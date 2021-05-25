FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 4545 Companies: 167 - Players covered include Apollo Tyres Ltd.; Avon Tyres; Bridgestone Corporation; CEAT; Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.; Continental AG; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.; JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.; Kumho Tire Co., Inc.; Maxxis International; Michelin; MITAS A.S.; MRF; Nexen Tire Corporation; Nokian Tyres Oyj; Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd; Techking Tires Ltd.; Titan International, Inc.; Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.; Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc.; Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.; Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Radial, Bias); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers, Off-The-Road); End-Use (Replacement, OEM) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Tires Market to Reach 2.5 Trillion Units by 2026

Serving as the only point of contact between the road and the vehicle, tires represent the most important part of an automobile that influences safety, performance and ride experience. Key functions of a tire include vehicle load bearing; ensure safe grip with the road to keep the vehicle in the intended direction; provide a cushion to absorb road shocks and vibration; safely transfer traction, braking and torque forces to the road surface; guide direction of the vehicle and ensure steering stability. Tires directly and indirectly influence comfort, mileage, fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, traction performance, driving experience, and vehicle braking performance, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tires estimated at 1.9 trillion units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.5 trillion units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Radial Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach 2.1 trillion units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bias Tires segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Tires market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 544.3 Billion Units in 2021. While China is Forecast to Reach $497.1 Billion Units by 2026

The Tires market in the U.S. is estimated at 544.3 Billion Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 497.1 Billion Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 592.9 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Two recent advances have changed the face of tire development. The first is partnering between automakers and suppliers, while the second is computer-aided design. Computers play a significant role in the development of tires, as in the case with other components of the automotive industry. Computers are used by engineers to evaluate stress between the belts, cords and rubber of the tire. Computers also factor in road forces, pressure distribution and heat, all of which impact the rolling resistance and fuel economy characteristics of tires. The ability to predict the cornering properties in a shorter span of time than it used to take earlier has a lot of benefits. In order to cater to the requirements of a broad base of auto makers, each tire manufacturer boasts advantages in its development process.

Passenger Cars Tires Segment to Reach 1.5 Trillion Units by 2026

Global market for Passenger Cars tires segment is estimated at 1.2 Trillion Units in 2020, and is projected to reach 1.5 Trillion Units by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Passenger Cars segment, accounting for 26.0% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.1% over the analysis period, to reach 347.4 Billion Units by the close of the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

