Global Times: Tears, triumphs and titles: Oscar reflects on eight years with Chinese club Shanghai Port

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly eight memorable years in China, Brazilian footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior, commonly known as Oscar, is contemplating whether to stay as his contract with Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Port nears its expiration at the end of 2024.

During Shanghai Port's final game of the season last week at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai, an emotional Oscar couldn't hold back his tears as fans passionately chanted for their captain to stay.

"I have stayed here for quite a long time because I love the city, I love the club, I love so many things here," Oscar told the Global Times during a recent exclusive interview. "I will make a decision that will be 100 percent good for both sides. After almost eight years, the club respects me, and I respect the club. So we have a very good relationship."

Oscar joined Shanghai Port in 2017 from the English Premier League side Chelsea on a record-breaking transfer fee of 60 million euros ($63.36 million) - a figure that remains unmatched in CSL history.

With a reported annual salary of 24 million euros, Oscar became one of the highest-paid players in the world.

However, recent salary cap regulations imposed by the Chinese Football Association, capping foreign players' annual salaries at 3 million euros, have fueled speculation that Oscar's departure is imminent.

"A lot of Brazilian and European clubs have shown interest in signing me," Oscar revealed. "Now I'm starting to evaluate what will be best for me and my family."

The 2024 season marked a triumphant chapter for Oscar, who led Shanghai Port to victories in both the CSL and the Chinese FA Cup. Adding to his stellar performance, he set a personal record with 24 assists this season.

"I didn't come here to break records - I came to win titles," Oscar told the Global Times. "The most important thing for me is the five titles I've won during my time here. What matters is the trust my teammates and the club have in me. They know I always give my best."

Overcoming challenges

Oscar's professional achievements in China are remarkable, but his journey began with challenges. Moving from Europe to Asia required adapting to a new culture, language, and football environment.

"When I came to China, I knew it would be harder to make the Brazil national team. But I wanted to play good football here," Oscar admitted.

His last appearance in the Brazil national team was in 2015. His eight years with Shanghai Port saw him scoring 77 goals and 141 assists in 248 appearances, data from football marketing site transfermarkt.com showed.

"At first, it was tough - I didn't know much about the Super League, the city of Shanghai, or life in China. But once my family and I settled in, we realized how good life could be here," Oscar said.

His commitment to the city and club didn't go unnoticed. In recognition of his contributions, the Shanghai Municipal Government awarded him the prestigious Magnolia Silver Award in November, which honors foreigners for their outstanding contributions to the city.

"It is a very important award for me and my family. This show that after many years, we did a lot of things for the city and also the city gives a lot of things for us," Oscar told the Global Times. "It's like winning a trophy that comes out of football."

Oscar's time in China transcends football. He has served as a bridge between Brazilian and Chinese cultures, bringing unique insights into their footballing traditions.

"Football in Brazil is all about passion - it's emotional. People live for the game," Oscar said. "In China, the passion is growing, especially among the younger generation. The league is improving, and I believe it will continue to get stronger."

As a mentor to younger Chinese players, Oscar encourages them to develop their skills and gain international experience. "It's important to have young players in the teams. They're the future of Chinese football - not just for their clubs, but also for the national team. I hope they can make the leap to Europe one day, gain more experience, and improve their game."

Leaving a legacy

As he contemplates his next move, Oscar reflects on the legacy he hopes to leave in China. He wants to be remembered not only for his achievements on the pitch but also for his respect for the league and its culture.

"I want people to remember me as a player who gave his best and respected Chinese football," he said. "When foreigners come to China, they should come with the right mentality - not just for the money, but because they respect the game and the fans."

Looking ahead, Oscar hopes to remain connected to Chinese football even after his playing days.

"Having stayed here for so many years, I'll always feel connected to Chinese football," he said.

"When I retire, if there's an opportunity for me to contribute with my experience, I'd be happy to help Chinese football."

