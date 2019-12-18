Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.



4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%. Direct, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.5 Billion by the year 2025, Direct will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$603.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$869 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Direct will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ATEQ; Bartec USA LLC; Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC; Continental AG; DENSO Auto Parts; Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.; Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG; NIRA Dynamics AB; NXP Semiconductors NV; Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Wabco Holdings Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic Tires Grow in Prominence

Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Advantage PressurePro LLC (USA)

ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH (Germany)

ATEQ TPMS (USA)

Bartec USA LLC (USA)

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (USA)

BH SENS Group (China)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Auto Parts (USA)

HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

NIRA Dynamics AB (Sweden)

Transics (France)

Valor (Canada)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven Stability to Growth

The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger Car Safety Systems Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in the Aftermarket

Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car Population by Type (in Million Units) for the years 2017 and 2035

Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market

China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market

Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors

With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020

Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D Focus on TPMS

Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide in 2043 (In Million Units)

Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth

IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns

R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Communication Standards





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Direct (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Direct (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Indirect (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Indirect (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: OEM (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: OEM (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Aftermarket (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Aftermarket (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 17: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 18: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2

and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2

and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Chinese Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 41: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 54: French Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2

and 2025

Table 65: Italian Demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Italian Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Rest of World Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ACDELCO



2. ADVANCED VEHICLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



3. ADVANTAGE PRESSUREPRO LLC



4. ALLIGATOR VENTILFABRIK GMBH



5. AM BROMLEY



6. ATEQ TPMS TOOLS LLC



7. BARTEC AUTO ID LTD.

BARTEC USA LLC



8. BELLACORP INC.



9. BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SYSTEMS LLC



10. BH SENS GROUP



11. BLAUPUNKT GMBH



12. BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS TIRE OPERATIONS LLC (BATO)



13. CONTINENTAL AG

CONTINENTAL AUTOMOTIVE GMBH - VDO

CONTINENTAL TEVES AG & CO.OHG

CONTINENTAL REIFEN DEUTSCHLAND GMBH



14. CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS



15. DANA, INC.



16. DENSO PRODUCTS & SERVICES AMERICAS



17. DONGGUAN SAFTIRE AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



18. DORAN MANUFACTURING, LLC



19. DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.



20. EEZ RV PRODUCTS LLC



21. FARSENS SL



22. FELIO GROUP (M) SDN BHD.



23. GUANGDONG LFF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



24. GUANGZHOU YAOPEI AUTO PARTS CO., LTD.



25. HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



26. HEFEI SOFTEC AUTO-ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



27. HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA



28. HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.



29. INTELLIGENT VEHICLE PRODUCTS, INC.



30. JOSN ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



31. KAL TIRE MINING TIRE GROUP



32. LDL TECHNOLOGY SAS



33. MINDER RESEARCH, INC.



34. NAPA AUTOPRO



35. NIRA DYNAMICS AB



36. ORANGE ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



37. PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



38. PANA-PACIFIC



39. PAPAGO INC.



40. QUFU TEMB AUTO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.



41. SALUTICA BERHAD



42. SATE AUTO ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



43. SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

SCHRADER INTERNATIONAL INC.



44. SHANGHAI BAOLONG AUTOMOTIVE CORPORATION



45. SHENZHEN JETSON AUTO-ELEC CO., LTD.



46. SHIVISION CO., LTD.



47. SILICON MICROSTRUCTURES INC.



48. SPARTANLYNC TECHNOLOGIES CORP.- VALOR



49. STACK LIMITED



50. STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.



51. STEELMATE CO., LTD.

STEELMATE SINGAPORE



52. STEMCO PRODUCTS INC.



53. THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.



54. TIRE PRESSURE CONTROL INTERNATIONAL LTD.



55. TIRESTAMP INC.



56. TIRETRAKER TPMS



57. TOTEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. & TOMAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



58. TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORPORATION



59. TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC



60. TRANSICS INTERNATIONAL BVBA



61. TRANSLOGIK



62. TRUCK SYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



63. TYMATE



64. TYREPAL LTD.



65. WAUKEGAN TIRE



66. WELLS VEHICLE ELECTRONICS



67. WHEELRIGHT LTD.



68. WIPATH COMMUNICATIONS



69. ZEEPIN







