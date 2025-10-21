Global Times: How China's shifting modernization philosophy drives high-quality outcomes

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As golden autumn arrives, a bountiful harvest is in sight.

With the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25) nearing conclusion, building on an average growth rate of 5.5 percent over the first four years, China's GDP grew by 5.2 percent in the first three quarters of this year. By 2025, China's economic output is expected to reach 140 trillion yuan ($19.66 trillion).

The achievements are globally remarkable, and the consensus is increasingly profound.

Looking back over the past five years, China's economy has "developed amidst the storms and grown through trials," fundamentally due to the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, particularly Xi Jinping Thought on Economy.

Ten years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping introduced the new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development at the 5th Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, guiding China's economy to achieve historic successes and undergo transformative changes.

Practice is the sole criterion of truth. Standing at the critical juncture of concluding the 14th Five-Year Plan period and planning the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), we can more deeply appreciate the truth and transformative power embedded in Xi Jinping Thought on Economy, with the new development philosophy as its core.

Charting new path

The new development philosophy aligns with the trends of the times, charting a new path for achieving higher quality, greater efficiency, fairness and more sustainable development.

A single vehicle ignites a new engine for transformation and upgrading.

In November 2024, China's 10-millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) of the year rolled off the production line at Dongfeng's Voyah plant, making China the first country in the world to surpass an annual NEV production of 10 million units.

China's NEV industry has shifted from a follower to a leader, driving leapfrog development, and this transformation stems from the industrial transformation fueled by the new development philosophy.

By harnessing innovation as the primary driving force, Voyah Auto extensively applies cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and digital twins. This has shortened the new vehicle production preparation cycle by at least 20 percent, reduced process design costs by over 15 percent and improved new product quality by more than 10 percent.

"NEVs, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products are a new testimony to China's manufacturing prowess." Currently, China has led global production and sales of NEVs for 10 consecutive years, while its lithium-ion batteries rank first in global market share.

The development practices of the new era demonstrate that only by adhering to the guidance of the new development philosophy, accelerating innovation-driven and green development and hastening the cultivation of new quality productive forces can China's economy secure the historical initiative through high-quality development.

For a better life

Implementing the new development philosophy helps address China's issues of imbalanced and inadequate development, meeting the people's ever-growing needs for a better life.

A single "project" paints a new picture of integrated development.

In East China's Zhejiang Province, one can see the "future countryside." For more than two decades, guided by the "Thousand Villages Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation" project, the province has advanced urban-rural integrated development in depth.

"A people-centered philosophy of development must be implemented so that the gains of modernization will benefit all people fairly, and that more notable and substantive progress will be made in promoting prosperity for all." From Zhejiang to the whole nation, the "Thousand Villages Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation" project has paved a broad path and provided valuable experience for achieving coordinated and shared development.

Promoting high-quality development, creating a high-quality life, and advancing efficient governance, the concepts of coordinated and shared development are increasingly taking root in people's hearts.

Building a bridge, revitalizing an industry, and enriching a region — the opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Southwest China's Guizhou Province has brought transformative change to rural areas, enabling ethnic handicrafts such as Buyi embroidery and Miao silver to reach markets beyond the mountains.

Chinese modernization prioritizes people's well-being. The development practices of the new era show that development is for the people and by the people, and that its fruits are shared among the people, ensuring greater benefits for all through co-building and shared development, steadily advancing toward common prosperity.

Opportunities from opening-up

Openness is an intrinsic path toward global prosperity and development, and implementing the new development philosophy is an inevitable requirement for advancing in-depth reforms and expanding high-level opening-up.

A single market creates new opportunities for open development.

On October 14, Zhejiang's Yiwu launched its sixth-generation market, the Global Digital Trade Center, marking a new phase in the city's transition from traditional trade to a digital trade ecosystem.

Today, Yiwu connects more than 2.1 million "Made in China" enterprises with more than 230 countries and regions. Yet the city does not seek to dominate alone, always adhering to mutual benefit and win-win cooperation with the world.

An open Yiwu and an open China inject greater positive energy and certainty into global development.

Tesla's new Megafactory in Shanghai, dedicated to manufacturing energy-storage batteries, has begun operations, while Lexus has established a wholly-owned electric vehicle factory in the city. This year, a wave of multinational automakers has increased investments and doubled down on their commitment to China.

A profound understanding of China reinforces confidence in the country: In the face of headwinds and reversals in economic globalization, China steadfastly stands on the right side of history and justice, practicing true multilateralism and resolutely opposing unilateralism, protectionism, power politics, and hegemonic behavior.

Confronted with some countries building "small yards and high fences" and pursuing "decoupling," China has continued to shorten its negative list for foreign investment access, fully opening up manufacturing sector. While some countries and regions tighten entry policies, China has unilaterally expanded visa-free access to 47 countries and transit visa exemptions to 55.

High-level opening-up is a prerequisite for high-quality development. The development practices of the new era show that China's economic growth in the past was achieved under open conditions, and its future high-quality development must likewise proceed under even more open conditions. Adhering to open development requires aligning with the trend of China's deep integration into the global economy, pursuing a mutually beneficial, and win-win open strategy and fostering a higher-level open economy.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will review the CPC Central Committee's draft proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, aiming to provide top-level design and strategic planning for the next five years, driving major breakthroughs in strategic tasks critical to Chinese modernization. Guided by Xi Jinping's Economic Thought and committed to high-quality development, with the new development philosophy leading the way, China's economic vessel will surely ride the winds and break the waves during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, achieving steady and far-reaching progress and making decisive strides toward basically realizing socialist modernization.

"The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable!"

