Global Times: Xi calls for further synergy of devt strategies with Singapore

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for further synergy of development strategies and enhanced cooperation.

Commending the remarkable achievements Singapore made during Lee's tenure as prime minister, Xi spoke highly of Lee's long-term support for China-Singapore cooperation. The two sides established an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership last year, setting a strategic course for the development of bilateral ties, Xi said.

Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, Lee is visiting China from November 24 to 29. According to Singapore-based CNA, this is Lee's first visit to China since stepping down as Singaporean prime minister in May.

While delivering the keynote address at the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park High-Quality Development Forum in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, Lee said that it would be both "short-sighted" and "unwise" to write off China, the world's second-largest economy, despite challenges at home and abroad, CNA reported.

"China's development is an enterprise that will take 100 years. It has shown that it can take a strategic perspective to maintain consistent policies and direction over the long term, riding through transient ups and downs in its development journey," Lee said.

After Beijing, Lee will make his third and final stop in Shanghai, where he will meet overseas Singaporeans, the Singaporean Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Lee is accompanied by other ministers and senior officials in foreign affairs, education, national development, trade and industry, culture, community and youth, among others, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

"Lee's visit is anticipated to promote the development of bilateral relations and lay the foundation for further growth," Gu Xiaosong, dean of the ASEAN Research Institute at Hainan Tropical Ocean University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Chen Hong, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Center at East China Normal University, noted that the spirit of pragmatism is the cornerstone of China-Singapore relations, as both countries engage in cooperation based on their common interests.

Lee, now a Senior Minister, is one of China's most frequently visiting foreign leaders - having made more than 10 trips as prime minister in the two decades from 2004, South China Morning Post reported. During his China visit in March 2023, the two sides elevated bilateral ties to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, charting the course for the future development of bilateral relations.

The Senior Minister can have positive and proactive influence on the current Singaporean government's policy toward China, which makes Lee's China visit hold important significance, Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China and Singapore are both important countries in the Asia-Pacific and have made important contributions to maintaining stability and prosperity in the region. "Especially against the backdrop of the changing international situation, further consolidating bilateral relations will not only benefit the two countries but also the region," Chen said.

Gu noted that the China-Singapore relationship not only focuses on developing bilateral ties but also extends to a broader scope, such as how to promote the friendly development of relations between China and ASEAN.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, 26 investment cooperation projects between China and Singapore were signed on Monday in Suzhou Industrial Park.

The projects, spanning sectors like biopharmaceuticals, collaborative innovation and the digital economy, were reached during the China-Singapore Investment Forum held in Suzhou Industrial Park, the first intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore.

The senior minister's trip to China comes less than two weeks after a visit to the US, which concluded on November 14, according to the Singaporean Foreign Ministry.

"Although Lee stepped down as prime minister, he still wields significant political influence. This is not only due to his family background - his father, Lee Kuan Yew- but also because of the extensive network of relationships he has built with leaders from countries like China and the US over the years," Gu said.

The Asia-Pacific is a key engine driving global economy. Its peace and prosperity have far-reaching implications for global stability and development, Chen said, adding that Singapore has a special importance given its strategic location at the crossroads of two oceans.

