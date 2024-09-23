Global Times: Xi calls for accelerating progress in space endeavors amid fruitful results of lunar exploration

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday encouraged personnel in China's space industry to continue to work hard and accelerate progress in space endeavors while meeting with the representatives of space scientists and engineers who participated in the research and development in the Chang'e-6 lunar mission at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



The Chang'e-6 probe was launched from China on May 3 this year. On June 25, its returner made a landing in north China, bringing back 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon.



Xi noted that Chang'e-6, for the first time in human history, collected samples from the moon's far side, breaking through a number of key technologies, marking another landmark achievement in China's endeavors in space as well as in science and technology. It is an important milestone for China's lunar exploration project.



Over the past 20 years, the lunar exploration project has focused on key core technologies and achieved fruitful results in scientific discovery, technological innovation, engineering practice, achievement application, and international cooperation. It has blazed a path of high-quality and cost-effective lunar exploration, making a major contribution to the development of China's space industry and human space exploration, he said.



Xi stressed that over the past 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the space industry has grown from weak to strong, and achieved historic, high-quality and leap-forward development.



Since the 1950s, there have been more than 100 lunar exploration missions worldwide, achieving 10 successful sample return missions from the near side of the moon. However, it has always been a challenge to explore the far side of the moon, Xinhua News Agency reported.



In January 2019, China's Chang'e-4 overcame the world challenge of landing on the far side of the moon. In December 2020, Chang'e-5 mission brought back the country's first samples collected from the moon's near side, which was the world's freshest lunar samples since the 1970s.



And on June 25, 2024, carrying the first batch of lunar samples ever collected from the far side of the moon in human history, Chang'e-6 probe safely touched down in the Siziwang Banner, in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



The mission not only set a new record for China's lunar exploration program but it also has a profound impact on the global aerospace field, Kang Guohua, a professor of Aerospace Engineering at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, told the Global Times.



Through the Chang'e-6 mission, China has demonstrated its leadership and influence in space exploration, Kang said, noting that samples collected from the far side of the moon hold immense value for scientific research and deep space exploration due to its uniqueness.



Such a large-scale, complex and highly integrated project has successively overcome key technologies such as the design of Earth-moon transfer orbits, soft landing on the lunar surface and high-speed re-entry and return.



It has also driven technological innovations in new devices, materials and energy sources, observers said.



Meanwhile, China's "circle of friends" in lunar exploration is continuously expanding.



Chang'e-6 mission carried four international scientific payloads from the European Space Agency, France, Italy and Pakistan. The Chang'e-7 mission has selected six international payloads, while the Chang'e-8 offers approximately 200 kilograms of payload capacity to the international community and has received over 30 cooperation applications to date, according to media reports.



Looking beyond the moon, China announced earlier this month its ambitious plan to carry out Tianwen-3 mission, eyeing to retrieve samples from Mars and bring them back to Earth by around 2028, chief designer of the mission Liu Jizhong disclosed. The mission is expected to become the world's first such attempt on the Red Planet, and will involve international payload cooperation, as well as global collaboration in sample and data sharing.

