who now studies at Capital Normal University in Beijing under a full scholarship. "Study and life are busy here, and so far, so good."

Bridging with Chinese

The young Hungary girl's China tie started when she began to first hear Chinese at the age of seven. She fell in love with Chinese, a ­language with "a special tone and beautiful handwriting" at the classroom of Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School in Budapest.

Zsuzsanna Erdelyi, head of ­Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School, told the Global Times that she is expecting over 530 ­students in 12 grades and 20 classes coming back for the new semester.

It is the only full-time school in Central and Eastern ­Europe that uses Chinese and the local language for instruction.

When the bilingual school was founded in September 2004, Erdelyi recalled, most of the students were native Chinese speakers or children of mixed parentage.

"However, as time went by, there was an increasing interest in learning the Chinese language here in Hungary. It gained momentum in 2008 after the Beijing Olympics and since then, the development has been unbroken," Erdelyi said.

"Today, most of the students are native Hungarian speakers and they study Chinese continuously for five hours a week.

"We can proudly say that many of our students have passed the baccalaureate exam and advanced baccalaureate exam in Chinese. Some of them have even traveled to China as scholarship students," Erdelyi said.

The school is so popular in Hungary that "parents find us and they want their kids to learn Chinese here" due to the strong fever for ­learning Chinese, Szilvasi Csaba, the school's deputy headmaster told the Global Times.

Since ­China's Belt and Road Initiative was launched in 2013, signs in Chinese have been more and more commonly seen in streets in Central and Eastern European countries like Hungary, Serbia and Greece.

Landing at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, you will be greeted with signs in Chinese along the way to arrive in the city. In Budapest, Chinese characters are easily to be spotted on bus tickets selling machines.

On the street in Belgrade, Serbia, the Global Times reporters were greeted with "nihao" on the street by a middle-aged local, who claimed that he can speak "yidiandian [a little]" Chinese.

Friendly exchanges

For 17-year-old Serbian Jana Todorceska, learning Chinese­ is not just about mastering a language, but providing access to Chinese history of 5,000 years with so many interesting aspects such as tea, books, ancient philosophy, modern music, films and more. She has taken a number of tea art classes through the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad.

"It integrates the spirit of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism - the combination of tea and the Confucian concept of courtesy, the Buddhist concept of Zen and the Taoist concept of enjoying life and maintaining health," explained the institute's Chinese ­director Chen Xiu.

With the popularity of Chinese tea beverages like milk tea, tea shops began to mushroom in the streets in these countries.

According to the China Culture Center in Budapest, young Hungarian people not only love Chinese dramas and fantasy dramas like A Dream of Splendor starring actress Liu Yifei but also voluntarily dubbed these shows with Hungarian subtitles.

They like wearing Chinese hanfu and cosplaying figures in the Chinese popular e-game Genshin Impact.

In Greece, young people and students have strong interests in Chinese art, poetry, novels and crime ­mysteries.

"Cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Greece have brought people closer and closer," said Stelios Virvidakis, a professor from the University of Athens and also steering chairman of the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations. "The horizon is vast. There are endless possibilities which have not been explored."

SOURCE Global Times

Also from this source

Global Times: Grotto temples and their guardians in the wilderness of China

Global Times: Art, tech inject new vitality into China's urban landscape as creative design extends life of old industrial parks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.