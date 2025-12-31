Global Times: Top 10 Chinese and international sports news of 2025 announced

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 10 Chinese Sports News and Top 10 International Sports News of 2025 have been announced, jointly selected by the People's Daily Sports Department, Chief Editor's Office, and New Media Center, in collaboration with People's Daily Online and the Global Times.

Top 10 Chinese Sports News of 2025

9th Asian Winter Games successfully held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province

The 9th Asian Winter Games were successfully held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province from February 7 to 14. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and declared the opening of the Asian Winter Games. More than 1,200 athletes from 34 Asian countries and regions participated in the Games. The Chinese delegation won 32 gold medals and 85 medals in total, ranking first on both the gold and overall medal tables, marking its best performance in the history of its participation in the Asian Winter Games. Upholding the concept of a "green, inclusive, open, and clean" Games, China received widespread praise from the Olympic Council of Asia and the international community for its world-class venues and outstanding organizational services.

15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games successfully held in Greater Bay Area

The opening ceremony of 15th National Games was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on November 9. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the 15th National Games open. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the opening ceremony of the Games.

For the first time, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao jointly hosted a major sporting event, marking an innovation in the National Games history and an innovative application of the "One Country, Two Systems" in sport. The Games featured 34 competition sports events and 23 mass participation events, with more than 14,000 athletes and about 11,000 amateur participants. Over the course of the competition, eight world records were broken, 13 Asian records were set or surpassed, and 14 national records were established.

The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games concluded in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on December 15. Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao jointly hosted the National Para Games and Special Olympics for the first time, reflecting the high priority the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its core, places on disability-inclusive development and its deep commitment to people with disabilities. This edition featured 46 sports, with 7,824 athletes from 34 delegations nationwide registering to compete, setting new records for both delegation size and the number of mass-participation athletes.

Model units and individuals in national mass sports and competitive sports commended

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with representatives of national model units and individuals in mass sports and competitive sports in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on November 9, 2025. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his congratulations to the honorees, encouraging them to push their limits, strive for new heights, and make new contributions to building China into a sports powerhouse.

On November 10, the commendation conference for the representatives of national model units and individuals in mass sports and competitive sports was held in Guangzhou.

12th World Games held in Chengdu; Chinese delegation tops gold, medal tables for the first time

The 12th World Games was held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, from August 7 to 17. Nearly 4,000 athletes from 116 countries and regions competed. The Chinese sports delegation won 36 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals, totaling 64 medals, and ranked first on both the gold and overall medal tables for the first time, achieving its best result in its history of participating in World Games.

State Council issues guidelines to promote high-quality development of sports industries

On September 4, the General Office of the State Council issued a set of guidelines to unleash the consumption potential of the sports economy, as part of broader efforts to drive the high-quality development of sports industries. The guidelines outline 20 measures in six fields, including those related to the expansion of the supply of sports products and events, the boosting of sports consumption, support for sports businesses, and the cultivation of new growth drivers in relevant industries. The document sets out that by 2030, a number of sports enterprises and sporting events with global influence will be cultivated, the level of sports industry development will leap significantly, with a total scale exceeding 7 trillion yuan, playing an important role in the establishment of a new development pattern.

'Suchao' popularity sparks city- and county-level leagues boom

Since the beginning of this year, a wave of mass sports events has swept across the country. The Jiangsu City Football League, more widely known as the 'Suchao', has surged in popularity, repeatedly setting new attendance records during competition periods. Riding on the momentum generated by the Suchao, similar city-based league tournaments have sprung up in many regions. At the same time, a variety of grassroots village-level sports events have gained widespread popularity, emerging as phenomenon-level cultural spectacles. The expanding "sports plus" approach continues to unlock new scenarios, stimulate fresh consumer vitality and inject new momentum into economic and social development as well as comprehensive rural revitalization.

Ju Wenjun wins Women's World Chess Championship for the 5th time

On April 16, the ninth game of the 2025 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship Match concluded in Fuling, Chongqing Municipality. Defending champion Ju Wenjun defeated challenger Tan Zhongyi with a total score of 6.5-2.5, winning the Women's World Chess Championship title for a fifth consecutive time. This marks the 16th time that a Chinese player has claimed the Women's World Chess Championship. Ju has also surpassed Xie Jun and Hou Yifan to become the first player in the history of Chinese women's chess to win the world title five times in a row.

