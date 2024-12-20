Global Times: Xi stresses adherence to 'one country, two systems' as Macao celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Friday the long-term adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao celebrates a quarter-century of transformative success since its return to the motherland.

At a televised ceremony held in a major sports stadium in Macao, Xi swore in Sam Hou Fai, a 62-year-old former senior judge, as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR. Sam's team of principal officials for the SAR government was also sworn in before Xi, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

After the inauguration, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed an audience of over 1,000 people in the stadium.

Xi stated that Macao and its neighbor Hong Kong are China's two SARs governed under the "one country, two systems" policy since China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over them following long periods of Portuguese and British rule. The policy allows them to maintain their capitalist systems and ways of life within socialist China.

Xi said "one country, two systems" is a good policy that helps maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, a good policy that serves the noble cause of building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation, and a good policy that helps realize peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between different social systems.

The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing that are embodied in the policy are shared by China and the rest of the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded, he added.

Delivering a brief speech at the airport after arriving in the city Wednesday, Xi called Macao "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland.

"During his three-day visit to Macao, President Xi highly praised the city's experience in implementing 'one country, two systems.' This praise filled people from all walks of life in Macao with immense pride, as their city, Macao SAR, exemplifies this policy," Luo Weijian, a law professor at the University of Macao, told the Global Times.

"Macao's implementation of 'one country, two systems' has not only been a successful practice that has withstood the test of history, but is also a model for others to follow," he said.

Expectations for new SAR govt

President Xi on Friday also met with Sam, who was just sworn in as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR and new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao SAR.

Noting that the governance team of the sixth-term Macao SAR government is young and energetic with high morale, Xi expressed confidence that they will bear in mind their oaths, fulfill their mission, be accountable to both the country and Macao, and deliver outstanding results that will make the nation, Macao and themselves proud.

Xi expressed his expectations for the new team, urging them to keep in mind the country's fundamental interests and Macao's overall interests. They should also firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, Xi told them.

He called on them to do solid work with a greater sense of responsibility, vigorously promote appropriate economic diversification, foster a more favorable business environment, and maintain stability and harmony in Macao.

The team headed by the SAR's chief executive should enhance unity and cooperation, Xi said, urging them to strengthen cross-domain and inter-departmental coordination to improve governance efficiency.

He also stressed the need to maintain integrity and honesty, always bear in mind the livelihood of Macao residents, use power prudently, and serve as upright officials who bring benefits to the people.

"President Xi's affirmation of Macao's achievements is highly encouraging. The city's thriving development owes its core support to the 'one country, two systems' framework. With the central government fully supporting the Macao SAR government's governance, we are confident in the success of 'one country, two systems' and 'the people of Macao administer Macao'," Lao Ngai Leong, a member of the Executive Council for the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR who was also sworn in on Friday, told the Global Times.

Lao uses the phrase "carrying forward the past while opening up to the future" to express his expectations for Macao. He hopes that the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR will, by building on Macao's existing development foundation, foster innovation, leverage teamwork, drive administrative reforms and utilize Macao's strengths.

On Friday afternoon, Xi inspected the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in the Macao SAR.

He urged the military personnel to enhance defense capabilities in all aspects and contribute more to breaking new ground in the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics.

Over the past 25 years, the troops have played a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Macao's long-term prosperity and stability, Xi noted.

Confidence in future

At Friday's gathering, Xi also said new glories can surely be made through concerted efforts of the Macao SAR government and people from all walks of life, and with the strong backing of the motherland. He also expressed firm confidence that Macao can make greater contributions to the cause of building China into a strong country on all fronts and advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

Macao's role in China's modernization is exemplified by its successful implementation of "one country, two systems." Over the past 25 years since its return to the motherland, the city has enjoyed sustained prosperity and stability, a thriving economy, significant social progress, and a growing international influence, Zhi Zhenfeng, a research fellow with the Institute of Law at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

These achievements not only advance Macao's development but also offer valuable insights and contribute to China's drive toward modernization. The SAR's development is closely intertwined with that of the mainland, particularly through deepened exchanges and cooperation, as well as aligning its strengths with the country's needs," said Zhi, expressing high anticipation for the SAR's future development alongside the nation's modernization.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the Macao SAR Government held a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square on Friday morning. On the roadside beside the square, many young people spontaneously came to watch the ceremony with the national flag.

Li Jiansheng, vice president of the Guangdong-Macao Compatriots Association, participated in the flag-raising ceremony commemorating Macao's return to the motherland on Friday.

"Every time I participate in the flag-raising ceremony, I review the development and changes of Macao every year in Golden Lotus Square, and every time I come here, I feel new pride," Li said, expressing hope that under the leadership of the central government, the new SAR government will actively work for the well-being of Macao residents and lead them towards a brighter future.

Li is also optimistic about the energy that the patriotic residents of Macao can bring to the city's diversified development. "Patriotic communities in Macao are ready to contribute to the accelerated implementation of President Xi's new hopes for Macao's next SAR government. We will also strive to make outstanding contributions across various sectors within Macao society."

"Young people in Macao love the motherland and care about Macao's development as they are the beneficiaries of Macao's prosperity," said Lao Chi Long, vice president of the Macao Youth Entrepreneur Association.

We will strive to be a strong bridge connecting Macao with the mainland, and Macao with the world. In doing so, we aim to make Macao further integrate seamlessly into the broader development of the motherland and contribute constructively to the global stage, he said.

SOURCE Global Times