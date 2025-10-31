Global Times: Xi meets Canadian, Thai, Japanese PMs at APEC stage; head-of-state diplomacy plays 'pivotal guiding role' in advancing ties: expert

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with prime ministers from Canada, Thailand and Japan on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Among these three countries, Thailand and Japan have both seen new governments take office recently. Similarly, since assuming office at the start of the year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly voiced his eagerness to engage with China and reset bilateral ties in a more positive way.

Analysts noted that head-of-state diplomacy has played a pivotal guiding role in advancing China's relations with these three countries. Friday's summits not only fostered mutual understanding and sustained bilateral stability, but also aligned with the strategic priority China places on neighborhood diplomacy — evident in meetings with the new prime ministers of Thailand and Japan in South Korea.

Back to right track

During his meeting with Carney, President Xi said China is ready to work with Canada to bring China-Canada relations back to the right track of healthy, stable and sustainable development at an early date for the better benefits of the two peoples, Xinhua reported.

Xi called on the two countries to foster objective and rational perceptions of each other, view each other correctly, and advance the development of bilateral relations from the perspective of the common and long-term interests of the two countries.

China is ready to enhance its coordination and cooperation with Canada within such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations, promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system, and safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi added.

Both sides agreed to resume exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote the resolution of specific economic and trade issues of mutual concern, consolidate the positive momentum, and jointly advance the development of the China-Canada strategic partnership, according to Xinhua.

Carney hailed the meeting with Xi as a "turning point" in Canada's relations with China, saying he is "very pleased with the outcome of the meeting," according to Bloomberg.

Canadian news outlet Global and Mail described Carney's meeting with President Xi as his "most important" one during his whirlwind tour of Asia.

It's in Canada's own interest to restore dialogue with China at the highest levels, Roland Paris, a University of Ottawa professor of international affairs and former foreign policy adviser to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, told the Global and Mail.

Wang Yiwei, professor of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times that faced with US tariff pressures, Canada is also preparing for a "post-American" world, making improved relations with China one of its important agendas.

Since the unveiling of recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, leaders worldwide have been more eager to grasp China's next phase of development, hoping to harness its momentum to offset uncertainties stemming from the US and the global landscape, said Wang.

Neighborhood diplomacy

In addition to Canada, Thailand and Japan are both key neighbors of China in the Asia-Pacific region. From the Southeast Asia tour in April, the Russia visit in May, and the Central Asia trip in June to the ongoing APEC gathering in South Korea, it is evident that this year, overseas trips by the Chinese leader have centered on neighboring countries.

At a central conference on work related to neighboring countries in April, President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to open new ground for China's neighborhood work, Xinhua reported.

Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Friday that after power transitions in these countries, face-to-face heads-of-state diplomacy will promote mutual understanding, ensures policy continuity, and sustains the overall stability of ties.

While meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday, President Xi said that China is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Thailand and share its development experience in the new era. Xi called for accelerating the construction of a China-Thailand railway and boosting cooperation in agricultural product trade, green economy and digital innovation.

President Xi urged the two countries to step up efforts to crack down on such cross-border crimes as cyber fraud, gambling and telecom scams, and create a safe environment for bilateral exchanges and cooperation, according to Xinhua.

"Thailand has long maintained a tradition of friendliness toward China, with bilateral relations remaining stable overall," said Wang, "Following President Xi's April visits to Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, his meeting on Friday with Thailand's new prime minister will further solidify China's diplomatic relations with Southeast Asia."

China and ASEAN on Tuesday officially signed the upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, marking a major step forward in regional economic integration. The signing took place during the 47th ASEAN Summit held in Malaysia.

By mentioning a joint declaration on peace signed by Thailand and Cambodia on October 26, Wang added that strengthening relations with neighboring countries is also of great significance in terms of security.

"China places its neighborhood at the forefront of its overall diplomatic strategy," said Li, "High-level engagement at leadership level with the new governments of Japan and Thailand is therefore a natural and expected step."

While meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at her request on Friday, President Xi pointed out that as China and Japan are close neighbors, promoting the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations meets the common expectations of both peoples and the international community, according to Xinhua.

He said that China is ready to work with Japan to build constructive and stable bilateral relations that meet the requirements of the new era.

China is willing to work with Japan to uphold the principles and directions set out in the four political documents between the two countries, maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, advance the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship, Xi said.

According to NHK, Takaichi said at the outset that China is an important neighbor for Japan and she hopes to confirm with President Xi the broad direction of Japan-China relations. She said this involves promoting a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests and building constructive and stable ties.

