Global Times: How China's beloved pandas foster global friendships, bridge cultural divides, and inspire international conservation efforts

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tightly hugging panda plush toys and waving both the Chinese and Belgian flags, a group of fans bid farewell to giant pandas Tian Bao, Bao Di, and Bao Mei in Pairi Daiza zoo, with tears in their eyes.

These three pandas, born in Belgium, have brought joy and beautiful memories to Belgians in recent years. Flying across the Eurasian continent, they returned, as promised, to their never-before-seen homeland in Sichuan, Southwest China on December 10.

At the same time, in Moscow, panda cub Katyusha was joyfully rolling in the snow, with a video clip of the moment going viral online.

In the US, giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao, who arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC from Sichuan two months ago, are now enjoying their new toys.

At the Adelaide Zoo in Australia, the panda exhibit is eagerly awaiting new residents - Xing Qiu and Yi Lan arrived on Sunday aboard a chartered flight.

Around the world, giant pandas not only serve as China's "ambassadors of goodwill" and "cultural envoys," but also as a bridge that strengthens the connection between the Chinese people and people worldwide.



To date, China has engaged in panda cooperation and exchange programs with 26 institutions in 20 countries, showed date from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration in June.

Giant pandas have played a unique and positive role in fostering friendly relations, spreading ecological civilization concepts, and tackling technical challenges in panda breeding, disease control, and wild release, among other areas. Their efforts have strongly supported wildlife conservation and become a model for global cooperation in protecting endangered species, the administration said.

Shared feelings

At the end of November, the weather was cooler in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, with golden leaves scattered on the ground and the mountains in the distance donning snow caps.

This cool weather is exactly what giant pandas love.

Amid this weather, four-year-old Fu Bao, holding tender bamboo, rolls around on the ground, playfully executing multiple flips.

Outside her playground, camera shutters click away, capturing every move. These fans come from China, South Korea, and other countries, communicating in various languages.

Fubao was born at the Everland Zoo in South Korea, the first giant panda to be born there. From the moment she was born, she became a true panda princess, showered with love and attention.

"Fu Bao is so cute and beautiful. I cried when I first saw her," Danabao, a panda blogger in Seoul who specializes in photographing Fu Bao and her family, told the Global Times. "These pandas have become a part of my life."

Each panda cub born overseas is a testament to international cooperation and friendship. Fu Bao's birth is no exception.

She was born in 2020, at the height of the global pandemic. The news of the giant panda Hua Xin (Ai Bao) giving birth gave the anxious Korean public a glimmer of hope.

Before this, South Korea had no experience with panda births, and the pressure was immense. Thanks to the online guidance of experts in China and the on-site support of Wu Kai, a keeper from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP), Fu Bao was successfully born.

Her growth journey was not without challenges: She developed a rash at 10 days old, and her eyes opened prematurely before they were fully developed. Fortunately, with the guidance of Wu and the collaborative efforts of Korean zoo staff, these dangers were overcome, and Fubao grew into a "beautiful lady."

Her story was even made into a documentary, "The Chronicle of Fu Bao's Birth," as a testament to China-South Korea cooperation in panda breeding and conservation.

On December 3, Fu Bao was observed shaking while eating bamboo, which deeply concerned panda lovers.

The CCRCGP immediately conducted observation and testing on Fu Bao, lasting several days. The center also has provided daily updates on Fu Bao's condition.

The good news is that her health, appetite, and test results are normal, with no signs of infectious diseases.

Fans were relieved to see Fu Bao playing with new toys and leisurely scratching herself while eating bamboo.

In fact, the healthy growth of captive pandas abroad is the result of joint efforts from both China and the host countries.

As a Chinese national treasure and a globally beloved species, before pandas are sent abroad, a comprehensive evaluation is conducted, including assessments of the habitat, disease prevention, and research conditions, according to Li Desheng, deputy director and chief expert of the CCRCGP.

Only when the cooperation partners meet the necessary conditions can the international collaboration begin. Before leaving, pandas undergo health monitoring and quarantine to ensure their safety and well-being, Li told the Global Times.

When giant pandas abroad fall ill, go into estrus, or give birth, Chinese experts will also travel to help them through these special periods.

Upon their return to China, pandas may experience stress due to environmental changes and caregiver transitions. Extra care is needed until they fully adapt to their new surroundings before being displayed, Li said.

