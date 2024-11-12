Global Times: Upholding cultural inclusiveness of Marco Polo

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian explorer Marco Polo was a key focus of a recent meeting that highlighted the China-Italy Cultural Cooperation Mechanism.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in China on a state visit from Thursday to Tuesday, attended the event. During the two leaders' talks, Xi said the two countries should support youth exchanges and "work together to cultivate more Marco Polos in the new era."

Seven hundred years after Marco Polo's death, the legendary explorer remains an inspiration for those passionate about the cultures of China and Italy and a symbol of the ties between the two countries and beyond.

The renowned sculptor and director of the National Art Museum of China, Wu Weishan, who created a sculpture named The Traveler on Horseback as a heartfelt tribute to this pioneering figure in the history of cultural exchanges between the East and West, told the Global Times on Thursday that the weighty forms and dynamic lines of the sculpture embody not only his interpretation of the distinct civilizations of China and Italy, but also the personal journey of his own artistic exploration.

"As a Chinese artist, I constantly reflect on how to use art to convey the spirit and essence of China's rich cultural heritage to the world, inviting deeper dialogue," said Wu.

Symbolizing the enduring ties between China and Italy, Wu's work uses powerful sculptural language to portray Marco Polo as a resolute and profound figure, emphasizes Polo's critical role in bridging Eastern and Western civilizations.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Italy, Xi said that the two countries, both ancient civilizations, should uphold their traditions of openness and inclusiveness, and encourage the international community to resolve differences through dialogue and rise above conflicts through cooperation.

Mattarella noted that Italy and China should further enhance people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in fields such as culture, education, language teaching and cultural heritage cooperation, and make new contributions to promoting the dialogue and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations, as well as the progress of human civilization.

Inspired by the spirit of Marco Polo, the China-Italy Cooperation Mechanism and the Dialogue between Chinese and Italian University Presidents recently held in Beijing have yielded fruitful results in promoting mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.

At the dialogue on Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Education announced it would offer more than 100 student exchange opportunities for 22 Italian universities, aiming to strengthen mutual learning and deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"We sincerely hope that universities in both countries can make full use of various opportunities such as short-term study visits, student exchanges, summer schools and joint training programs to promote in-depth exchanges among Chinese and Italian youth," said Huai Jinpeng, China's minister of education.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between China Media Group and the Italian Ministry of Culture on Friday.

This partnership aims to promote practical cooperation in the film industry, including organizing joint film festivals and exhibitions, co-productions, personnel exchanges, and technical cooperation. It marks a significant step toward enhancing cultural ties and mutual understanding through the cinematic arts, providing a platform for both countries to learn from each other and share their rich cinematic traditions.

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Italy in 2025, The Divine Comedy Opera Musical, based on Italian poet Dante Alighieri's eponymous poem, is scheduled to debut in China in April 2025, the Italian Embassy in China announced at an event on Saturday.

The musical's chief producer Gabriele Gravina told the Global Times that he hoped that the show could strengthen the friendship between Italy and China.

Over 700 years since his death, the understanding and the emotional bonds between China and Italy have grown deeper and stronger thanks to the legacy of Marco Polo.

