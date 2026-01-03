Global Times: Why should we start investing in future industries now?

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A netizen from people.com.cn recently asked: Many people feel that future industries are still far from our daily lives, so why invest so many resources now to promote them?

This netizen's question touches on an important issue with long-term implications.

Compared with traditional and emerging industries, future industries such as quantum technology, nuclear fusion energy, and brain-computer interfaces are less mature and face greater uncertainty in their development. They often give the impression of being both "expensive" and unable to deliver short-term returns. Therefore, some worry that investing heavily in these fields might lead to a waste of resources.

Let's start by looking at the history of technological development.

Steam engines and electricity ushered in two industrial revolutions, while computers sparked the "third wave." As emerging technologies in their time, they also sparked controversy and even skepticism. Yet these once "useless" innovations ultimately propelled human society forward.

Today, with rapid technological advancements, many "technology inflection points" are approaching: Quantum computing has the potential to rewrite existing computing systems, controllable nuclear fusion is seen as the solution to "ultimate energy," and brain-computer interfaces offer hope to millions of patients… It is foreseeable that future industries can profoundly transform the underlying logic of certain fields, especially disruptive innovations that are key to opening a new cycle of innovation.

From the perspective of the industrial evolution, today's future industries are likely to become tomorrow's emerging industries or even dominant industries. In recent years, major countries and economies have been investing heavily in frontier technology exploration, establishing future industry plans, and accelerating their layout for future industries.

Those who take the lead in cutting-edge fields will gain dominance in technology, products, and standards, thereby securing a voice in the future. If we move slowly or simply follow others, we will inevitably miss opportunities, lose initiative, and even fall behind or become constrained by others.

We can also draw insights from China's practical experience. Today's breakthroughs in China's technological development are the result of "seeds" sown years ago. For example, the strong push from national major science and technology projects over a decade ago enabled us to quickly seize the high ground in 5G.

More than a decade of stable policy support and market cultivation have enabled China's new energy vehicle industry to lead globally. More than 30 years of continuous development have made the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System a shining "national treasure" worldwide… It is precisely because of forward-looking planning that we have been able to catch up or even "overtake on the curve" in certain fields despite starting late and having a weak foundation.

With the rapid pace of technological development, the cycles for technology maturation, commercialization, and product iteration have significantly shortened. The "window of opportunity" in many fields is extremely brief, making it easy to fall behind step by step once a critical moment is missed.

However, technological breakthroughs are difficult to schedule or map out, especially for disruptive technologies, which often require long-term accumulation and iteration. We cannot expect to "invest this year and see results next year."

True long-termism involves acting decisively once a direction is identified and having the patience to wait. Only by adhering to long-termism can we overcome one tough challenge after another.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2026 New Year message that China has become one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities.

Today, China ranks second globally in total research and development (R&D) expenditure and leads the world in the number of R&D personnel, high-quality international journal publications, and international patent applications.

It also benefits from institutional strengths and inherent advantages in pooling resources to accomplish major undertakings, a super-large market, diverse application scenarios, and the world's most comprehensive industrial system. These factors provide fertile ground for developing future industries, enabling breakthroughs "from the same starting line" through concentrated efforts.

The Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development proposed forward-looking planning for future industries, as well as explorations of diverse technology roadmaps, typical application scenarios, feasible business models, and market regulation rules.

In recent years, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has made a series of arrangements to cultivate future industries, and local governments have also introduced numerous investment plans and reform measures. One particularly important principle is that regardless of which industry is being developed, it must adhere to the principle of adapting to local conditions.

Only by adhering to this principle can future industries align with the positioning of each region in coordinated regional development and the broader national development strategy, thereby avoiding redundant construction, overcapacity, and "rat race competition," and preventing "starting with a rush and ending with a collapse."

Moreover, it is essential to acknowledge risks, allow room for "trial and error," and establish diversified investment and risk-sharing mechanisms. This ensures that future industries align with the objective laws of developing new quality productive forces and form a favorable pattern of tiered layout and sequential development alongside traditional and emerging industries.

Going further, as the world's second-largest economy and a responsible major country, China's planning for future industries and exploration of the "vast unknown" is not only necessary for its own development but also enables technological achievements to be shared by all humanity.

In a nutshell, developing future industries is essentially "sowing seeds for the future." It is not a question of "whether to do it" but a necessity of "how to do it well."

