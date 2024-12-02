Global Times: Marathons foster deeper integration of sports and culture

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of marathon runners gathered, stretched, and prepared at the starting line at the Bund in Shanghai on Sunday morning, as the East China metropolis braced for one of its most celebrated sporting events - the Shanghai ­Marathon. At 7 am, over 38,000 participants charged forward.

As a candidate event for the prestigious World Marathon Majors (WMM), the Shanghai Marathon has grown from a modest 6,000 runners in 1996 to a massive event with over 250,000 participants registered in 2024, promoting the city's sports and tourism industries.

"Becoming a candidate event of the World Marathon Majors is not just about the scale of the event but also about promoting the city's sports culture and heritage," the Beijing-based sports industry expert Luo Le told the Global Times on Sunday.

"This isn't just an evaluation of Shanghai's ability to host a marathon," Luo said, "but also a measure of the city's cultural and historical depth, as well as its ability to drive the coordination of sports and tourism development."

An upgraded match

It was Samsom Amare of Eritrea who claimed the gold medal in the men's race at the Shanghai Marathon with a time of 2:06:26.

China's Olympic marathon runner Wu Xiangdong crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 31 seconds, the best result from a Chinese runner.

"This year, the services and ­support have significantly improved. As an invited athlete, I felt the careful attention to details from the pre-race preparation to the race day itself. They've put a lot of effort into the finer points," Wu told the reporters after finishing his ­Shanghai Marathon race on Sunday.

Wu noted the improvements made by the organizers in areas like athlete transportation, supplies, and course signage - adjustments that allowed runners to focus more on the race and perform to the best of their abilities.

This year's Shanghai Marathon has undergone further optimization in both the event setup and the race system following its WMM candidate event status.

Aiming to meet the rigorous standards of the WMM, the race ­introduced its first-ever competitive wheelchair marathon to cater to ­different types of professional marathoners.

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, Shanghai Marathon has also introduced the International Tourism Runner (ITR) program, attracting a wave of international runners.

The ITR initiative merges Shanghai's local ­culture with international ­business and tourism models, offering premium and customized packages tailored to overseas participants.

According to the WMM, the official evaluation process requires that the marathon pass two assessments ­within three years to become ­permanent. It means that if all goes well, Shanghai could officially join the ranks of the WMM by 2027.

Beyond a game

As marathons become increasingly popular across China, more and more participants believe these events are more than just sports.

They've evolved into key platforms for showcasing a city's culture, promoting fitness nationwide, and driving social development.

Liu Min, the women's domestic champion of the flagship Beijing Marathon, told the Global Times that those marathons are drawing more attention from young people.

"A marathon is a way for young people to connect with a city's culture and its unique character," she said.

Marathons across China are increasingly incorporating local cultural elements to highlight the uniqueness of each city.

The Shanghai Marathon, takes runners past iconic landmarks like the Bund, Xintiandi, and Jing'an Temple, reflecting the city's distinct local ambiance.

The Beijing Marathon, ­meanwhile, features a route that includes landmarks like Chang'an Avenue, the National Museum of China, and the ­Olympic Park.

"With around 300 to 400 marathons held every year, these events play a significant role in promoting both people's fitness and cities' branding," marathon enthusiast Zhang Wenzhi, who has worked on marathon course management, told the Global Times.

"Marathons are more than sporting events - they carry cultures. They encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and provide cities with a valuable platform to showcase their culture and boost their visibility," he added.

Ji Lei, a runner who had just participated in the Beijing Marathon in November, also took part in this year's Shanghai Marathon, setting a new personal best with a finishing time of 3 hours and 33 minutes.

He told the Global Times that road running is not only the most widely participated event in athletics but also has the highest comprehensive benefits and the largest impact.

Ji said that through his involvement in road running events, he has not only improved his physical health and expanded his social circle, but also witnessed his progress in running, which sparked the idea of participating in competitions.

He also noted that running has gradually turned into a desired lifestyle.

"During the marathon, seeing the beautiful scenery, I felt deeply grateful for having such a healthy body and strong will," he said.

"Standing at that moment, I couldn't help but feel proud of ­myself. This sense of achievement and emotion is incomparable."

SOURCE Global Times