Global Times editorial: China-Africa green cooperation has strong inherent momentum

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green cooperation is one of the most highly anticipated topics at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). First, the China-Africa Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change and the subsequent release of the Initiative on Strengthening China-Africa Cooperation for Green and Sustainable Development sparked widespread discussion. Shortly after, during meetings with President Xi Jinping, leaders from several African countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe, expressed their welcome for China to deepen cooperation in fields such as new energy. In a joint statement, China and South Africa also announced to co-host the New Energy Investment Conferences by chambers or associations of commerce from both sides.

Green development is not only a part of the eight major initiatives and nine programs jointly implemented by China and Africa under the framework of FOCAC, but also a key area of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa. Africa possesses abundant renewable energy resources, such as wind, solar and geothermal energy, making it possible to address the continent's energy shortages through green development.

China's experience in and assistance with green development also can help turn this vision into reality. From the Sosian Geothermal Power Plant in Kenya to the NOOR Solar Complex in Morocco, and to Angola's Caculo Cabaça Hydropower Station, known as the "Three Gorges Project of Africa," green energy projects under the FOCAC framework have not only increased power supply in African countries, enhanced energy security, and reduced dependence on traditional energy imports, but also mitigated the impacts of climate change across Africa and globally.

Electric "boda-bodas" (motorcycle taxis) are another example of green cooperation between China and Africa. Due to their flexibility, convenience and relatively low price, motorcycles are a crucial mode of transportation for many people in Africa.

With the rise of ride-hailing services for motorcycles, the African motorcycle market is experiencing tremendous growth. "Made-in-China" electric motorcycles, with their suitable performance and pricing for the local environment, align with the trend of encouraging electric mobility in many African countries and are warmly welcomed by the African people.

Data shows that by 2027, the African electric motorcycle market is expected to grow to $5.07 billion. The promising market prospect has prompted many African enterprises to collaborate with Chinese companies to produce and sell electric motorcycles.

This is yet another example of the natural synergy between "Made-in-China" and local demand.

As developing countries, China and African countries share a deeper empathy for national dignity, independence, and the desire for development. China never adopts a condescending attitude to tell African countries what they need. China's cooperation with Africa focuses on the continent's current practical needs and also addresses its long-term development challenges.

For example, Africa's "Great Green Wall" initiative, launched in 2007 by the African Union, was inspired by China's "Three-North Shelter Forest Program." To help Africa combat desertification, China has hosted specialized workshops and technical training sessions, sending experts to formulate plans on-site. Through joint efforts, the "Great Green Wall" initiative has achieved significant results.

Green cooperation has been a major highlight of China-Africa cooperation. To date, China has signed 19 South-South cooperation memorandums of understanding on climate change with 17 African countries, and the ecological environment departments of seven African countries have joined the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition.

China has implemented hundreds of clean energy and green development projects in Africa. Since 2021, China has participated in the construction of more than 120 African climate projects. The projects to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the jointly constructed low-carbon demonstration zones, and the wind farms, hydropower stations, and photovoltaic power stations that are springing up have all become shining examples of China-Africa green cooperation.

The reason why green cooperation between China and Africa is thriving ultimately lies in the fact that China and Africa have seized the historic opportunity of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and have the inherent momentum to expand new productive forces in key areas such as new energy.

This cooperation's vigorous vitality did not emerge suddenly, nor was it developed overnight. Africa's enthusiasm for cooperation in new energy production capacity is a manifestation of its positive pursuit of development. The cooperation between China and Africa is one of the directions for jointly promoting modernization and it is also an appropriate course of action.

