Global Times: Xi attends 19th G20 Summit, calls for building a just world of common development

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

In his remarks on Fight Against Hunger and Poverty at Session I of the 19th G20 Summit on Monday, Xi called for building a just world of common development.

Xi said China will always be a member of the Global South, a reliable long-term partner of fellow developing countries, and a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development, according to the website of Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Today, transformation of a scale not seen in a century is accelerating across the world. Humanity faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges. As leaders of major countries, we should not let our vision be blocked by fleeting clouds. Rather, we must see the world as one community with a shared future, and shoulder our responsibility for history, take historical initiative and move history forward," Xi said.

The Chinese leader said there should be more bridges of cooperation, and less "small yard, high fences," so that more and more developing countries will be better off and achieve modernization.

Xi also outlined China's eight actions for global development in his speech.

Upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Xi expressed readiness to work with all parties for an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

In a written statement, Xi hoped for the G20's greater role as an important platform for international economic cooperation.

This year's G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for November 18-19, marks the first gathering of the kind since the accession of the African Union (AU) as a full member, a historic milestone that strengthens the voice of the Global South.

"Building a just world requires the G20 to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, and support Global South countries in achieving greater development," Xi said in a signed article published in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday. "Building a sustainable planet requires the G20 to promote sustainable production and lifestyle as a way to achieve harmony between humanity and nature," he said.

Xi arrived in Rio de Janeiro Sunday for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil.

He said he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

Xi said he believes the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and usher in a new "golden 50 years" for China-Brazil relations.

Close ties on display

The close relationship between the two countries was on vivid display in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, as local residents, including members of the Chinese Brazilian community from across the country gathered at the airport and streets of the city to warmly welcome President Xi, waving Chinese and Brazilian flags.

"We came to Rio to witness this important moment and welcome President Xi," a resident surnamed Chen from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo told the Global Times on Sunday, as he and others in his group alternated between taking pictures and dancing with samba performers at the Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

After learning that the Global Times reporters came from China to cover the summit and that Chen's group came from Sao Paulo, a staff member at a G20 vendor that was set up to help journalists and others who came to Rio for the Summit organized a samba show, drawing many passengers to marvel at the traditional Brazilian dance.

"The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil is a significant milestone. It celebrates half a century of cooperation and friendship," Theo Schunck, Executive Secretary of the Rio Metropolis Institute, told the Global Times. "The two nations have built a strategic partnership in various sectors, such as trade, technology, science and culture."

In terms of trade, the two countries have seen rapid growth over the years. China has been Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Over the past three years, China's annual imports from Brazil have exceeded $100 billion. China's trade with Brazil hit 1.14 trillion yuan ($158.33 billion) from January to October this year, including 432.08 billion yuan in exports and 708.15 billion yuan in imports, both registering steady growth, Xinhua reported.

And the upcoming talks between the leaders of the two countries are significant, "because it represents a new starting point to further strengthen bilateral relations," Schunck said. "This meeting is an important step toward deepening cooperation in various areas and laying the groundwork for a shared future."

Support for multilateralism

In addition to their bilateral ties, China and Brazil are also close partners in promoting multilateral cooperation, particularly in advancing cooperation within the Global South framework.

Rodrigo Pires de Campos, a professor of Institute of International Relations, University of Brasilia, noted that both countries are leading significant multilateral initiatives globally, particularly within the Global South and BRICS.

Amid the issues with the current multilateral order and challenges facing the world, "initiatives like BRICS and other Global South initiatives at present are very much strategic," de Campos told the Global Times.

The close cooperation and coordination between China and Brazil on global issues will also likely be demonstrated at the G20 Summit.

As the host of the G20 Summit this year, Brazil has established the summit theme as "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet" and made active efforts to advance G20 cooperation in various areas, including fighting hunger and poverty. Brazil has also proposed the establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

China and Brazil have long collaborated on various fronts, including climate change, poverty alleviation, hunger eradication, inequality reduction, fair trade, financial systems, and development aid, de Campos said.

And while these efforts take time, "we have to believe that we have the right way and maintain those relations in order to have concrete results in the medium or longer term," he said.

