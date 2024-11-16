Global Times: Xi calls for elevating China-Peru ties to new heights

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Lima, capital of Peru, on Thursday for a state visit and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Xi held talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and said that China and Peru should improve and upgrade practical cooperation and continuously elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights to better benefit the two peoples.

In a written statement upon his arrival in Lima, Xi said it gives him great pleasure to once again pay a state visit to the Republic of Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte, adding that he feels very close to Peru as he again stepped onto this beautiful and rich land with a long history, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Xi attended a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Boluarte. The two heads of state held talks, during which Xi called on China and Peru to promote the integration of industrial and supply chains, and said China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity and cooperation among countries of different sizes, systems, and cultures, and called the Chancay Port another successful project of China-Peru Belt and Road cooperation. The two presidents also attended the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link.

"This is not only an important project under Belt and Road cooperation, but also the first smart port in South America. The first phase of the project, when completed, will reduce the sea shipping time from Peru to China to 23 days, thus cutting logistics costs by at least 20 percent. It is expected to generate $4.5 billion in yearly revenues for Peru and create over 8,000 direct jobs," Xi wrote in a signed article in Peruvian media outlet El Peruano on Thursday.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a plan for Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries and the protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement, as well as the exchange of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, industrial investment, industrial parks, education and green development.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two countries will jointly explore new opportunities for cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and promote sustainable development of the two countries, said the statement.

They are also ready to cooperate on large-scale infrastructure projects in accordance with their respective national laws, said the statement.

The two countries are willing to incorporate projects in such emerging areas as circular economy, sustainable agriculture, industrial and supply chains, digital economy investment and green development into bilateral cooperation, it said.

High-standard reception

Xi's visit was highly received by the Peruvian side, as the Peruvian government offered a reception of the highest standard with meticulous preparation and arrangements. People from all walks of life in Lima also showed their warm welcome to the Chinese president.

As early as 11 am on Thursday, hours before the welcome ceremony at around 5:40 pm, many people already gathered on the streets of Lima to welcome Xi's arrival, holding the flags of the two countries and signs displaying good wishes, with one written in both Chinese and Spanish languages reading "Long live China-Peru friendship." Over the Government Palace, the colorful flags of the two countries were particularly shinning against the backdrop of the blue sky, as the sky cleared in the afternoon.

"It's a big day," an owner of a newsstand in Lima told the Global Times on Thursday morning. Local residents, including taxi drivers, shared the knowledge of the visit by the Chinese president.

Outside the Government Palace, honor guards and military bands rehearsed repeatedly. Once the motorcade arrived, 40 of horses of three different colors led the way, representing the highest honor, an official at the Government Palace told the Global Times.

Similarly, big celebrations also took place about 78 kilometers north of Lima, at the Chancay Port, with many locals approaching the Global Times to share their excitement about the operation and their interests in visiting China. At the scene, Chinese and Spanish versions of the phrase "From Chancay to Shanghai" can constantly be heard.

In a remarkable move that symbolizes the port's critical role in bilateral trade, after the horn sounded for the port opening ceremony, a container ship, the M.V COSCO SHIPPING PERU, which arrived from Shanghai, unloaded containers containing China's "new three" exports - electric vehicles, photovoltaic products and lithium-ion batteries, while another containership, the M.V XIN SHANGHAI, departed for Shanghai, carrying Peruvian agricultural products such as blueberries and avocados, a worker at the site told the Global Times on Thursday.

Extremely important visit

"The visit of the president of China is extremely important, not only for the inauguration of the new Chancay Port, which is a great opportunity for Peru, but also for all of Latin America. We appreciate the visit," Juan José Santiváñez, interior minister of Peru, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Santiváñez added that the visit will strengthen the ties between China and Peru and expressed great expectations for its outcomes.

"The expectation we have regarding China is extremely high. Today we have the virtual inauguration of the Port of Chancay, which definitively places Peru as one of the main players in Latin America, becoming the most important hub, and will definitely contribute greatly to the economy of Peru," the Peruvian interior minister said.

During the talks with the Peruvian President on Thursday, Xi also said that China is ready to work with Peru to build a new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America with Chancay Port as a starting point. He added that the corridor, which will connect the Inca Trail with the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, will open up a road of common prosperity and happiness for Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The state visit also garnered close attention on at the Lima Convention Center, the main venue for the APEC meeting which was filled with reporters from various countries and regions, on Thursday morning, as newspaper copies featuring the signed article by the Chinese president were repeatedly highlighted.

While the Peruvian Interior Minister carried the newspaper during media interviews, others were eager to present it.

"This is our newspaper from today, Thursday, 14th in November. We have today a message, a very important message, of the president of China, Mr Xi Jinping, who arrives today in Peru," César Chaman, editor general of Agencia Andina, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Both Agencia Andina and El Peruano are official media outlets in Peru. With a palpable sense of excitement, Chaman held up the front page of the newspaper to fully display it before the camera, while speaking to the Global Times.

"This is a very important material to read and to understand the kind of relationship between Peru and China," Chaman said, adding that he hopes that the bilateral relationship will expand into more areas such as environmental protection, energy and social development, in addition to investments in infrastructure.

Sandra Gonzales, head of the Marketing and Sales Department of Editora Peru, whose outlets include Agencia Andina and El Peruano, also keenly introduced the newspaper and shared the Chinese president's signed article.

After showing the front page, she flipped to the full page article inside the newspaper, while speaking to the Global Times.

"El Peruano is an official newspaper in Peru and in this edition, I can present this important article. This article is from the Chinese president," Gonzales said. "It's important to mention that Peru and China have good relationships."

In addition to the state visit to Peru, Xi will also attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima.

In his written statement upon arrival on Thursday, Xi said China firmly supports Peru's presidency of APEC and will work closely with Peru to ensure a successful and productive meeting, enhance Asia-Pacific cooperation with a "Lima Imprint," and make new contributions to building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

