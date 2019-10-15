Global Tin Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%. Soldering, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Soldering will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Soldering will reach a market size of US$279.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad; Metallo-Chimique N.V.; PT TIMAH Tbk; Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd. (Thaisarco); Yunnan Chengfeng Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.; Yunnan Tin Company Group Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Tin Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Tin Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Soldering (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Soldering (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Soldering (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tin Plating (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Tin Plating (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Tin Plating (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Chemicals (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Chemicals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Chemicals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Brass & Bronze (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Brass & Bronze (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Brass & Bronze (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Glass (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Glass (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Glass (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Tin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Tin Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Tin Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Tin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Tin Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Tin Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tin in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Tin Market in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 30: Tin Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Tin in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Tin Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Tin Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Tin Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Tin Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Tin Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Tin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Tin Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Tin Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Tin Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Tin Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Tin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Tin Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German Tin Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Tin Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Tin in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Tin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Tin Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tin
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Tin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Tin Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Tin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Tin Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Tin Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Tin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Tin Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Tin Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Tin Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Tin Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Tin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Tin Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Tin Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Tin Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Tin Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Tin Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Tin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Tin Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Tin Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Tin Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Tin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Tin Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Tin Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Tin Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Tin Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Tin Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Tin in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Tin Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Tin Market Trends by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Tin Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Tin Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Tin in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Tin Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Tin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Tin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Tin Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Tin Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Tin Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Tin Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Tin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Tin Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Tin Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Tin Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Tin Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Tin Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Tin Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Tin Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Tin Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Tin Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Tin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Tin Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Tin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tin in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Tin Market in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 105: Tin Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Tin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Tin Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Tin Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Tin in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Tin Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Tin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Tin Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Tin Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Tin Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Tin Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Tin Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Tin Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Tin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Tin Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Tin Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BHD.
METALLO-CHIMIQUE N.V.
YUNNAN CHENGFENG NONFERROUS METALS CO., LTD.
ARCELORMITTAL USA
BALL CORPORATION
BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION
BELMONT METALS, INC.
JFE STEEL CORPORATION
PARANAPANEMA SA
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
