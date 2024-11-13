Global Times: Growing influence of Chinese publications brings Latin American readers closer to modern China

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When renowned Chinese poet Zhao Lihong sat at a bookstore in Santiago, Chile, following the opening of the Santiago International Book Fair 2024 to exchange literary visions with Latin American writers and readers, he noticed several covers of contemporary Chinese literature on the shelves. He couldn't help but reminisce about his Mexico tour in 1985 when he struggled to find Chinese publications in the Latin American country.

"I visited Latin American countries in 1985, 2018, and again this year. Over the span of these decades, I've observed the increasing influence of Chinese culture in the region. Thanks to a greater number of translated publications, Latin American readers now have a deeper understanding of modern China, which has significantly enriched the cultural dialogue between our two regions," the poet told the Global Times on Monday.

The Santiago International Book Fair is currently being held in Chile, and is set to run until November 17, with China as the guest of honor. The Chinese exhibition area at the book fair boasts over 3,000 titles, comprising more than 10,000 published books that resonate deeply with the interests of local readers.

Several Chinese scholars and writers, including Zhao, Kang Zhen and Liu Zhenyun, brought their brilliant works covering diverse themes to the book fair with a variety of Chinese publishing houses, taking the opportunity to speak with Latin American readers and writers face-to-face at different events such as signing sessions and forums.

"At the book fair, some local readers approached me for my signature. I could feel their enthusiasm for Chinese literature and culture - a seed planted in their hearts that has the potential to grow into towering trees of friendship between China and Latin America and enhance inter-civilization exchanges," Kang, a professor specializing in classical Chinese poetry at the College of Arts and the vice president of Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times.

Cultural exchanges are a crucial interaction pillar for China and Latin America, two great civilizations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed that people-to-people amity is vital to sound state-to-state relations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The rich cultures and arts of China and Latin America bloom like splendid flowers on each other's vast land, pushing the mutual learning between the Chinese and Latin American civilizations to a new high," Xi said when attending the closing ceremony of the China-Latin America Cultural Exchange Year in 2016 in Peru.

In recent years, the platforms for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Latin America have become increasingly diverse, from the China-Latin America Cultural Exchange Year to the Latin American and Caribbean Art Season. Now, the Santiago Book Fair has also opened another window for dialogue.

A strong bridge

At the signing session of Zhao's collection of poems titled Pains, Chilean, Mexican, and Argentinian poets, among others, shared their feelings and reviews surrounding Zhao's poems themed on the life, humanity, and dreams.

Zhao said that he was surprised and touched by these sincere responses that had to first overcome barriers of language and cultural background. "We are so different and half a world apart, but we are so close while reading the same poem. They can even understand my sentiment hidden in words," the poet remarked.

During the book fair, Chinese writers went to the former residence of the great Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. Zhao donated his collection of poems while Kang donated his book on Chinese ancient classic poems to the Neruda Foundation.

Neruda had visited China three times and left behind a number of timeless poems expressing his admiration for the country. The poem The Song of the Land of China has since deeply impressed Chinese writers. It reads, "The land of China, I wish to speak to you." And now, Chinese writers also wish to speak to the land of Latin America through their sincere words, as Kang and Zhao noted.

An increasing number of Chinese publications have been translated into languages spoken in Latin America and have resonated profoundly with local readers. One notable example is the novel Decoded by Chinese author Mai Jia, which climbed to the top of the bestseller list in Argentina and sold out completely within two months of its release, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Zhao identified three key factors driving the rise of Chinese publications in Latin America: High-quality content, improved translations, and expanded communication platforms. These elements have collectively established a strong bridge on paper, connecting the hearts of the people in China and Latin America who share a common future.

Youth power in translation

The importance of high-quality translation has been stressed at the book fair. Chinese writers and scholars urged the fostering of more young talents in translation to further promote cultural exchanges through literature.

Kang found local students were organized to visit the book fair, appreciating the publications and also experiencing some aspects of traditional Chinese culture like tea ceremonies as well as calligraphy artistry showcased at the event. The various cultural activities enhanced their interest in Chinese culture and the seeds planted in such young hearts are believed to turn into the power to develop South-South cooperation.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to visit Latin American countries this time, Kang noted that the delegation from Beijing Normal University has been seeking more cooperation with excellent universities in Chile and Brazil, including the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and the University of Sao Paulo.

Cooperative initiatives, such as student exchange programs, aim to cultivate talent in translation while also deepening mutual understanding among young people in China and Latin America. "Both parties share a unique affinity for one another's nations, which can promote improved communication and collaboration," Kang remarked.

