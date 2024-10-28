Global Times: Japan to return 16 locally-born crested ibises to China, a story of good fortune between the two nations

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 16 precious Japan-born crested ibises, offsprings of birds sent from China, are scheduled to be sent to China following an event set to unfold on Sado island, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, in the end of October.

This event marks not only a rare species exchange between China and Japan, but also a significant milestone in the long-standing ecological conservation collaboration between the two countries.

Source from China's forestry authority told the Global Times on Sunday that representatives from China will visit Japan on Tuesday to conduct the handover ceremony for the crested ibises. Following this, on Thursday, these symbols of friendship will embark on their journey to Beijing, marking the first such return after an eight-year hiatus.

According to a memorandum signed by both countries, Japan is obliged to return half of the offspring bred from the crested ibises introduced from China. This transfer is not only a fulfillment of the agreement but also a testament to the deep cooperation between the two nations in biodiversity conservation.

The crested ibis, with its snow white feathers, red head, long black beak and slender legs, has always been adored by the Chinese people for its beautiful appearance, thus it is known as jixiangzhiniao, or "bird of good fortune" and widely cherished by people in Northeast Asia.

In the early 1980s, Chinese scientists discovered only seven wild crested ibises in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, initiating a challenging conservation effort.

Back in 1989, the crested ibis was listed as a first-class protected wild animal under China's Wild Animal Conservation Law issued by the State Council.

In 2003, the last native crested ibis in Japan passed away, plunging the species into a dire situation in Japan.

Faced with this crisis, China extended a helping hand. Since 1998, China has gifted several crested ibises to Japan, including the well-known pair "You You" and "Yang Yang." With technical support from Chinese experts, Japan's crested ibis conservation efforts have gradually gained momentum, leading to a steady increase in the population.

Subsequently, China and Japan embarked on a cooperative exchange in the field of crested ibis conservation, with the Chinese National Forestry and Grassland Administration partnering with Japanese side on projects aimed at further protecting the endangered species and promoting the conservation of crested ibis populations and their habitats.

This collaboration has not only assisted Japan in its crested ibis conservation and breeding efforts but has also fostered friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

As of December 2023, the total number of crested ibises in Japan stands at 693, with many successfully reintroduced into the wild. In 2019, the Ministry of the Environment in Japan downgraded the species' status on the country's endangered species red list from "extinct in the wild" to "critically endangered."

According to the Ministry of the Environment in Japan, the 16 crested ibis set to be returned are offspring born between 2016 and 2022 at the Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Center, and consist of nine females and seven males. Before transportation, these ibises will be quarantined and checked for avian influenza, among other diseases. According to reports, once the preparation for breeding is complete, they will be received by the Beijing Zoo.

The Beijing Zoo, which began breeding crested ibises in 1981, is the earliest institution in China to artificially breed the species. In 1986, the Crested Ibis Breeding Center was established at the Beijing Zoo. Over the past 30 years, researchers have dedicated themselves to studying the animal and have made significant contributions to the conservation of the species.

Li Yang, a member of the Beijing Bird Watching Society with over 10 years of birdwatching experience, told the Global Times that the conservation projects have helped Japan in its breeding and preservation efforts, enhancing the friendship between the two countries. She emphasized that this interaction serves as a positive example of friendly exchange in international ecological conservation.

There are many such cases where animal conservation has promoted international friendly exchanges and cooperation. The giant panda, as the national treasure of China, for instance, has served multiple times as a goodwill ambassador, making indelible contributions to the development of friendly relations.

"It is a good fortune story of international cooperation, mutual assistance, and a shared commitment to the preservation of our planet's biodiversity," said Li.

SOURCE Global Times