Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global tire reinforcement materials market reached a value of US$ 14.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Tire reinforcement materials, such as beads and fabric cords, are widely utilized to provide high durability, stiffness, tensile strength, adhesion to rubber and compression modulus. These materials are employed depending on their cost, construction, chemical composition and the number of plies in tires.

For instance, steel cords find application in passenger car and truck radial tires to generate handling force, improve traction and enhance the overall tire performance. Moreover, beads manufactured using steel wires and additives are used as reinforcement materials. They are coated with alloys to provide resistance against load distortion, rim slippage and breakage during mounting. At present, the demand for tire reinforcement materials is increasing worldwide as they keep tires in shape, support vehicle weight and improve the functionality of tires.

The escalating demand for run-flat and ultra-high-speed tires is positively influencing the adoption of textile cords in bicycles, earthmovers, heavy-duty trucks and space shuttle landing gear. Moreover, as steel cords help reduce rolling resistance, increase tread life and improve fuel efficiency, they find application in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and light truck (LT) tires.

Furthermore, the growing number of construction and mining activities are promoting the usage of tire reinforcement materials as they provide protection against punctures in off-the-road (OTR) vehicles. The rising sales of automobiles, the introduction of super high tensile bead wires and stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies of various countries on the fuel economy of vehicles are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bridgestone Corporation, Century Enka Limited, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS), NV Bekaert S.A., SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.), Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tire reinforcement materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tire reinforcement materials market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tire type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tire reinforcement materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Tire Cord Fabric

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tire Bead Wire

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Steel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyester

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nylon

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Rayon

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Aramid

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Tire Type

8.1 Radial Tire

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Bias Tire

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial Vehicle

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 OEMs

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aftermarket

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Bridgestone Corporation

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Century Enka Limited

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 Kolon Industries Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.8 NV Bekaert S.A.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.)

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Teijin Limited

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Toray Industries Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

