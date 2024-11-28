Global Times: Indonesia supports China hosting APEC 2026, to advocate broader interests of Global South with China after joining BRICS, says Indonesian ambassador

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded his inaugural overseas trip to China following his appointment as president in March of this year. This visit marked his first official state trip to China, underscoring the significant importance Indonesia places on its bilateral relations with the country.

At the recently held APEC and G20 leaders' summits, Indonesia, as a key member, expressed its commitment to collaborating with China and other developing nations to advance the vision of peace and development for the Global South. In a recent interview with Global Times (GT) reporters Hu Yuwei and Xie Wenting, Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun (Oratmangun) shared his insights on the outcomes of the president's visit, Indonesia's aspirations to join BRICS, his perspective on the three major global initiatives proposed by the Chinese leaders, and his expectations for the future of bilateral relations.

In his view, Indonesia's development vision aligns closely with China's development philosophy and logic. He looks forward to continuing the friendship and strengthening cooperation between China and Indonesia under the leadership of the new generation of the Indonesian government, working together to contribute wisdom and efforts to the prosperity of the Global South.

GT: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto chose China as his first overseas destination after taking office. What signals does this send? What outcomes of this visit impressed you most?

Oratmangun: China has been Indonesia's top trading partner for over 10 consecutive years. Progress in our bilateral cooperation has been great, particularly these past few years. China is Indonesia's largest trade partner and the second-largest investment partner. Based on data from General Administration of Customs of China, our trade volume in 2023 reached $139.41 billion.

Meanwhile, China's investment in Indonesia last year amounted to $7.4 billion. We are optimistic that under the new administration, Indonesia and China relations will continue to grow stronger, fostering cooperation that benefits both our nations in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

GT: What's your interpretation of the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)? How do you assess their synergies with President Prabowo's development strategy for Indonesia?

Oratmangun: The Joint Statement Between the Republic of Indonesia and the People's Republic of China on Advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the China-Indonesia Community with a Shared Future presents us with new enthusiasm for the GSI and GCI, as well as the GDI. Indonesia has been willing to support the GDI because of the benefits that it has presented to our region's economic recovery post-COVID. Meanwhile, the GSI and GCI are in line with Indonesia's vision for a peaceful international order which places emphasis on sovereignty, independence, equality under international law, and peaceful resolution of conflicts through multilateral and international cooperation. The synergy with Indonesia's current development strategy is obvious.

GT: President Prabowo said that China is a great country. Indonesia and China have a 1,000-year history of friendly exchanges, and bilateral relations have maintained a sound momentum of development. How President Prabowo's deeper understanding of China can further promote mutual understanding between the two countries?

Oratmangun: At the Indonesia-China Business Forum held on November 10 in Beijing, President Prabowo conveyed an ancient Chinese philosophy "A thousand friends are too few, one enemy is too many." He has often expressed this philosophy on several previous occasions.

As President Prabowo has expressed many times, China is not only a great global power but also a great civilization. Indonesia and Southeast Asia desire to work together in collaboration and synergy with China. Prabowo Subianto expressed deep respect for the Chinese people's historical civilization, which has endured for thousands of years, and for studying their culture.

In his remarks after being inaugurated as president on October 20, President Prabowo stated that Indonesia will pursue a foreign policy as a country that wants to be a good neighbor.

Indonesia believes that in this increasingly interconnected world, collaboration, cooperation, compromise, and respect for national interests and the core concerns of others are crucial for achieving peace, security, stability, and prosperity. We are convinced that only dialogue and cooperation can be effective tools to achieve these goals. On our planet, which is becoming increasingly interconnected, collaboration is the only path to prosperity and harmony.

Indonesia remains firmly committed to fostering inclusive dialogue, promoting concrete collaboration, and upholding international laws - especially the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Appreciation for Chinese culture and history could indeed foster stronger mutual understanding between Indonesia and China. Indonesia could serve as a bridge in diplomacy, making it easier to identify mutually beneficial paths forward. This cultural awareness also signals respect, which can help in building trust and goodwill between the two nations.

However, building on this foundation will require more than just understanding. It will need to translate into tangible ways that reflect Indonesia's national interests while recognizing the perspectives and aspirations of its counterpart. In a diplomatic context, this can lead to a more cooperative and productive relationship.

GT: In what areas do you think China and Indonesia can further enhance cooperation, especially in the field of improving people's livelihoods in Indonesia?

Oratmangun: Cooperation on housing, nutritious lunch for school-aged kids, and poverty alleviation has been discussed between the two heads of state. Building upon China's investment in Indonesia, I think these areas are a new opportunity for investment, such as in fisheries, agriculture and infrastructure.

Infrastructure is not only about transportation, like high-speed train, but also to enhance connectivity to remote areas, building public facilities as well as housing facilities to improve people's livelihoods especially in remote areas.

Our government will also continue downstream industrial policy, not only on nickel, but also other minerals like tin and copper. We hope China can continue support our downstream industrial policy.

GT: The APEC and G20 summits have just concluded. What do you think APEC and G20 can do to inject momentum into the economic growth of Global South countries and provide direction for improving global economic governance? China will host APEC summit in 2026. What are your expectations on it?

Oratmangun: The G20 plays a vital role in encouraging dialogue, cooperation, and coordination of policy responses for global economic recovery. Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia, focuses on advocating for the interests of emerging markets and developing nations. Its presidency of the G20 in 2022 showcased its leadership in addressing post-pandemic recovery, digital economy development, and green energy transitions that provided direction and market confidence for future economic prospects and financial system stability.

During the G20 in Brazil, Indonesian President Prabowo emphasized the importance of global collaboration to address the challenges of poverty, hunger, and climate change, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the green energy transition. Those challenges impact Global South countries, their sustainable development, and their energy transition agendas. The G20 must produce concrete actions to help achieve the SDGs.

And regarding APEC, President Prabowo has affirmed that the forum should serve as a bridge for an inclusive future amid these increasingly complex global challenges.

APEC could play a positive and pivotal role in building broader consensus and deliver more tangible results for regional connectivity and a more balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth of Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Indonesia therefore strongly supports China's APEC Chairmanship and looks forward to a successful APEC 2026. We will support APEC in achieving Putrajaya Vision 2040 of an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

GT: Indonesia has officially submitted an application to join the BRICS. What motivated Indonesia to join BRICS?

Oratmangun: Indonesia sees BRICS as an attractive platform due to its commitment to providing an independent, multilateral space where emerging economies and developing nations can pursue greater economic collaboration, and address shared global challenges. Joining BRICS aligns well with Indonesia's foreign policy goals, as the country seeks to diversify its partnerships, reduce economic vulnerabilities, and play a more active role in shaping the global economic order.

This forum of developing nations is making significant strides toward its goal of becoming an independent multilateral platform within the global economy. Given its long-term potential, BRICS offers Indonesia an ideal platform to amplify its global influence, serving as a bridge between the interests of developing and developed nations, much as it has done in other multilateral settings.

Amid this increasingly polarized global landscape, Indonesia's diplomacy is transforming, engaging a diverse array of international actors, and enhancing its influence as an emerging power.

Indonesia is prepared to take on a more prominent role on the world stage. In alignment with its free and active foreign policy, Indonesia seeks to engage across multiple platforms to protect and promote its national interests.

By joining BRICS, Indonesia seeks not only to advance its national interests but also to support the broader interests of the Global South, striving to create a more balanced global economy where the voices of developing countries carry greater weight.

