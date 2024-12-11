Global Times: Shared buzzwords: Digital trends unite youths from across the Taiwan Straits

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the same language background and cultural roots while facing same internet trends with increasing digital interactions, youths from across the Taiwan Straits are sharing emotional resonance by using similar buzzwords.

"Po Fang" (emotionally broken), "Chao Ding" (superb) and "I Ren and E Ren" (introverted and extroverted person) are ranked the top three Taiwan Generation Z buzzwords of 2024, according to a recent report by a Taiwan island-based data platform. Some of these catchphrases originated from the Chinese mainland.

"Ying Kong" (meaning hard control), which ranked No.5 in the top 10 Taiwan buzzwords, is also on the top 10 Chinese mainland buzzwords released by the Shanghai-based linguistic journal Yaowen Jiaozi on December 1.

Zhu Songling, a professor at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of Beijing Union University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the same cultural roots and common language foundation resulted in the cultural affinity between the mainland and the island of Taiwan.

"The phenomenon is a testament to the same cultural background, aligned values, and a deep sense of human connections between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits. This cultural affinity naturally facilitates empathy and resonance, allowing such linguistic and cultural trends to gain traction in Taiwan," Zhu noted.

Youths from across the Straits are under the same pressures such as education and employment. They are looking for humorous, personal and real-life ways to express themselves. Meanwhile, similar expressions have transcended the geographical boundaries, bringing the youth across the Straits closer and fostering a sense of kinship, said the professor.

Emotional bridge

"The cultural traits shared across the Straits, such as linguistic logic, festival customs, and cultural philosophies regarding interpersonal ethics, remain deeply ingrained. These are our cultural bonds and a shared foundation," Wang Yunting, a Taiwan video blogger living in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Wang noted that the interaction around popular internet slangs highlights not only the linguistic closeness between the two sides but also a shared concern among young people for societal phenomena.

"I believe this linguistic resonance serves as an emotional bridge, allowing young people from both sides to perceive a sense of cultural alignment through casual conversations," she said.

Wang pointed out that slang terms popular on both sides, such as "neijuan" (involution), "tangping" (lying flat), and "gaoqian" (chasing money), reflect more than just a closeness in language. They also demonstrate a shared focus on societal issues, such as venting about life pressures or contemplating the future.

Wu Fugui, from the Beijing-based China International Culture Exchange Center, told the Global Times that the enthusiasm of young people from Taiwan island for adopting and using popular internet slangs from the Chinese mainland reflects the profound cultural connections and shared identity across the Straits.

"Young people from the island of Taiwan are eager to learn and use these trending phrases, which highlight the shared cultural roots and heritage of the two sides," Wu said. "This linguistic interaction has become a bridge for enhancing exchanges among the youth across the Straits."

Accelerated pace

The popularity of Chinese social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin and Bilibili plays a significant role in introducing and popularizing Chinese mainland trends among Taiwan youths. Through these platforms, young people share lifestyles, memes, and colloquial expressions.

At the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in East China's Zhejiang Province in November, the Global Times learned that a growing number of users from the island of Taiwan have opened their accounts on the Chinese mainland social media platforms.

Que Yuxuan from Taiwan told the Global Times at the summit that Douyin and Xiaohongshu enjoy significant popularity on the island. Many internet trends and viral catchphrases from the Chinese mainland have also gained traction there.

Taiwan high school and university students frequently use terms such as "I Ren," "E Ren," "She Niu" (social butterfly), and "She Kong" (socially anxious) in their daily conversations. Previously, it would take some time for these trends to reach Taiwan, but now Taiwan youths are quickly catching up with the latest buzzwords from the mainland, reflecting the accelerated cultural exchange facilitated by digital platforms, according to Que.

"It has become a trend for young people in Taiwan to use Xiaohongshu to learn makeup and fashion," Li Enshuo, a university student in Taiwan, told the Global Times.

Li, who is also a Xiaohongshu user, said that after watching a tutorial on the platform, one of her friends was able to replicate a "commuting style" outfit and was even complimented by colleagues for having "great taste." When she shared the experience on social media, Chinese mainland users commented that this style is popular among many young professionals.

"This interaction made me realize that young people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are already deeply intertwined in their understanding of fashion and aesthetics," she said.

Wu noted that language, as a carrier of culture, is becoming a vital link for cross-Straits exchanges. He noted that the enthusiasm of Taiwan youths for mainland internet slangs is driving deeper interactions in online culture.

"Through the dissemination of short video platforms and social media, Taiwan youths are becoming increasingly familiar with the mainland trends. This not only bridges the psychological gaps between young people from both sides but also lays a foundation for further cultural integration across the Straits," said Wu.

SOURCE Global Times