For example, Xiao Qi Ji, a panda born in the US, is sensitive to noise and can be startled by loud sounds, as explained by keeper Lang Shunjun.

Now, Xiao Qi Ji has adapted to life in his Sichuan home and has learned how to efficiently obtain his favorite bamboo shoots. "When the keeper places food, he sniffs the path the keeper walked to find it," she said. "He's one of the smartest pandas I've ever seen."

Global Phenomenon

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the Chinese government has gifted giant pandas to various countries, conveying goodwill and friendship.

In the 1980s, with a focus on preserving this national treasure and ensuring the species' propagation, China ceased gifting pandas and gradually shifted to international collaborative research on panda conservation, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

This model continues today, enabling better protection of the species while offering people abroad more opportunities to get close to giant pandas and experience the friendship of China.

Across the world, people queue for hours to see pandas.

For example, after the debut of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao at the San Diego Zoo on August 8, a new wave of "panda fever" swept the US, with Americans waiting an hour just to have a glimpse of a giant panda.

Behind this are the tremendous economic benefits to zoos that pandas have brought.

In Japan, giant panda Xiang Xiang's popularity has led to a booming economy in related sectors. Japanese scholars estimated that the economic benefit generated from her birth to her return to China exceeded 60 billion yen ($391 million), according to a CCTV report in June.

In France, after the ZooParc de Beauval rented pandas in 2012, its annual visitor numbers skyrocketed from about 600,000 to over 2 million, with annual revenue reaching 105 million euros, according to Science and Technology Daily.

However, there are strict conditions for renting pandas from China.

Li, the CCRCGP director, introduced that China has clear requirements for institutions wishing to rent pandas. For example, the management team must be professionally qualified, and the panda habitat must meet standards based on years of research, including specific requirements for exhibit halls, outdoor exercise areas, and green resting zones.

"We also require our partners to provide regular health assessments and submit annual check-up reports to ensure proper care and health management," he said.

To meet these standards, institutions, zoos, and keepers worldwide make great efforts.

The Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands invested around 7 million euros to build a 9,000-square-meter panda palace, designed in the traditional Chinese style, with custom-made glazed tiles, CCTV reported.

In Qatar, giant pandas Jing Jing and Si Hai reside in an enormous, climate-controlled playground. The bamboo they eat is delivered by cold chain from Sichuan, the People's Daily reported.

In 2019, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a choir in Finland was even invited to sing for pandas with a Chinese folk song, "May we all be blessed with longevity."

These pandas have proven to be exemplary, reflecting the pride of their home countries. For example, Yuan Meng, born in France, has a stylish curly coat as a cub and is known as the "French little prince." In Russia, the lively panda family comprised of Ding Ding, Rui Yi, and Katyusha have been humorously dubbed "pandas raised by the fighting spirit of the Russian people."

Pandas being pandas

"Through international cooperation in panda conservation, both China and its partner countries have made advances in scientific research and management techniques. Furthermore, protecting giant pandas also helps preserve other species in their habitats. As a flagship species, the successful conservation experiences of giant pandas can be applied to other endangered species," Li said.

Li further noted that through international cooperation, scientists from both sides learn from each other and engage in deep exchanges, which not only increased the success rate of panda breeding but also advanced related technologies.

For example, in 2014, the San Diego Zoo performed testicular cancer surgery on the giant panda Gao Gao.

"These experiences highlight the complexity and challenges of multinational scientific cooperation while also emphasizing the importance of teamwork and knowledge sharing. Ultimately, these efforts not only increased public awareness of panda conservation but also deepened the friendship and understanding between China and the US," Li said.

In 2023, panda Ya Ya, residing at the Memphis Zoo, fell ill with a skin disease, drawing attention both domestically and internationally. In April, Ya Ya returned to China and is now enjoying a comfortable retirement at the Beijing Zoo.

However, this year, four pandas arrived in the US to begin their new lives, dispelling these doubts, including Yun Chuan, Xin Bao, Bao Li and Qing Bao. These new residents had been eagerly anticipated and were warmly welcomed by locals.

In a video released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC on Saturday, Bao Li and Qing Bao are leisurely enjoying tender bamboo leaves under the sunlight. In the future, they will meet visitors here, and plant the seeds of friendship and a love for nature in the hearts of people.

SOURCE Global Times