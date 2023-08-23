Global Tire Material Market Projected to Reach $85.26 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Vehicle Production

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Material Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire material market, valued at $80.67 billion in 2022, is anticipated to burgeon to $85.26 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market is poised to reach $103.15 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 4.9%.

Key Market Players in Focus

Key players in the tire material market include industry frontrunners:

Orion Engineered Carbons

SIBUR International GmbH

SRF LIMITED

Nynas AB

Exxon Mobil Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Umicore

Heuver.com

ATG COGNIZANT

Metro Tyre

Federal Corp

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Nokian Tyres plc.

Reasons to Choose This Report

Gain a truly global perspective with comprehensive coverage spanning 50+ geographies.

Understand the COVID-19 impact and market response as the pandemic subsides.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine conflict's impact on agriculture, energy, and mineral supply, and its market implications.

- conflict's impact on agriculture, energy, and mineral supply, and its market implications. Measure the influence of global inflation on market growth.

Formulate strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Outpace rivals using predictive data and market trends.

Grasp customer dynamics via the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Strengthen presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

Understanding Tire Material

Tires are crafted from synthetic rubber, natural rubber, cloth, steel cables, carbon black, and chemical compounds.

Tire material categories encompass elastomers, reinforcing fillers, plasticizers, chemicals, metal reinforcements, textile reinforcements, and more.

Tire variations include solid tires, pneumatic tires, and retreaded tires.

Used in diverse vehicles such as two-wheelers, rickshaws, passenger cars, trucks, buses, and utility vehicles.

Emerging Trends: Eco-Friendly Tire Materials

Eco-friendly tire materials gain traction, incorporating recycled materials for sustainability.

Leading entities focus on eco-friendly tire development, bolstering market presence.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is poised for rapid growth.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is poised for rapid growth. Regions covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Driving Force: Vehicle Production Increase

Rising motor vehicle production propels tire material market growth.

Tires provide traction, braking, and vibration damping for vehicles.

Market Segmentation and Player Landscape

Market Segmentation:

Conclusion: Insights That Drive Success

Navigate the transformative journey of the tire material market.

Outshine competitors and fortify presentations with reliable data.

7. Tire Material Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Tire Material Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Tire Material Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

