Global Times: Former Pakistani special envoy for CPEC sees big changes in China, vowing to dispel misconceptions

News provided by

Global Times

21 Jan, 2024, 22:10 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of work experience, from economic trade to cultural exchange, from helping China understand Pakistan to introducing China in Pakistan, Zafar Uddin Mahmood, the former special envoy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) noted that he has gradually transitioned from being China's "guest" to becoming China's "messenger," as he gets even closer to the career he has been pursuing, said the expert during an exclusive interview with the Global Times.

Mahmood's journey with China began in 1976 when he arrived to study Chinese at the Beijing Language Institute (the current Beijing Language and Culture University). 

"I have so many memories of my school. I remember taking classes inside tents after the 1976 Tangshan Earthquake happened. I remember making many friends who were studying Chinese at our school and have now become important political figures in different countries," he said.

But one of his more cherished memories was spending the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year with his teacher's family. At the time, ration coupons were needed for many necessities and household items in China as the country grappled with a shortage of food and materials.

His teacher's family didn't eat meat for an entire year just to save up the coupons to buy beef and flour to make dumplings for the Muslim students. The teacher even bought a new pot to boil the dumplings in, as his old pot may have been used to cook pork, Mahmood recalled emotionally.   

"I am moved to this day. It was not his job. Meanwhile, it showed how Chinese people treat guests and their spirit of inclusiveness despite the hardships back then. China has so many people and different ethnic groups who respect and embrace each other, which is very important," he said.

"I had a strong bond with my school. The teachers didn't just teach me the language but also teach me about Chinese culture."

In 1977, Mahmood began his university life in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, in the same year when China's national college entrance exams, Gaokao, resumed. A special cohort of students comprised Mahmood's class, ranging in age from early 20s to late 40s. 

Driving force

"And now China's education system has achieved great things. Take universities for example; the quality of China's higher education is top-level and the majors are becoming more and more refined, so there are specific talents in almost any field. I think this is probably the biggest driving force for China's development," Mahmood noted.

During his college days, he made the acquaintance of famous painter Lin Yong and calligrapher Su Hua. He introduced them to the Pakistani Embassy, which led to several visits by the two artists to Pakistan under the government's invitation and the hosting of exhibitions. He accompanied Lin and Su on their visits to Pakistan as an interpreter, and assisted Lin in publishing his collection in Pakistan, where he was later awarded the Medal of Excellence by the Pakistani president for his work. 

"We are still very good friends now, and I visited them last week when I went to Guangzhou," Mahmood said. 

After graduation, he made promoting China-Pakistan friendly exchanges his career goal.

"In 1982, I began a nine-year stint at an international bank's branch in China. That experience was crucial for me to accumulate diplomatic experience and broaden my international perspective, laying the foundation for my later involvement in various China-Pakistan affairs," he said.

This job led him to work in different cities across China and gain more comprehensive insights about the nation. He got the opportunity to meet a lot of Chinese diplomats and important national leaders. When he returned to Pakistan after his posting at the bank ended, he started a career in business consultancy, specifically focused on promoting cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Building bridges 

"As the China-Pakistan friendship deepened, I was fortunate to be increasingly recognized by more people," said Mahmood. 

In 1999, he began serving as the Commercial Counselor at the Pakistani Embassy in China. In 2004, he was appointed as the first Consul General at the consulate general of Pakistan in Shanghai.

"This was a precious opportunity that allowed me to expand my work from the economic and trade to the cultural field, and it also elevated my mission of promoting Pakistan-China friendship to a new level."

In 2014, Mahmood was appointed as the special envoy for the CPEC, having witnessed the benefits brought to and changes faced by Pakistan through the Belt and Road Initiative. To dispel misconceptions and foster a deeper understanding of contemporary China globally, he later founded the Understanding China Forum, a Pakistan-based think tank.

When asked what resonated with him the most in his decades in China, Mahmood said culture. "Culture is the soul and pillar of a country, containing a nation's historical traditions and spiritual demeanor. My experience as a special envoy for the CPEC has also made me more profoundly realize the importance of culture in international exchanges. The cultural values in the trade of goods, the cultural genes preserved in personal exchanges, the cultural traditions engraved in strategic communications all of these are important factors in how culture influences the direction of relations between two countries."

"My bond with China began with the appeal of its excellent culture, and ultimately it will return to the cause of conveying culture and genuine emotions between peoples of different countries. My story with China will continue to be written, welcoming a better future."

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202401/1305670.shtml 

SOURCE Global Times

Also from this source

Global Times: Co-produced French classic 'Les Misérables' to dazzle Chinese audiences

A metal bed sits in the middle of the rehearsal stage. Chinese actor Liu Ye stands next to it, sometimes whispering and sometimes running around the...

Global Times: Chinese producent van aseptische verpakkingen versnelt binnenlandse substitutie door middel van overname

Als een van de grootste consumenten van zuivel en melkproducten ter wereld, met een jaarlijkse industriële groei van circa 10 procent, heeft China de ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.