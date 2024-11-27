Global Times: Gen Z across Taiwan Straits inherit, reinvigorate Mazu culture

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 10 young people carrying solemn statues of the sea goddess Mazu, a group of over 120 youths from both sides of the Taiwan Straits hiked some 200 kilometers to reach Meizhou Island in Putian city, East China's Fujian Province on Sunday to demonstrate their devotion and commitment to ­preserving Mazu's cultural heritage.

The pilgrimage, which is part of the third Quanzhou-Taiwan Mazu youth culture festival, saw youths from across the Straits honor the sea goddess and promote the Mazu spirit of "virtue, ­compassion, and universal love."

While connected by the common belief of Mazu, the Gen Z from across the Straits bring fresh energy to the cherished faith, modernizing this ancient tradition.

Cross-Straits bonding

Mazu is a deified young woman named Lin Mo who is believed to have lived in the 10th century on Meizhou ­Island, where she helped ­people in need and died ­rescuing shipwreck victims at 27.

Deeply integrated into the lives of coastal Chinese and their descendants, the Mazu belief strengthens family harmony, social unity, and cultural ­identity, according to UNESCO.

In 2009, Mazu belief and customs were inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Currently, there are over 10,000 Mazu temples worldwide across 49 countries and regions, all linked to the ancestral Mazu Temple on Meizhou Island. The Mazu faith has over 300 million followers globally, according to the Chinanews.

In the island of Taiwan alone, there are more than 3,000 Mazu temples, with believers accounting for two-thirds of the island's population.

The Mazu tradition thrives particularly in Taiwan, and Meizhou Island at the side of the mainland is revered as the "spiritual homeland" of the faith.

Yu Minghua, a professor at ­Putian University, told the Global Times of growing cross-Straits interactions, with more youths joining seminars and exchanges.

"The Mazu cultural circle has evolved into a ­vibrant community, bridging gaps and deepening friendships," the professor said.

Belief in Mazu has united people on both sides of the Straits for generations.

Each year, over 300,000 Taiwan compatriots visit Meizhou for pilgrimages and sightseeing, according to local authorities in Fujian Province.

Zhou Lifei, associate research fellow of Putian Mazu Culture Research Institute, told the Global Times that young people are exploring innovative ways to engage with Mazu culture.

"Generation Z is taking their prayers and faith online, broadening their interpretation of Mazu's cultural relevance," Zhou said.

"They seek blessings not just for fishermen but for education, marriage, and other life milestones," Zhou noted.

Sun Zixuan, director of Yibanxiang Mazu Exhibition Hall, one of the organizers of the Mazu culture festival, told the Global Times that this year's event aims to create a platform for exchanging China's rich traditional culture, promote and preserve Mazu's cultural heritage.

"The hiking pilgrimage is expected to offer opportunities for the young people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits to help and encourage each other while deepening exchanges, enhancing unity," Sun said.

Modern glow

Trevor Kuo Hsuan Hao, one of the pilgrims from ­Taipei, told the Global Times that he participated in the event because his family shares a deep belief in Mazu culture.

"This is my first time to come to the mainland and I feel at home. With shared belief [in Mazu], my communication with my peers in the mainland makes me feel we're a family," he said, adding that he and pilgrims from the mainland can communicate in both Hokkien and Putonghua.

Experts said that over recent years, while integrating Mazu culture into their lifestyles, the young generations on both sides of the Taiwan Straits have breathed new life into this treasured tradition.

Zheng Zilin, a graduate of Putian University said that she developed a game themed around Mazu culture.

"The game can be played among two to five people, allowing players to explore its storyline and experience Mazu's message of love and peace," she said, adding that Mazu culture offers strong potential as an intellectual property (IP) for the creative products industry.

Kuo said that in Taiwan, young people have incorporated Mazu culture and stories into creative products, including TV series, novels, comics, and animations.

As the common belief and cultural origin for people from across the Taiwan Straits, Mazu continues to be rejuvenated by the innovative contributions of younger generations in both the mainland and Taiwan.

SOURCE Global Times