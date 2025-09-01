Global Times: Xi calls for forging ahead with solid steps as SCO convenes largest-ever summit

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to forge ahead with solid steps for a better future as the organization convenes its largest-ever summit in China's port city of Tianjin, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, Xi called on the member states to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit in a world fraught with challenges and changes, and better tap into the organization's potential.

Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has expanded from six founding members into a 26-nation family of 10 members, two observers and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe and Africa, with cooperation covering more than 50 areas and a combined economic output of nearly $30 trillion.

"Its international influence and appeal are increasing day by day," Xi said, hailing the "groundbreaking and historic achievements" in SCO development and cooperation.

Xi called on SCO member states to stay true to the organization's founding mission, and promote its sound and sustained development with greater resolve and more practical measures.

SCO member states should seek common ground while putting aside differences, pursue mutual benefit and win-win results, champion openness and inclusiveness, uphold fairness and justice, and strive for real results and high efficiency, according to Xi.

To ensure better development of the SCO with real actions, Xi announced that China will provide 2 billion yuan ($281 million) in grant to SCO member states within this year, and issue an additional 10 billion yuan in loan to the member banks of the SCO Interbank Consortium over the next three years.

In addition, China plans to implement 100 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects in member states with such need. In the next five years, China will establish 10 Luban Workshops in the countries and provide 10,000 human resources training opportunities.

Major outcomes have been achieved at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, with several important announcements made.

Leaders of the SCO member states signed and issued the Tianjin Declaration on Monday during the summit.

Kyrgyzstan will take over the 2025-2026 rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to a decision made on Monday. The decision was adopted at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

Laos was accepted as a dialogue partner of the SCO, Xinhua reported.

Moreover, leaders of the SCO member states on Monday approved a development strategy for the organization in the 2026-2035 period during the summit. Also on the same day, they issued a statement on supporting the multilateral trading system.

In addition, leaders of the SCO member states also issued a statement on the 80th anniversary of World War II victory and of the founding of the United Nations.

During Monday's summit, leaders of the SCO member states adopted 24 outcome documents on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as security, economy and cultural exchanges, as well as organizational building, Xinhua reported.

Wide, active responses

The Chinese leader's remarks and the important outcomes of the SCO have drawn strong attention and positive responses from foreign media, delegates, and experts participating in or closely following the event.

Baatarkhuu Khorloo, a Mongolian international relations expert, who is also a delegation member to this SCO summit, said he was impressed by the fruitful outcomes from the summit.

"From what I can see, today's Tianjin Declaration serves as a strategic plan for the future, covering a wide range of content... These elements are highly consistent with the needs of today's multipolar world and play an important role in promoting cooperation and multilateralism among countries," Khorloo said.

Commenting on the achievements made during the Tianjin summit, including the signing and issuing of the Tianjin Declaration and the approval of a development strategy for the organization in the 2026-2035 period, Zhao Huirong, an Eastern European studies expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that these outcomes reflect the fulfillment of the SCO's original agenda and demonstrate the member states' confidence in its future development. "Through these documents, the path forward for the organization has also been clearly outlined," she said.

As a member state and the rotating chair of the SCO, China has not only played a key role in promoting the organization's development across areas such as trade, security, and cultural cooperation, but will continue to contribute to the SCO's development in the future, Zhao said.

"The remarks by the Chinese leader will strengthen member states' confidence in the SCO's future development and show the world that China is a responsible major power, committed and capable in advancing the organization," Zhao said, noting that the SCO will play an even greater role in promoting an international order that is more just and equitable.

Aditya Dhunna, senior producer with Network18 under India's Firstpost, told the Global Times on Monday at the event in Tianjin that this year's summit carries special significance.

Dhunna said there are expectations for countries such as India and China to safeguard the values of globalization, pursue free trade, and ensure the smooth flow of goods and services. From what was released after the summit, it appears that, despite some differences among member states, there is a broad consensus on upholding these values of multilateral trade.

Prakash Silwal, from Nepal's national news agency, came with the Nepali delegation to the summit. Talking about the impression of this summit, and the outcomes, he said "it's very impressive and meaningful."

"I think in this global arena, China has a crucial and leading role. In that sense, this forum has an important role in fostering communication and dialogue among partners ... Other countries can also learn from China's prosperity and progress," said Silwal.

