Global Times: Over 400 senior guests from over 30 countries, regions to attend conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 in Beijing: organizers

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum (FSF) 2025 will open on October 27 and run through October 30 in Beijing, organizers announced at a press briefing on Friday. Themed "Global Financial Development in an Era of Innovation, Transformation and Restructuring," this year's event is expected to draw more than 400 senior guests from more than 30 countries and regions, serving as a major platform for international financial dialogue.

The forum is being co-hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China (PBC), the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Zhi Haijie, an executive secretary general of the organizing committee and deputy Party secretary and head of Beijing's Xicheng district, stated at the press briefing that this year's forum will focus on the course of financial reform and development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), and further refine the "Five Major Articles" on sci-tech finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance.

A series of important financial policies will be announced during the FSF 2025 Annual Conference, Zhi noted.

Zhi also announced that PBC Governor Pan Gongsheng, NFRA head Li Yunze and CSRC chairman Wu Qing will attend the forum and deliver keynote speeches.

According to the organizers, the main and parallel forums will feature 27 thematic sessions and six investment and financing matchmaking events, while 11 sub-events are scheduled for the FinTech Conference, said the organizers.

The main forum will consist of seven sessions, including the opening and closing ceremonies, with authoritative interpretations of domestic and international economic development trends and financial regulatory policies to help guide public expectations.

The main forum will tackle key issues in international finance and explore strategies for deeper cooperation and innovation. The PBC will lead discussions on navigating the complexities of international financial governance in a rapidly changing global landscape. The focus will be on enhancing cooperation among nations to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth. The Xinhua News Agency will host session on how the integration of finance and technology can drive high-quality industrial development. The session will explore the role of fintech in empowering traditional industries and fostering innovation.

The forum will also serve as a platform for discussion on financial risks, regulatory frameworks, and the inclusive development of capital markets, along with the release of significant financial policies. The Fintech Conference, a dedicated segment of the forum, will focus on the role of fintech in advancing digital and intelligent transformation in the financial sector, said the organizers.

"The world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century. A new wave of technological and industrial revolution is deepening, driving profound adjustments in the global economic landscape and fundamental changes in people's production and lifestyles," Zhi said. The global financial system is experiencing multiple paradigm shifts, the logic of global capital allocation is being restructured, and international financial governance and development models are undergoing multiple tests.

Amid these global transformations, this year's forum will focus on promoting the high quality development of global finance, calling for greater consensus on innovation, renewed momentum for transformation and coordinated actions to reshape the system, with the goal of building a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable global financial architecture, Zhi said.

Since its launch in 2012, the FSF has been seen as a barometer of China's financial reform and development and a national platform for policy communication and financial real economy interaction, and a platform for China to contribute to global financial governance and international financial dialogue. The 2025 edition will witness deeper internationalization, an improved exchange ecosystem and a richer participant experience, according to the organizers.

One of the key highlights of this year's forum is its higher level of international engagement.

The forum will feature a record five overseas satellite venues across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Participants will include heads of major international financial organizations and senior executives from leading global institutions, as well as guests from countries along the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global South, and representatives from international business associations and foreign diplomats stationed in China.

Financial centers such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Casablanca, Frankfurt and Hong Kong will also send delegations to the event, the organizers said.

The forum aims to enhance participants' communication experience. The layout of lounge and exchange areas within the venue has been optimized to encourage better interaction. The digital platform system has been upgraded with enhanced online interaction features, making it easier for attendees to communicate during the event. These improvements aim to facilitate more meaningful exchanges and collaborations.

Beyond the formal sessions, the organizers will host a range of evening events to further encourage interaction. Networking receptions and cultural performances will be organized to provide a relaxed setting for attendees to connect. Moreover, the forum will actively support smaller, themed events such as "Client Nights" for financial institutions, offering a more personalized and focused platform for engagement.

In addition to evening networking and performances, the forum will support smaller themed events, including "Client Themed Nights" for financial institutions. The diversity of participants has also been expanded, with invitations extended to private enterprises and innovation-driven enterprises.

On-site facilities and a digital platform have been upgraded to improve networking. Evening client themed nights and cultural events such as "Beijing Financial Street Night" and live music performances will further enhance informal exchanges among participants.

Financial Street itself will come alive during the event with enhanced lighting, floral displays, smart transport, interactive installations and a month long "Financial Street Forum Shopping Season," featuring markets and promotions to strengthen the forum's "forum + consumption" linkage.

