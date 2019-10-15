Global Tin Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. Soldering, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Soldering will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Soldering will reach a market size of US$279.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad; Metallo-Chimique N.V.; PT TIMAH Tbk; Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd. (Thaisarco); Yunnan Chengfeng Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.; Yunnan Tin Company Group Limited







MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BHD.

METALLO-CHIMIQUE N.V.

YUNNAN CHENGFENG NONFERROUS METALS CO., LTD.

ARCELORMITTAL USA

BALL CORPORATION

BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION

BELMONT METALS, INC.

JFE STEEL CORPORATION

PARANAPANEMA SA

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA



