Global Times: Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era receives high recognition from intl community: 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, the world is undergoing accelerated transformation amid rising turbulence and uncertainty. The interconnectedness between China's development and the global landscape continues to grow, with China exerting increasingly profound and positive influence on global growth, technological transformation, and global governance. To continuously observe how China is perceived by the world, the Global Times once again launched the "Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China," covering 46 countries and about 51,700 respondents, to objectively, comprehensively, and accurately understand how foreign public perceives, understands, and evaluates China.

About the survey

This global survey was conducted by the Global Times Institute.

The sample of surveyed countries includes 15 developed countries and 31 developing countries, covering representative countries across all continents, as well as G20 countries, nine BRICS countries, and 10 ASEAN member states. China itself is not included.

Sampling, questionnaire distribution, and data collection followed standard industry practices. Depending on the specific conditions of each country, the survey was conducted through three appropriate methods: face-to-face interviews (CAPI/PAPI), computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), and large-scale online panel surveys. The target respondents were members of the general public aged between 18 and 70. During data collection, certain quotas were applied to the sample composition based on the population characteristics of each country.

The survey was conducted from August to October 2025, and a total of 51,689 valid samples were collected.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era receives high international recognition

This survey has selected several key concepts from Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and asked foreign respondents for their views. "Building a community with a shared future for humanity" and "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" received approval from nearly 80 percent of international respondents, while "advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance," "further deepening reform comprehensively," and "people-centered development philosophy" each receives over 70 percent recognition. Approval rate for the above five concepts exceeds 80 percent among respondents from developing countries, and surpasses 60 percent in developed countries.

As for the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative (note: the Global Governance Initiative had not been announced when the survey began), and joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, to the international community, over 70 percent of foreign respondents have indicated awareness, which is higher than that of 2024.

China's governance concepts and practices, including implementation of the spirit of central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct and formulation of five-year plans, receive international acclaim

This survey introduces the CPC's steadfast implementation of the spirit of the eight-point decision and other concepts and practices related to exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance. According to the data, nearly 70 percent of foreign respondents hold a positive attitude, agreeing that "the ruling party members in all countries should be held to higher standards than ordinary citizens" or "strict standards for the ruling party members are essential." This proportion reaches or exceeds 70 percent in BRICS countries, ASEAN member states, and African countries, and surpasses 60 percent in European and Middle Eastern countries.

2025 marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and the blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) is already unfolding. This survey introduces China's development experience in formulating and implementing five-year plans. More than three-fourths of foreign respondents have an objective and positive understanding and evaluation of the practice, agreeing that "this is an important mechanism in China's economic and social development," and recognizing that formulating five-year plans is "an approach the government of my country would do well to adopt." In BRICS countries, Middle Eastern countries, ASEAN member states, and African countries, this recognition exceeds 80 percent.

Positive outlook on China's economic growth, recognition of its international status

Survey data shows that more than 80 percent of foreign respondents give positive evaluations of China's economic growth in 2025. The proportion is 75 percent in developed countries and reaches 86 percent in developing countries. Nearly 90 percent of respondents have expressed confidence in China's continued economic growth over the next 10 years, with the proportion in developing countries nearly 20 percentage points higher than in developed countries.

Nearly 80 percent (78 percent) of foreign respondents recognize that China's comprehensive national strength is increasing, marking an 8-percentage-point rise from 2024. In developed countries, G7 nations, and ASEAN member states, the increase exceeds 10 percentage points year-on-year. More than 80 percent of respondents rate China's economic and technological strengths as "strong," with both figures rising compared to the previous year. In the global ranking of major countries' international status, 25 percent, 29 percent, and 17 percent of foreign respondents place China first, second, and third, respectively. Based on overall weighted scores, China ranks second. Compared with 2024, the proportion of respondents placing China first increases by 5 percentage points, while the proportion of those selecting the US as No.1 drops by 3 percentage points to 44 percent.

Global public opinion holds favorable view of China, shows strong interest in Chinese culture and tech

Survey data shows that nearly 70 percent (69 percent) of foreign respondents have a favorable impression of China, up 6 percentage points from 2024. Favorability toward China exceeds 70 percent in Middle Eastern countries and ASEAN member states, and approaches or exceeds 80 percent in BRICS and African countries. The proportion of respondents holding a "good" overall impression of China (64 percent) and the Chinese people (66 percent) increases by 5 and 10 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2024. Positive impressions across various dimensions have also improved year-on-year to varying degrees.

The share of respondents with a favorable view of China's science and technology reaches 80 percent, while over three-fourths view the Chinese people's hardworking and innovative spirit positively. Through statistical analysis, it is found that the keywords most frequently associated with China by foreign respondents in 2025 include: economy, technology, science, development, strength, good, culture, advancement, and innovation.

Over 90 percent of foreign respondents have expressed interest in China, with more than 40 percent showing a high level of interest. The area of top interest is "culture" in developed countries, and "technology" in developing countries. The survey has listed several emerging phenomena related to China in recent years, among which TikTok and online shopping have a usage rate of around 60 percent among foreign respondents. Recognition of robots, drones, and smart-driving vehicles exceeds 80 percent.

