Global Times: Xi calls for open, interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation

Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, while proposing building an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation.

In a speech at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi called for tearing down the walls impeding the flow of trade, investment, technology and services, and proposed upholding a universally beneficial and inclusive vision for Asia-Pacific development. The Chinese president also announced that China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026.

In his speech, Xi further called for making green innovation a catalyst for the Asia-Pacific, adding that China is developing new quality productive forces in light of actual conditions and deepening cooperation with interested parties on green innovation.

China's further development will provide new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, said Xi, adding that China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development and grow together with the Chinese economy.

Promoting cooperation

In Lima, local officials and reporters hailed the Chinese president's trip as productive and pivotal in advancing inclusive, sustainable development across the Asia Pacific and globally, and making great contributions to regional and global cooperation.

"During his speech, he pointed out the need for inclusive and sustainable development. Those remarks conveyed China's vision of collaboration, in my view," Cinthia Velarde, political editor of Agencia Andina, an official news agency in Peru, told the Global Times on Saturday. "I think it is key, because China, with its rich cultural heritage, has much to offer and has proven to be at the forefront of cooperation with developing countries, such as Peru."

China's efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable development through fostering cooperation in the Asia Pacific and globally have also drawn praises from officials of the APEC Peru 2024.

"As APEC chair 2024, we are happy to host not only a very important delegation from China here in Peru, but also we are glad to have heard the message delivered this morning, the message of President Xi," Julia Torreblanca, chair of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) 2024, told reporters, referring to a written speech made by Xi at the APEC CEO Summit on Friday.

In the speech, Xi called for efforts to steer economic globalization in the right direction, jointly promoting a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization to the benefit of various countries and communities.

Torreblanca said that the speech lays a foundation for enhanced collaboration, which aligns with ABAC and APEC's core principles, and bolsters commercial ties throughout the Asia-Pacific.

Also highlighting China's pivotal role at APEC and its contributions to regional and global cooperation is China's announcement of hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026. The announcement has raised expectations for China to advance economic and trade collaboration further.

APEC is an important economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific. To advance Asia-Pacific cooperation, China took the initiative to shoulder the responsibility by offering to host APEC in 2026, which is welcomed by APEC members and received their endorsement at this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday.

China attaches great importance to Asia-Pacific cooperation and hosted APEC twice in 2001 and 2014. In 2026, China will host APEC for the third time. China stands ready to enhance communication and cooperation with other parties on hosting APEC in 2026 to jointly implement the Putrajaya Vision 2040, advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community and the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, deliver more results through practical cooperation and inject fresh impetus into the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific and beyond, the spokesperson said.

"It will be, for me, an excellent opportunity to visit China in 2026," Fernando Carvallo, a host at Peruvian ration station RPP Noticias, told the Global Times on Saturday.

Carvallo said that the region should prioritize cooperation over geopolitical tension and rivalry. "Let's hope that in two years, we will be talking less about war, and less about competition, and much more about cooperation, in about trade," he said.

Velarde also noted that China's hosting of the APEC meeting in 2026 will highlight its commitment to openness and fostering cooperation.

"I believe that it is a central point and it is a significant opportunity for China to present itself to the 21 economies and to the world as a country with open doors, a country that says yes to cooperation - cooperation and social aid that developing countries, like Peru, need so much," Velarde said.

Xi also held a series of bilateral meetings on Friday local time in Peru, on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting hosted in the capital Lima.

On Friday, Xi met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, respectively. On Saturday, Xi met with US President Joe Biden.

Fruitful trip

In Lima, China-Peru bilateral talks also garnered significant attention over Xi's state visit to Peru, during which Xi held talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

During talks with Boluarte, Xi said that China is ready to work with Peru to build a new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America with Chancay Port as a starting point.

The corridor, which will connect the Inca Trail with the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, will open up a road of common prosperity and happiness for Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The two heads of state also witnessed the signing of a Belt and Road cooperation plan and the protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement, and exchanged several bilateral cooperation documents spanning economy, trade, industrial investment, education, and green development.

In a significant event during Xi's visit, the two sides inaugurated the Chancay Port, a landmark Belt and Road Initiative project highlighting China-Peru collaboration.

In Peru, the Chancay Port has been celebrated as a pivotal development set to deepen economic and trade ties between China and Peru, while also further enhance the long-standing, deep bonds between the two peoples.

"Watching the extraordinary inauguration of the Chancay Port was deeply moving for everyone, even though it was a virtual ceremony," Julio Perez Alvan, president of Peruvian Association of Exporters, told the Global Times on Friday.

The expanding partnership between China and Peru, exemplified by the Chancay Port, holds immense significance for the broader Latin American region, Peruvian officials and experts said.

The Chinese president's visit to Peru is highly significant, especially for the inauguration of the Chancay Port, a pivotal development for both Peru and the wider Latin American region, Juan José Santiváñez, interior minister of Peru, told the Global Times.

After Lima, Xi will attend the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and pay a state visit to Brazil from November 17 to 21 at the invitation of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

