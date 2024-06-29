Global Times: Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence are anchor for world peace and prosperity

BEIJING, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence was held on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the conference and delivered an important speech entitled "Carrying Forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind." This speech summarized the essence of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and their prominent contribution to the cause of peace and progress of mankind. This high-level commemoration shows China's image as a contributor to peace, its position as a developing country and its mission of promoting the common welfare of mankind.

China initiated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and is an active practitioner. Over the past 70 years, the international situation has undergone profound changes, but China has always held high the banner of the five principles, namely mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful co-existence. China has always been a staunch advocate of peace and development as well as a major contributor to regional and global prosperity. The vast majority of countries are becoming increasingly aware of the great importance of the Five Principles in building international consensus and promoting harmonious coexistence among countries.

Facts show that the major conflicts or crises in today's world are all caused by individual countries ignoring the sovereignty of other countries and interfering in their internal affairs. Unilateralism, hegemonism and other behaviors have become important factors endangering international security. The key to solving the current chaos in the world is the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which embody the essence of "equality and mutual benefit" and "mutual respect."

The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which originated in Asia, are being accepted by more countries because they meet the needs of the times. Wherever the Five Principles are fully implemented, stability and prosperity will be promoted. This has become a fact verified by the 70-year history of international relations. It originates from history, serves reality, and guides the future. It is a profound concept that has been tempered by the times and become complete and mature with strategic vision.

Today, with a long way to go to maintaining world peace and promoting common development, the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence will not be weakened, but will only be permanently strengthened. A recent commentary published by Modern Diplomacy stated that the essence of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is that all countries have equal sovereignty and oppose any country's monopoly on international affairs. This provides "a powerful ideological weapon for developing countries to defend their national sovereignty and independence."

As today's world enters a new period of turbulence and change, geopolitical conflicts are frequent, hegemonic power politics is still rampant, and the shadow of a new Cold War plagues the international community. The Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, which is consistent with the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, has answered the historic question of "what kind of world to build and how to build it." This is the best inheritance, promotion and sublimation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence under the current situation. Practicing the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind has been accepted by more and more countries around the world. The vigorous development of countries in the Global South has convinced the world that the continued growth of a community with a shared future for mankind is the most powerful guarantee for human peace and prosperity. As a developing country and a member of the Global South, China has and will continue to consolidate the common interests of developing countries and seek a global development partnership that is united, equal, balanced and inclusive, so that the international landscape can better reflect the concept of fairness and justice.

In an era of great changes, the core principles guiding international relations, the international system and the international order will directly affect the future and destiny of all countries around the world and the international community. Carrying forward the spiritual connotation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and working unremittingly toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind is the clear answer provided by China. We believe that the vibrant Chinese wisdom and Chinese solution will bring more peace, tranquility, prosperity and development to the world.

SOURCE Global Times