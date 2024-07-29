Global Times: Xi's Olympic moments: Chinese president dedicated to promoting sports

BEIJING, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has a profound connection to the Olympic Movement. He has promoted China's hosting of several significant international sporting events, fostered global sports exchanges and cooperation, and embodied the Olympic spirit through his efforts.

From overseeing the preparations for Beijing 2008 Olympics and Paralympics to leading China in successfully hosting the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics and personally driving the bid and preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi has developed a profound bond with the Olympic Movement.

As the 2024 Summer Olympics opened in Paris, France, on Friday, let us explore five key moments that highlight Xi's determination to support and promote the development of the Olympic Games.

His actions and leadership have not only elevated China's status in the international sports arena but also contributed to the promotion of the Olympic spirit worldwide, aligning with his broader goal of building a community of shared future for mankind.

Wishing Paris Olympic Games success when in France

On May 6, 2024, during his visit to France, Xi expressed his best wishes for the success of the 2024 Paris Olympics and promoting China-France sports exchanges.

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi presented him with the 2008 Summer and 2022 Winter Beijing Olympic torches, symbolizing the spirit of unity and friendship between the two countries. Macron, in return, gifted Xi a Paris 2024 Olympic torch, signifying the mutual respect and camaraderie shared between the two countries.

Xi emphasized that France is a great sporting nation and expressed his heartfelt wish for the success of the Paris Olympics, highlighting the ongoing exchanges and cooperation between China and France in the realm of sports.

This exchange of torches not only underscored the deepening of bilateral ties but also reflected the two countries' shared commitment to the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

China supports France in hosting a successful Paris Olympic Games and will send a high-level delegation to France, said the Chinese president.

Facilitating a splendid Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

On February 4, 2022, Xi attended the opening ceremony and announced the commencement of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

This event, which Xi personally facilitated and witnessed, was a testament to China's dedication to hosting a spectacular, extraordinary and remarkable Winter Olympics.

"China will honor its commitment to present to the world a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games," Xi said at that time.

His leadership ensured that the event was organized safely and splendidly, providing a stage for athletes worldwide to showcase their skills and boosting global confidence and morale during the pandemic.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, with its unique blend of Chinese cultural elements and Olympic spirit, left a lasting impression on the world. The successful hosting of the 2022 Winter Games demonstrated China's ability to deliver on its promises, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The 2022 Games not only highlighted China's growing prowess in winter sports but also showcased the country's commitment to environmental sustainability through the use of green technology and venues.

A true champion in promoting the Olympic Movement

On January 18, 2017, Xi became the first Chinese head of state to visit the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This visit underscored China's commitment to the Olympic Movement and its values. During the visit, Xi toured the Olympic Museum, viewed exhibits showcasing the history and achievements of Chinese athletes, and engaged in discussions with IOC President Thomas Bach.

In a memorable moment, Xi stood on an Olympic podium, symbolizing China's significant contributions to the Olympic Movement. Bach praised Xi, stating that in terms of promoting the Olympic Movement, Xi was a true Olympic champion. Xi's visit to the IOC headquarters reinforced his commitment to promoting the Olympic spirit and advancing global sports cooperation.

The visit also included the presentation of a Suzhou Embroidery artwork entitled Ladies Playing Football, symbolizing the historical connection between China and sports.

Dedicated to nurturing young talent, promoting youth sports

On August 15, 2014, Xi visited the training center of the Youth Olympic Village in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, the host city for the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, where he warmly greeted the Chinese delegation participating in the Games.

Xi's presence at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games highlighted his dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting youth sports, underscoring the importance of international sports exchanges for young athletes.

During his visit, Xi observed various sports, including basketball, taekwondo, wrestling, judo, and boxing. He engaged in conversations with the athletes, offering words of encouragement and emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and international friendship.

Xi said that the Youth Olympics is an initiative which integrates culture and education into sports, and it's not only an arena in which young athletes compete but also a platform for communication among them.

Crucial role in 2008 Beijing Olympics milestone

During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Xi played a crucial role as he oversaw the preparations for Beijing 2008 Olympics and Paralympics.

His leadership and efforts were instrumental in the successful hosting of the Games, which marked a significant milestone in China's sports history.

The Beijing 2008 Olympics showcased China's organizational capabilities and its commitment to the Olympic ideals of peace, friendship, and progress.

This event also served as a catalyst for the development of sports in China and strengthened the country's ties with the global sports community.

The Beijing 2008 Olympics were notable for the spectacular opening ceremony, which showcased China's rich cultural heritage and technological advancements.

The Games were also a platform for Chinese athletes to excel, as China topped the gold medal tally for the first time in its Olympic history.

These Olympic moments reveal Xi's deep commitment to sports and his vision of fostering global unity through the Olympic Movement.

Xi's engagement with the Olympics reflects a strategic approach to promoting sports worldwide, enhancing China's soft power and promoting international cooperation and understanding.

Through these efforts, Xi has shown how sports can transcend national boundaries and bring people together, embodying the true spirit of the Olympic Movement.

SOURCE Global Times