Changchun in Jilin Province wins bid to host 33rd Winter Universiade

On November 26, Changchun in Jilin Province successfully won the bid to host the 33rd Winter World University Games. The International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Chinese University Sports Association, and the Changchun municipal government jointly signed the host city contract for the Changchun 2027 Winter World University Games. This marks the return of the Winter World University Games to China following the 2009 Harbin edition. It will also be another major international comprehensive ice-and-snow sports event hosted by China, after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games. The 33rd Winter World University Games are scheduled to take place from January 15 to 25, 2027, featuring 93 events in 12 sports.

Wuhan team wins inaugural Asian Women's Champions League title

On May 24, in the final of the 2024-25 Asian Women's Champions League held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Wuhan Jiangda and Australia's Melbourne City played to a 1-1 draw. After extra time, Wuhan won 5-4 on penalties to claim the first‑ever Asian Women's Champions League title, marking the best performance by a Chinese women's club on the Asian stage.

China's badminton team wins Sudirman Cup for 4th consecutive time

On May 4, at the 2025 BWF Sudirman Cup mixed team world badminton championships in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China defeated South Korea 3-1 in the final to claim the title. This victory marked China's fourth straight Sudirman Cup championship and the 14th time overall the Chinese team has lifted the Sudirman Cup.

Top 10 International Sports News of 2025

Kirsty Coventry takes office as 10th President of IOC

On March 20, at the 144th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held on the coast of Navarino, Greece, 41‑year‑old Kirsty Coventry was elected as the new president of the IOC. Coventry, from Zimbabwe, competed in five Olympics and won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals during her swimming career. On June 23, Coventry officially took over from Thomas Bach, becoming the 10th President of the IOC, and the first President in IOC history from Africa and the first female IOC President.

UN General Assembly adopts Milan‑Cortina Winter Games Olympic Truce Resolution

On November 19, the 80th UN General Assembly adopted the Olympic Truce Resolution for the 2026 Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The resolution calls on UN Member States to observe the Olympic Truce from seven days before the opening of the 2026 Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympic Games (February 6-22, 2026) until seven days after the closing of the Winter Paralympic Games (March 6-15, 2026), ensuring the safe passage and participation of athletes and officials.

Competition events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics finalized

On April 9, the IOC Executive Board approved the competition program and athlete quotas for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, with a total of 351 medal events, an increase of 22 events compared with the Paris Olympics. Among these, swimming will add six new events in men's and women's 50m butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke. In table tennis, a mixed team event will debut, with men's doubles and women's doubles replacing the men's and women's team events.

Group draw results for the 2026 FIFA World Cup revealed

On December 5, the group stage draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held in Washington, the US. In Group A, Mexico and South Africa will kick off the tournament on June 11 in Mexico City. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and for the first time expanded to 48 teams in 12 groups from A to L.

Multiple world records set in athletics

At the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo in September, Swedish star Armand Duplantis cleared 6.30 meters in the men's pole vault final, improving his own world record by 1 centimeter.

Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna set a new world record of 75.56 meters at the Oklahoma Throw Series in April. On July 5, Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chebet set a new women's 5,000 meters world record with 13:58.06, improving the mark by 2.15 seconds; in the women's 1,500 meters, another Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon set a new world record with 3:48.68.

UNESCO designates March 21 as International Taijiquan Day

On November 5, the UNESCO adopted a resolution to establish March 21 (the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere) as International Taijiquan Day at its 43rd General Conference. Taijiquan originated in China and currently has hundreds of millions of practitioners worldwide in more than 180 countries and regions.

World Aquatics Championships held in Singapore; China tops gold medal table

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships were held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3. The Chinese national team performed strongly, finishing first on the gold medal table with 15 golds, 12 silvers, and 10 bronzes. Additionally, three world records were rewritten in swimming at the world championships.

Portland Trail Blazers selects Chinese player Yang Hansen in NBA Draft

In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Chinese player Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the first round. This marks the return of a Chinese player to the NBA first round in nearly 20 years.

World Table Tennis announces multiple reform measures

In February, the World Table Tennis (WTT) announced a series of reforms, including changes to mandatory player participation rules, awarding wildcards to Olympic champions, increasing prize money, and granting players two annual exemptions from mandatory participation in WTT Champions events to help them arrange and plan their schedules.

Dembélé and Bonmati win 2025 Ballon d'Or men's and women's awards

On September 22, the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony was held in Paris. Paris Saint‑Germain player Ousmane Dembélé won his first men's Ballon d'Or award, having scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists, helping PSG to win the European Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup. Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona FC won the women's Ballon d'Or award for the third consecutive year.

In the Best FIFA Football Awards unveiled at the end of 2025, both Dembélé and Bonmati were also named Best Men's and Women's Players of the Year.

