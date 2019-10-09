Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.8%. Direct, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.5 Billion by the year 2025, Direct will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$408.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$416.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Direct will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ATEQ; Bartec USA LLC; Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC; Continental AG; DENSO Auto Parts; Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.; Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG; NIRA Dynamics AB; NXP Semiconductors NV; Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Wabco Holdings Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Direct (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Direct (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Indirect (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Indirect (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: OEM (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: OEM (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Aftermarket (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Aftermarket (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 17: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 18: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 34: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 36: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 41: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 42: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 44: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 46: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 48: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 54: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 65: Italian Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 74: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

(TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2019 and 2025

Table 87: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 88: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle

Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 90: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BARTEC USA LLC .

BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SYSTEMS

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO AUTO PARTS

HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

HUF HULSBECK & FURST GMBH & CO. KG

NIRA DYNAMICS AB

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES

WABCO HOLDINGS INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

