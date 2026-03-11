Global Times: 'OpenClaw craze' inspires the future, builds sustainable innovation capabilities on a safe path

BEIJING, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the overseas AI agent "OpenClaw" has gone viral on the internet. Many places have issued documents announcing their participation in "raising crayfish," triggering a wave of trials and entrepreneurial follow-through. Meanwhile, the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China (CNCERT/CC), China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other authorities promptly issued risk alerts and called for cautious application.

Some see the "OpenClaw craze" as a rehearsal for implementing the deployment outlined in this year's government work report to "promote faster application of new-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents." It is widely believed that more Chinese AI agents surpassing "OpenClaw" will continue to emerge. As a deputy to the National People's Congress said, "Young people are queuing up not just for a tool, but also for their longing for a new form of the intelligent economy." When faced with new developments, we should not only have the courage to embrace them but also promote synchronized innovation in regulation.

While the craze may seem sudden, it is actually the inevitable result of China's gradual accumulation and eventual burst of its innovation ecosystem. The rapid adoption and commercialization of an overseas AI agent in China precisely demonstrate that China is the world's most dynamic "innovation testing ground."

We have stable and efficient infrastructure, including robust internet and power networks, rich application scenarios spanning thousands of industries, the world's largest pool of engineering and technical talent, widespread enthusiasm for industrialization, a system that encourages innovation and tolerates mistakes, and an open, friendly policy environment. In such fertile soil, even a tiny seed of innovation can quickly take root, sprout and flourish everywhere. Some international observers have remarked that China has become a global hub of innovation, a testing ground for new business models and an international supply chain powerhouse.

However, the process of innovation is inevitably accompanied by various new security risks.

Although deploying AI agents like "OpenClaw" will confront us with more diverse complex scenarios and multifaceted security challenges, our commitment to analyzing new situations and solving new problems remains unchanged. We are also redoubling efforts to gain experience. China's innovation ecosystem possesses both formidable "incubation capabilities" and reliable security safeguards with systemic corrective mechanisms. This mindset and dedication form the most solid foundation.

As "OpenClaw" gained popularity, risk advisories and security alerts followed. Hidden door handles in new energy vehicles revealed hidden dangers, prompting the launch of new national standards. While intelligent driving is still in the early stages, regulatory rules and relevant technical requirements have been put in place at a fast pace... Safety is the foundation of innovation. Without a solid foundation, everything counts for nothing.

Faced with rapidly evolving new technologies and applications, ordinary people must remain vigilant about safety while pursuing the latest trends, taking personal responsibility for their own information security. The government must consistently balance development and security, adhering to prudent and inclusive regulation. This approach allows ample room for trial and error in innovation while firmly upholding safety standards, ensuring innovation stays on track and does not veer off course.

Future innovation competition will hinge not only on technological breakthroughs but also on sustainable innovation capabilities grounded in security. China embraces innovation with an open and inclusive mind, backed by a sound and solid innovation ecosystem, and guided by wise governance that firmly safeguards the bottom line. It is well positioned to seize opportunities in the wave of innovation, forge ahead steadily and sustainably, enable new technologies to truly benefit society and empower development, and maintain its global leading edge on a safe and secure track.

SOURCE Global Times