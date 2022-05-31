Global Tiny Homes Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 Billion | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Product

The tiny homes market share growth by the mobile tiny homes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile tiny homes are critical in the affordable housing market in some countries. The demand for these homes is expected to grow considerably in the next five years with the increase in the cost of conventional houses in most countries. The inability of the youth to afford conventional homes and the need to optimize savings among retired individuals are the main drivers for the demand for mobile tiny homes globally.

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Geography

59% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes will facilitate the tiny homes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Tiny House

Aussie Tiny Houses

BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Designer ECO Tiny Homes

Handcrafted Movement

Heirloom Inc.

HONOMOBO

Humble Hand Craft

ICON Technology Inc.

La Tiny House

Meka Inc.

Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

Molecule Tiny Homes

Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

New Frontier Tiny Homes

Oregon Cottage Co.

Skyline Champion Corp.

Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd.

Tiny Home Builders

Tiny SMART House Inc.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

The tiny homes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer. Hence, the high cost of these conventional homes significantly compels consumers to opt for these tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

Key Market Challenge:

The limited demand from developing economies will be a major challenge for the tiny homes market during the forecast period. Tiny homes have a high demand in developed economies such as the US, while the adoption and purchase of such homes are limited in developing economies. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low preference of consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate the developing markets of APAC and Eastern Europe due to the limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies. In APAC, China and Japan have the potential to become prominent markets for such homes, as both these countries have suitable demographics. However, in other developing nations, the lack of well-established infrastructure and limited awareness restrict the growth of the global tiny homes market.

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Mobile tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mobile tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Stationary tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stationary tiny homes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 89: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cavco Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cavco Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cavco Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Cavco Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Handcrafted Movement

Exhibit 97: Handcrafted Movement - Overview



Exhibit 98: Handcrafted Movement - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Handcrafted Movement - Key offerings

10.6 Heirloom Inc.

Exhibit 100: Heirloom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Heirloom Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Heirloom Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Humble Hand Craft

Exhibit 103: Humble Hand Craft - Overview



Exhibit 104: Humble Hand Craft - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Humble Hand Craft - Key offerings

10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

Exhibit 106: Oregon Cottage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Oregon Cottage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Oregon Cottage Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

Exhibit 109: Skyline Champion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Skyline Champion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Skyline Champion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Skyline Champion Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Tiny Home Builders

Exhibit 113: Tiny Home Builders - Overview



Exhibit 114: Tiny Home Builders - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Tiny Home Builders - Key offerings

10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

Exhibit 116: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Tiny SMART House Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Exhibit 119: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

