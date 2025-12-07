Global Times: Mogao Caves' mural paintings meet modern technology

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The flying Apsaras dance across the heavens; caravan bells echo along ancient routes. Dunhuang, a pivotal hub on the ancient Silk Road, served as a crossroads where diverse civilizations converged, giving birth to the radiant splendor of the Mogao Caves. As a world-renowned treasure house of art and cultural heritage, it integrates architectural excellence, sculptural artistry, mural paintings and Buddhist culture, which embody profound historical depth, rich cultural significance, and breath-taking artistic grandeur.

To showcase the contemporary brilliance of the cultural heritage, this special issue presents voices from Dunhuang's guardians, inheritors, and researchers. Through their stories, we highlight achievements in researching, excavating, interpreting, transmitting, and promoting Dunhuang's culture in the hopes of sharing the Dunhuang Model of protection and inheritance of cultural heritages with the rest of the world.

"Dun" means grand, and "Huang" means prosperous. In the eyes of the ancients, Dunhuang was a magnificent and flourishing place. The Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, which date back to 366 AD, bore witness to the exchange and mutual learning of the diverse civilizations along the ancient Silk Road, making them carriers of the wisdom of the Chinese nation. In this role, they have inspired admiration and fascination in countless scholars and artists from both China and abroad.

Carrying the weight of its long history, ancient Dunhuang now presents itself to the world with a renewed and graceful presence, resonating widely and profoundly in the modern era.

Digital rebirth

Facing the erosion of time, how can ancient grottoes retain their vitality? The Dunhuang Academy has provided an answer through its pioneering efforts. By leveraging digital and information technology, the Mogao Caves have been granted a "digital life," enabling permanent preservation.

After decades of exploration, the Dunhuang Academy launched the "Digital Dunhuang" resource library in 2016, followed by an English version in 2017. The platform provides global access to high-definition images of murals and panoramic virtual tours of 30 caves. To date, the library has recorded over 23 million visits from users across 78 countries and regions. Digitalization has not only alleviated the tension between heritage preservation and tourism, but also facilitated broader global sharing of Dunhuang's cultural and artistic resources.

In the digital realm, Dunhuang is not only visible but also interactive. Launched in 2023, the "Digital Cave of Manuscripts" uses modern technology to replicate the physical cave and its artifacts. At the tap of a finger, users can "travel" across different historical periods, immersing themselves in Dunhuang's cultural experiences.

The Dunhuang Academy has helped World Heritage sites around the world and in China. Its focus on the caves and related preservation, its research, education and outreach, and also very importantly, links with other nations have helped it promote cooperation, said Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia.

Interpretation of tradition

Known as a nation renowned for its refined attire and ceremonial dress, China has long emphasized the beauty of clothing and ornamentation. The exquisite murals and painted sculptures of the Dunhuang Mogao Caves embody dialogues and convergences of diverse civilizations in the art of attire, offering inspiration for contemporary fashion design.

"Dunhuang serves as a bridge connecting tradition and modernity," said Zhang Baohua, a professor at the Academy of Art & Design, Tsinghua University, who is devoted to exploring ways to integrate traditional Chinese culture with modern art and design.

While preserving the distinctive features of Dunhuang elements, he employs modern design principles to deconstruct and reassemble them, ensuring the works retain their classical essence while meeting contemporary aesthetic demands.

"We need to preserve the essence of fine traditional culture while innovating its contemporary expression," Zhang said.

Harmony with modern civilization

The Nine-Colored Deer, flying apsaras, caisson ceiling patterns… In recent years, an increasing number of Dunhuang cultural elements are integrated into daily life through illustrations, cultural and creative products, performances, and more.

"Dunhuang boasts a wealth of intellectual property (IP) resources. The key lies in how to 'discover' them," said Zhao Xiaoxing, a professor at the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Northwestern Polytechnical University, who once worked at the Dunhuang Academy for a decade. In her view, developing cultural and creative products first requires a deep understanding of Dunhuang culture, while second comes a creative spark that enables one to innovatively express and "recreate" Dunhuang elements in ways that resonate with the public.

"Dunhuang belongs to history, yet it also lives in the present," Zhao said. The murals of Dunhuang vividly capture diverse facets of life - from harvesting wheat and winnowing grain, to swimming and playing, traversing mountain paths, and enjoying outings in nature.

As the fluttering ribbons of celestial apsaras glide across mobile screens and ancient patterns adorn living spaces, Dunhuang - this radiant jewel in the desert - continues to shine with a vitality that transcends time and space.

"In 1943, at the age of 12, I followed my father Chang Shuhong to Dunhuang. In the years that followed, I joined the adults in copying murals inside the caves."

Chang Shana

Former president of the Central Academy of Arts and Design

"The Dunhuang Caves are a cultural heritage of humanity. Through the study and dissemination of Dunhuang culture, we aim to promote cultural cooperation and exchange in today's world."

Zhao Shengliang

Distinguished professor at Northwest Normal University and a researcher at the Dunhuang Academy

"The Radiance of Dunhuang: Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University Exhibition on Dunhuang Art and Design Achievements Special Presentation at the United Nations Headquarters will open on Monday."

Li Yingjun

Deputy dean of the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University