The survey also finds that media news reports and social media platforms rank as the two main channels through which foreign respondents learn about China. Under the visa-free transit policy, three-fourths of foreign respondents have expressed willingness to visit China in the future, an increase compared to 2024. Further examination of their reasons for traveling shows that sightseeing receives the highest proportion of selections (49 percent), followed by shopping (23 percent).

Expecting China to participate in intl affairs, reform and improve global governance

In May, the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) was held in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. More than half of foreign respondents look to the IOMed to contribute to peaceful dispute resolution and international cooperation.

Over 60 percent expect China to play a greater role in promoting the resolution of international hotspot issues such as the Ukraine crisis, the Palestine-Israel conflict, and the Israel-Iran conflict. More than 70 percent of respondents expect China to participate more in international affairs or play a greater role in the future, an increase compared to previous years. In areas such as building a more equitable and just international order, mediating and coordinating on international and regional hotspot issues, and conducting economic, trade, and educational and cultural cooperation, around 80 percent expect China to take more actions.

Nearly 60 percent (58 percent) of foreign respondents expect the future international order to be an equal and orderly multipolar world system, with every country participating equally in international affairs. This proportion exceeds 60 percent among respondents from BRICS countries, ASEAN member states, and African countries. 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Survey data shows that nearly 70 percent of foreign respondents hold an overall supportive attitude toward the current international system centered on the United Nations, while 36 percent support reforms and improvements to the existing international system.

For the concept of "building a community with a shared future for humanity," more than 70 percent of foreign respondents have expressed agreement. The approval rate exceeds 80 percent in African countries, more than three-fourths in BRICS and Middle Eastern countries, over 70 percent in ASEAN member states, and nearly 70 percent in European countries.

Global public looks forward to positive China-US ties; favorability toward China surpasses the US

In the overall international public opinion, more than 70 percent hope that future China-US relations will "tend to be eased" or "maintain status quo." Among them, more than 40 percent choose "tend to be eased" and more than 30 percent hope to "maintain status quo." The overall data performance is similar to that of 2024. The proportion of public opinion in developed countries, European countries, ASEAN member states, and BRICS countries expecting China-US relations to trend toward easing has increased year-on-year.

In the comparison of "which country do you have a more favorable opinion of, China or the US?" the proportion of international public opinion choosing China is 39 percent, which is 1.5 times that of choosing the US (26 percent), while the proportion choosing both as roughly the same is 25 percent. Compared with 2024, the proportion selecting higher favorability toward China has increased by 9 percentage points, while that for the US has decreased by approximately 8 percentage points.

The US government's imposition of additional high tariffs globally has sparked widespread concern and criticism, with over 60 percent (63 percent) of international respondents expressing critical opposition, viewing it as "a blatant act of unilateral hegemony," "a regressive move," or "undermining international trade rules," and 43 percent are worried that it will drive up living costs. The Chinese government has taken a strong stance of opposition and effective countermeasures, with over 70 percent of international respondents expressing agreement with this move. Approval rates reach 80 percent in African countries, exceed 70 percent in BRICS countries, ASEAN member states, and Middle Eastern countries, and surpass two-thirds in European countries.

Regarding certain US government foreign policies and actions (such as claiming to take back the Panama Canal, asserting claims to sovereignty over Greenland, conducting military strikes against Iran, and stating that "if you are not at the table in the international system, you're going to be on the menu"), nearly 70 percent of international respondents believe these will have a negative impact on the international community. Over one-third select they have "serious impact on the existing international order and basic norms of international relations. It's a new imperialism," while another over one-third select they pose "serious damage to relations between countries, a manifestation of hegemony and power politics, and a return to the law of the jungle."

Even friendlier relations with China is hoped

In 2025, the Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries was held, emphasizing the need to focus on building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to break new ground in neighborhood work. Over three-fourths of international respondents give positive and objective evaluations of China's neighborhood policy, believing that "China's security and stability contribute to the security and stability of neighboring countries," "China's development has driven the development of neighboring countries," and "Geographic proximity enables closer ties and cooperation opportunities."

Over 80 percent of international respondents believe that their country has a normal, friendly, or strategic cooperative relationship with China, an increase compared to 2024. Developing countries, Middle Eastern countries, ASEAN member states, African countries, and BRICS countries are more inclined to view China as a "strategic cooperative partner" or "friendly country," while developed countries and European countries are more inclined to regard China as a "country with normal relations."

Survey data shows that over two-thirds of international respondents hope that their country's relationship with China will improve in the future, up by approximately 5 percentage points compared to 2024. The figure is around 80 percent in African countries, Middle Eastern countries, and BRICS countries, while it exceeds 60 percent in ASEAN member states and European countries. Compared to 2024, the proportion of public opinion in Middle Eastern and BRICS countries hoping for better relations with China has grown by 10 percentage points.

More than 70 percent of respondents from ASEAN member states support negotiation and consultation between directly concerned parties, shelving disputes and pursuing joint development, as the most appropriate solution to the South China Sea disputes, while the support rate among Philippine respondents is more than 60 percent.

In addition, a demographic analysis of the survey data shows that among foreign respondents, younger groups and highly educated groups are more interested in China, more willing to engage with the country, have greater favorability, and stronger recognition toward the country. This is consistent with the findings from the global public opinion survey in 2024.

