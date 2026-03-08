Global Times: What insights do the two ancient sayings quoted by FM Wang Yi offer?

BEIJING, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is far from peaceful. The international order after World War II has reached a crucial juncture. How will China contribute its wisdom?

Today, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, answered questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and external relations at a press conference. When responding to questions about the situation in Iran, Wang Yi quoted two ancient Chinese sayings, which were profound and enlightening.

One saying goes, "weapons are ominous tools, and should not be used without discretion." It not only indicates China's position of ceasefire and cessation of the war, but also calls for an immediate stop to military operations to avoid the spiraling escalation of the situation and prevent the conflict from spilling over and spreading.

The other saying goes, "When benevolence and justice are not practiced, the position of strength shifts," pointing out that major countries should act in the spirit of justice and righteousness, and contribute more positive energy to peace and development of the Middle East.

The two ancient sayings, carrying the wisdom accumulated over history, offer cognitive enlightenment for the world to jointly deal with changes, turmoil, wars and conflicts.

A just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little support, therefore, going to war will only add new hatred.

Historically speaking, every military struggle and camp confrontation has brought disaster and suffering to the world, as innocent civilians have become victims of war. Facts have proven that a strong fist does not equal a strong reason. Resorting to force at every turn does not prove one's strength; instead, it only breeds new crises. The Global Security Initiative proposed by China has received support and appreciation from over 130 countries, regions and international organizations precisely because it expresses the common voice and expectations of people all over the world.

With a 5000-year-old civilization, China has advocated that "the strong should not bully the weak, and the rich should not exploit the poor." Especially, having endured the hardships of war and experienced the heart-wrenching pain of modern history time and again, the Chinese people are well aware of the cruelty of war and the preciousness of peace. We will firmly stand on the right side of history and always be a force for world peace, stability and progress.

China advocates for peaceful coexistence and harmony, achieving common prosperity through global solidarity and cooperation.

At the press conference, two sets of data stood out.

First, since last year, the bilateral trade between China and Europe has exceeded $1 trillion, while more than 2 million European tourists have traveled to China visa-free. The headwinds against economic globalization have not stopped the deepening of China-EU economic ties.

Second, the share of the Global South in the world economy has grown from 24 percent to more than 40 percent over the past 40 years. The global economic landscape is becoming more diversified and balanced, showing that building an equal and orderly multipolar world is an unstoppable trend.

Interdependence is not a risk, and intertwined interests are not threats. Differences do not mean that we must be rivals, and disagreements do not inevitably lead to confrontation. Harmony without uniformity, coexistence amid diversity and multipolar coexistence represent the inherent state of human society and the international order. As Erik Solheim, former under-secretary-general of the United Nations, put it, "Hehe culture is a 'powerful antidote' to conflict and division."

The Chinese have always had a noble tradition of acting for the common good and pursuing harmony for all. Rooted in history and nourished by traditional culture, the Chinese people understand deeply that "all things flourish without harming one another." China will never take the beaten path of seeking hegemony as its strength grows, nor do we subscribe to the logic that the world can be run by major countries. This reflects the distinctive characteristics of Chinese civilization and the inevitable requirements of China's development path.

Mutual benefit and win-win cooperation are the only way out of the dead end of "the strong prey on the weak" and the "small attic" of protectionism.

Why has there been a surge of world leaders visiting China since the start of this year? Behind this wave of visits in an uncertain world lies not only the practical desire to share China's development opportunities and deepen cooperation, but also recognition of China's concepts and its four major global initiatives.

Over the past five years, its economy has grown at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent — accounting for around 30 percent of global growth, greater than the contribution of the G7 Western countries combined. Starting May 1 this year, China will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines in Africa, providing greater opportunities for the continent through the vast Chinese market. By continuing to pursue openness, complementarity and shared opportunities, and by promoting development through integrated interests and mutual achievement, China - the world's largest potential consumer market and the biggest emerging economy - will continue to develop itself while benefiting the world.

Looking ahead, China will continue to serve as the most stable engine of global growth and remain a constructive force in a changing world. It will collaborate with all sides to continuously turn the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity into reality.

SOURCE Global Times