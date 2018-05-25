Global Tissue Diagnostics Market 2018-2022: Liquid Biopsy for Therapy Monitoring and Reimbursement Cuts Impede Long-term Prospects of Tissue Diagnostics Market

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Tissue diagnostic techniques are used to recognize specific antigens in preserved tissues. The process includes slicing thin tissue samples that are treated with a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain, and then are formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) to diagnose tumors and other histopathology specimens. This has traditionally required skilled pathologists and is one of the most labor-intensive and time-consuming processes of clinical molecular diagnostic testing. It is estimated that 70% of the workflow in a histology laboratory is manual, and therefore, there is a need for automation.
The current challenges faced by the industry include shortage of qualified pathologists, consolidation of laboratories leading to shrinkage of the customer base, reimbursement cuts, and competition from novel technologies such as liquid biopsy and next generation sequencing. To address these challenges, vendors have resorted to technology innovation for automation, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies (for companion diagnostics), and information management system (to offer end-to-end solutions) to deepen solution expertise while catering to changing customer demands. Furthermore, the industry is also witnessing collaborations and M&As such as StatLab Medical Products with American MasterTech Scientific.
Research Scope
The key objectives of the market engineering for tissue diagnostics study are to highlight current market dynamics, key market participants, customer segments, and evolving business opportunities. The study aims to identify both established enterprises and startups, which are capable of shaping the future through best practices implementation, visionary leadership, and innovation in product offerings. Further, the study provides an analysis of market sizing by revenue segregated by pre-analytical staining, advanced staining, and anatomic pathology laboratory information systems.
It covers the key drivers, challenges in the market impeding growth, competitive landscape, market participant strategies, reimbursement scenario, capital pricing, and future growth strategies. The study also highlights growth opportunities, key trends, mergers and acquisitions, notable partnerships, investment, and collaboration opportunities across regions such as the United States, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).
Major participants mentioned in the study are Roche (Ventana), Leica Biosystems, Agilent (Dako), Sakura, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Abbott, Epic Systems, Cerner, NovoPath, and Sunquest, Xifin.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the future outlook of tissue diagnostics market in the US, Western Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World?
- What are the growth opportunities in tissue diagnostics space which can be leveraged by existing and future participants?
- What constitutes a complete tissue diagnostics vendor landscape? How has the competitive landscape been characterized? Which vendors are dominating the market?
- How will the structure of the market change over time? Is it ripe for acquisitions?
- What are the key challenges that affect the uptake of automated systems in the US, Western Europe, APAC, and ROW?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Strategic Imperatives for the Tissue Diagnostics Market
- 6 Big Growth Themes for Tissue Diagnostics Market
- Future Trends-Three Big Predictions Driving Tissue Diagnostics Market
2. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Market Segmentation
- Trends in Tissue Diagnostics Market
- Future of Pathology Laboratory
- Regional Trends in Pathology Market
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Market Forecast
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Global Revenue Forecast
- Global Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Global Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Global Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
- Future Demand and Market Dynamics for APLIS
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
5. Competitive Environment
- Global Market Share Analysis
- Top Competitors
- Tissue Diagnostics Market Participant Strategies
- Global Competitor Matrix
- Competitor Segment Ranking Matrix
- Tissue Diagnostics Leaderboard
- Notable Activities
6. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Companion Diagnostics (CDx) to Drive Advanced Staining Techniques
- Growth Opportunity 2-Workflow Shift Towards Integrated Histopathology Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3-Converging Molecular and Pathology Workflow for Enhanced Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 4-Increasing Need for Automation & Digitization in Tissue Diagnostics
7. United States
- US Regional Snapshot
- US Key Findings
- US Revenue Forecast
- US Revenue Forecast by Segment
- US Revenue Forecast Discussion
- US Country Analysis
- US Market Share Analysis
- US Changes to Pathology Reimbursement
- CDx using Tissue Diagnostics Techniques
- Comparison between Rate of Marketing of Tissue Diagnostic Techniques with PCR & NGS for CDx Combination Products
- Comparison between Rate of Marketing of Tissue Diagnostic Techniques with PCR & NGS for Combination Products
- Tissue and Companion Diagnostics Partnerships
- US Capital Pricing Analysis
- US Sales Channel Analysis
- US Service Provider Analysis
- US APLIS Competitor Landscape
- Key Companies to Watch
8. Western Europe
- Western Europe Regional Snapshot
- Western Europe Market Analysis
- Western Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Outlook
- Western Europe Revenue Forecast
- Western Europe Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Western Europe Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Region
- Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
- UK Country Analysis
- UK Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Germany Country Analysis
- Germany Revenue Forecast Discussion
- France Country Analysis
- France Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Scandinavia Country Analysis
- Scandinavia Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Benelux Country Analysis
- Benelux Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Italy Country Analysis
- Spain Country Analysis
- Western Europe Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
9. APAC
- APAC Regional Snapshot
- APAC Market Analysis
- APAC Tissue Diagnostics Market Outlook
- APAC Revenue Forecast
- APAC Revenue Forecast Discussion
- APAC Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- APAC Revenue Forecast by Region
- APAC Revenue Forecast by Segment
- APAC Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
- China Country Analysis
- China Revenue Forecast Discussion
- India Country Analysis
- India Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Japan Country Analysis
- Japan Revenue Forecast Discussion
- ASEAN Overall Forecast
- ASEAN Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Indonesia Country Analysis
- Thailand Country Analysis
- Singapore Country Analysis
- Malaysia Country Analysis
- APAC Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
10. Rest of the World (ROW)
- ROW-Regional Snapshot
- ROW Revenue Forecast
- ROW Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Last Word
- Future Trends-Three Big Predictions Driving Tissue Diagnostics Market
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Agilent (Dako)
- Biocare Medical
- Cerner
- Epic Systems
- Leica Biosystems
- NovoPath
- Roche (Ventana)
- Sakura
- Sunquest
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Xifin
