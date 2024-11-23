Global Times: Rich heritage of Jun porcelain shines through effects of kiln transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From exquisite craftsmanship to traditional Chinese medicine, from solemn rituals to vibrant folk art, intangible cultural heritage weaves the vibrant tapestry of Chinese identity. For centuries, the essential elements of intangible cultural heritage have been passed down from master to apprentice, from generation to generation. In this series, the Global Times culture desk will walk readers through China's most renowned traditions.

A cultural project, which consists of five online lectures and onsite guide, connected Qi Huisuo, inheritor of Jun porcelain making technique that has been listed as a Chinese national intangible cultural heritage, with fans of traditional Chinese culture in Malaysia.

Through the lens of the camera, Qi highlighted the kiln sites from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) known for producing Jun porcelain in Central China's Henan Province and welcomed foreign students into ceramics workshops, allowing them to witness the moment when a Jun porcelain was unveiled from the kiln.

Qi told the Global Times that the defining feature of Jun porcelain is its ever-changing colors. The transformation that occurs in the kiln with Jun ware is a remarkable natural phenomenon, the glaze and appearance of the finished pieces are ultimately influenced by the whims of nature.

"No two pieces of Jun ware are identical. The processes that occur in the Jun kiln resonate with a profound concept in traditional Chinese philosophy - the unity of heaven and humanity," said Qi.

He noted that ancient wisdom and aesthetic principles embodied in Jun porcelain represent the true essence of Chinese cultural roots, captivating overseas enthusiasts and encouraging them to explore further.

From national treasures such as the exquisite porcelain created for the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in July 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, to everyday items, Jun porcelain artisans like Qi are always seeking innovative ways to revitalize the heritage.

By bridging the crafts with social life and embracing new techniques and themes, the inheritors are trying to ensure that this traditional art form remains relevant and vibrant.

The impact is evident, said Qi. More universities are inviting these artisans to conduct courses on campus, leading many young people to dig deeper into the cultural meaning and artistic conception of Jun porcelain. "Flowers of Jun kiln are in bloom now," Qi said.

Reverence for nature

The porcelain produced in Yuzhou, Henan, is known as Jun, and its making technique originated from the city's Shenhou town.

Famed for its change of colors when heated in kilns, Jun porcelain was reputed as a treasure of the country in the Song Dynasty.

Each piece coming out of Jun kiln has gone through an ordered process of over 70 steps, and with the uncontrollable effects of kiln transformation, Jun porcelain certainly deserves to be called a gift of the heavens.

Due to the unpredictable characteristic of the porcelain, Qi, who works for the Song Dynasty Royal Kiln based in Shenhou town, keeps the thought of reverence for nature during his creation.

The inheritor respects the natural state of the glaze that creates the colors on the porcelain given by nature.

The colors are rich and diversified, and can resemble jungles, fields, the sky, and jade.

Qi told the Global Times that he does not only research how to improve the making technique of Jun wares but also inherits the spiritual core passed down by Chinese generations, which includes Taoist nature thought and Confucian harmony thought.

The appearance of wares may change, but the thoughts and Chinese aesthetics embodied within them endure.

The inheritor tries to convey the classic spiritual essence to future generations through Jun porcelain's beauty.

Reviving tradition

Respecting nature is the first step. Qi and his team have been focused on exploring an innovative way to make the natural beauty more stunning.

In works like a set inspired by the 24 solar terms - an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the artisans of the Song Dynasty Royal Kiln crafted a variety of ornaments on the wares. These designs guided the flow of glaze, resulting in vibrant and varied appearances.

As the fresh blood, younger talents in the ceramic studio are promoting such innovation and revitalization of the heritage.

Qi said due to the increasing impact, more young people are learning about the making technique of Jun porcelain every year.

To sow a seed of passing down the heritage in the hearts of the youth, they also organized some workshops for children under 12 years old, inspiring their artistic creativity on the heritage.

The Jun wares have expanded its range of offerings from traditional pots to trendy tea cups, elegant flower vases, and stylish wine containers.

These new products have gained popularity among consumers due to their fashionable and contemporary appeal.

"I have witnessed the resurgence of vitality in our heritage. Drawing from our timeless wisdom, the potential for exploring the value of Jun porcelain is limitless," Qi remarked.

SOURCE Global Times