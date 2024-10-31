Global Times: Species thriving thanks to policy, consensus in China

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the global framework for biodiversity, more wildlife species are increasing in number and enjoying a better space for living and breeding in China with the help of advanced technology and more popular caring, according to the Chinese delegation from diverse institutes and organizations at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity that is being held in Cali, Colombia.



A prolonged whistle resonated through the sky, prompting visitors to lift their cameras in anticipation of capturing the migratory birds that were arriving. In recent years, tens of thousands of migratory birds such as cormorants fly each autumn to Shenzhen, a subtropical metropolis in South China, making the city one of the most important stops for these birds in the Eastern Hemisphere.



Their numbers are still increasing as the local environment improves. Environmental conservation organizations, including the Mangrove Conservation Foundation (MCF), see the growing population of migratory birds as a signal that urban biodiversity in China is heading in the right direction.



Only around a few meters away from visitors, a black-faced spoonbill heads down in search of food over the wetlands at the Futian Mangrove National Nature Reserve alongside dozens of its brethren. Meanwhile, in the Futian Mangrove Ecological Park, an Eurasian otter, a species that disappeared from the Shenzhen Bay for nearly 20 years, has re-emerged.



Chen Yudong, a staff member with the Mangrove Conservation Foundation who focuses on the protection and biodiversity of wetlands, told the Global Times that the Futian Mangrove Ecological Park is currently home to five species listed as National Key Protected Wildlife, including the Eastern imperial eagle, the black-faced spoonbill, and the small Indian civet.



Additionally, the park has 39 nationally protected wildlife species at the second level (including birds, mammals, and reptiles). From 2015 to 2023, the number of insect species had risen from 109 to 1,224, while bird species had increased from 83 to 220.



To maintain and improve biodiversity in metropolises like Shenzhen, Chinese environmentalists are exploring the effective application of emerging technologies and analytical methods in biodiversity monitoring, such as bioacoustics, weather radar data, and artificial intelligence, according to Insights for Cities on Biodiversity, an initiative focusing on how to sustain urban biodiversity, published in Shenzhen in September.



For instance, during the migratory season, weather radar is being promoted to analyze and predict the flight paths of bird flocks, informing the implementation of lighting management strategies. This technology can help reduce accidents involving birds colliding with tall buildings or windows, particularly at night.



The delegation of the conservation foundation brought the initiative to COP16 and shared China's experience with people who are concerned about how global biodiversity is being impacted by the continuously expanding urban areas around the world.



Chen said that these projects and technologies are all aimed at speeding up achieving the global target set for 2030 and beyond to safeguard and sustainably use biodiversity, which was clarified in the framework, also known as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at the COP15 during the Chinese presidency.



Shenzhen is not the only city that protects wetlands and preserves an international channel for migratory birds. Black-faced spoonbills have also been observed in the wetlands in East China's Zhejiang and Fujian provinces and South China's Guangxi.



Li Cheng, founder of the Xizijiang Ecological Conservation Center, has also been encouraged and guided by the biodiversity framework.



"Since the COP15 was held in Kunming, I have felt the growing emphasis on ecological and biological protection from the public and authorities. More people are aware of the importance of sustaining the populations of each species on the Earth through public outreach programs," Li told the Global Times, noting growing social consensus on biodiversity conservation seen in his daily work.



The infrared cameras set up by Li's patrol team around the Wuqinzhang Mountain in Guangdong have recently captured additional pangolin movements, further bolstering Li's confidence that the population of these endangered creatures is increasing.



Li still remembers the excitement he felt when one infrared camera first captured a pangolin at the end of 2018 and the night when he and colleagues repeatedly checked the pangolin's photo multiple times.



Chinese pangolins were assessed as "critically endangered" by the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species in 2019 and was even thought to be functionally extinct at the time of its assessment.



Now more and more people, including local villagers who have joined the patrol team, have begun to devote their lives to protecting pangolins. To improve the efficiency of their conservation efforts, Li noted that in addition to infrared cameras, a mobile application especially developed for patrol personnel has been put into use. The app is constantly updated with real-time information on the pangolins, thereby informing those on patrol of urgent situations.



"We have begun to shift our priorities and are more focused on restoring the pangolins' habitat and making more creative use of conservation technologies," Li noted.

SOURCE Global Times