Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.8%. Direct, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.5 Billion by the year 2025, Direct will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$408.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$416.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Direct will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ATEQ; Bartec USA LLC; Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC; Continental AG; DENSO Auto Parts; Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.; Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG; NIRA Dynamics AB; NXP Semiconductors NV; Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Wabco Holdings Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Direct (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Direct (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Indirect (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Indirect (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: OEM (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: OEM (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Aftermarket (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Aftermarket (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 17: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 18: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tire
Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 34: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 41: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 44: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 46: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 48: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 65: Italian Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring
Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 88: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle
Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 90: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BARTEC USA LLC .
BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SYSTEMS
CONTINENTAL AG
DENSO AUTO PARTS
HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
HUF HULSBECK & FURST GMBH & CO. KG
NIRA DYNAMICS AB
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
