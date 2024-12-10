Global Times: Nourished by tradition: The lyricist who writes hit pop songs as beautiful as ancient poetry

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearing a kind of traditional Chinese robe emerging in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), renowned lyricist Vincent Fang Wenshan, who has been best known for his works often treated as poetry of artistic merit, sat at a teahouse in the ancient Xitang water town and whole-heartedly experienced the process of whisking tea in the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Surrounded by more traditional Chinese cultural elements, including clothing, tea and calligraphy, thousands of visitors, along with Fang, were immersed into the atmosphere at the Hanfu cultural festival. On the scene, a string of well-known songs featuring Chinese-style lyrics created by Fang resonating with visitors brought the atmosphere to a climax.

Cultural influence

"The deep blue and pearl white glow like porcelain"; "Wishing for the wheel of history rolling back, till the time when the wine is still mellow, when I can still anticipate your guzheng solo." Such lyrics in Fang's creation, inspired and nourished by ancient Chinese poetry, are featured in a string of Chinese-style pop songs performed by well-known Taiwan singer Jay Chou. These lyrics have inspired audiences across the Taiwan Straits and other regions influenced by Chinese culture, becoming a core part of their cultural memories.

In 2000, Chou began his singing career. Since then, Fang has penned the lyrics for more than half of Chou's albums, earning numerous awards for his exceptional songwriting. His contributions have played a significant role in popularizing Chinese-style pop music. Fang's ability to craft intricate narratives filled with rich imagery and emotional depth truly sets him apart in the music industry.

Fang's deft use of traditional Chinese motifs and contemporary themes reflects a unique blend of cultural heritage and modernity, resonating deeply with audiences. Fang's experience has also inspired a new generation of artists who are eager to explore the beauty of the Chinese language and emotions in their works.

Now, Fang is not content to express the beauty of Chinese culture solely through lyrics and music. In an exclusive interview, the artist told the Global Times that he has been trying to take a broader approach to promote various traditional cultural elements, which is the foundation and nutrition of his creation, by launching Hanfu cultural festivals, experiencing tea culture, and promoting calligraphy art.

"In my quest to delve deeper into traditional Chinese culture, I felt a strong sense of mission to promote its rich essence and share its beauty with a wider audience," Fang told the Global Times.

In Fang's successful experience, a pop song can bring ancient cultural heritage, such as porcelain, into the public eye. Therefore, various forms of popular culture - including drama, music, and film - can serve as powerful tools for revitalizing traditional culture, Fang noted.

Shared root

In recent years, Fang has hosted Hanfu cultural festival for 12 consecutive years in the mainland as the initiator.

The 2024 Xitang Hanfu Culture Week featured highlights such as Hanfu parades, garden fairs, situational dramas, and intangible cultural heritage lantern shows.

As the lanterns illuminated the ­evening, Hanfu enthusiasts around the world wandered through the enchanting streets. Gazing skyward, around 1,000 drones ascend into the twilight, orchestrating a series of mesmerizing light shows that weave together elements of Hanfu culture.

"What a person creates stems from his or her values. I have created a number of lyrics colored by Chinese style as I am deeply fond of the essences of traditional culture. The strong recognition of cultural identity is also an important engine for me to promote the Hanfu culture through the event," Fang shared his driving force to insist on revitalizing traditions with the Global Times.

Fang has often stated that the essence of traditional Chinese culture serves as the foundation and nourishment for his creative work. The artist skillfully blends the beauty of classical literature - particularly Song Dynasty poetry - with modern pop culture.

During his school years in Taiwan island, Fang immersed himself in traditional Chinese culture through textbooks and frequently visited bookstores to read ancient poems. This accumulation of knowledge set him on a long musical journey, enabling his Chinese-style lyrics to go viral on both sides of the Straits.

"No one told me that you have to walk along this way in your career, but I love the cultural atmosphere so I naturally found the direction," said Fang.

Diverse channels

Fang feels a deep sense of responsibility when it comes to traditional culture. He is dedicated to promoting it and helping more people appreciate its beauty. Driven by this mission, he has been exploring various avenues beyond music to further his cause.

Fang's next goal, following his promotion of Hanfu culture, is to showcase the beauty of Chinese calligraphy. In his view, Chinese characters are not just a means of communication but a unique form of art that deserves appreciation, setting them apart from other languages.

"We should make the art form interact with people's life in the modern society, so as to bring these cultural heritages back to the public. For example, I believe a high-quality drama or film that showcases the beauty of calligraphy could attract younger audiences and inspire them to engage more willingly with this art," Fang noted.

For many years, whether crafting lyrics in a Chinese style or venturing into cross-disciplinary arts, Fang has sought to popularize traditional culture. He is determined to continue this journey.

