Global Tissue Diagnostics Market 2018-2022: Liquid Biopsy for Therapy Monitoring and Reimbursement Cuts Impede Long-term Prospects of Tissue Diagnostics Market

Tissue diagnostic techniques are used to recognize specific antigens in preserved tissues. The process includes slicing thin tissue samples that are treated with a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain, and then are formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) to diagnose tumors and other histopathology specimens. This has traditionally required skilled pathologists and is one of the most labor-intensive and time-consuming processes of clinical molecular diagnostic testing. It is estimated that 70% of the workflow in a histology laboratory is manual, and therefore, there is a need for automation.

The current challenges faced by the industry include shortage of qualified pathologists, consolidation of laboratories leading to shrinkage of the customer base, reimbursement cuts, and competition from novel technologies such as liquid biopsy and next generation sequencing. To address these challenges, vendors have resorted to technology innovation for automation, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies (for companion diagnostics), and information management system (to offer end-to-end solutions) to deepen solution expertise while catering to changing customer demands. Furthermore, the industry is also witnessing collaborations and M&As such as StatLab Medical Products with American MasterTech Scientific.

Research Scope



The key objectives of the market engineering for tissue diagnostics study are to highlight current market dynamics, key market participants, customer segments, and evolving business opportunities. The study aims to identify both established enterprises and startups, which are capable of shaping the future through best practices implementation, visionary leadership, and innovation in product offerings. Further, the study provides an analysis of market sizing by revenue segregated by pre-analytical staining, advanced staining, and anatomic pathology laboratory information systems.



It covers the key drivers, challenges in the market impeding growth, competitive landscape, market participant strategies, reimbursement scenario, capital pricing, and future growth strategies. The study also highlights growth opportunities, key trends, mergers and acquisitions, notable partnerships, investment, and collaboration opportunities across regions such as the United States, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).



Major participants mentioned in the study are Roche (Ventana), Leica Biosystems, Agilent (Dako), Sakura, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Abbott, Epic Systems, Cerner, NovoPath, and Sunquest, Xifin.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the future outlook of tissue diagnostics market in the US, Western Europe , APAC, and Rest of the World?

, APAC, and Rest of the World? What are the growth opportunities in tissue diagnostics space which can be leveraged by existing and future participants?

What constitutes a complete tissue diagnostics vendor landscape? How has the competitive landscape been characterized? Which vendors are dominating the market?

How will the structure of the market change over time? Is it ripe for acquisitions?

What are the key challenges that affect the uptake of automated systems in the US, Western Europe , APAC, and ROW?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Strategic Imperatives for the Tissue Diagnostics Market

6 Big Growth Themes for Tissue Diagnostics Market

Future Trends-Three Big Predictions Driving Tissue Diagnostics Market

2. Market Overview

Market Background

Market Segmentation

Trends in Tissue Diagnostics Market

Future of Pathology Laboratory

Regional Trends in Pathology Market

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Market Forecast

Market Engineering Measurements

Global Revenue Forecast

Global Revenue Forecast Discussion

Global Revenue Forecast by Segment

Global Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Future Demand and Market Dynamics for APLIS

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

5. Competitive Environment

Global Market Share Analysis

Top Competitors

Tissue Diagnostics Market Participant Strategies

Global Competitor Matrix

Competitor Segment Ranking Matrix

Tissue Diagnostics Leaderboard

Notable Activities

6. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Companion Diagnostics (CDx) to Drive Advanced Staining Techniques

Growth Opportunity 2-Workflow Shift Towards Integrated Histopathology Systems

Growth Opportunity 3-Converging Molecular and Pathology Workflow for Enhanced Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4-Increasing Need for Automation & Digitization in Tissue Diagnostics

7. United States

US Regional Snapshot

US Key Findings

US Revenue Forecast

US Revenue Forecast by Segment

US Revenue Forecast Discussion

US Country Analysis

US Market Share Analysis

US Changes to Pathology Reimbursement

CDx using Tissue Diagnostics Techniques

Comparison between Rate of Marketing of Tissue Diagnostic Techniques with PCR & NGS for CDx Combination Products

Comparison between Rate of Marketing of Tissue Diagnostic Techniques with PCR & NGS for Combination Products

Tissue and Companion Diagnostics Partnerships

US Capital Pricing Analysis

US Sales Channel Analysis

US Service Provider Analysis

US APLIS Competitor Landscape

Key Companies to Watch

8. Western Europe

Western Europe Regional Snapshot

Western Europe Market Analysis

Western Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Outlook

Western Europe Revenue Forecast

Western Europe Revenue Forecast Discussion

Western Europe Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Region

Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Segment

Western Europe Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

UK Country Analysis

UK Revenue Forecast Discussion

Germany Country Analysis

Germany Revenue Forecast Discussion

France Country Analysis

France Revenue Forecast Discussion

Scandinavia Country Analysis

Scandinavia Revenue Forecast Discussion

Benelux Country Analysis

Benelux Revenue Forecast Discussion

Italy Country Analysis

Spain Country Analysis

Western Europe Market Share Analysis

Key Companies to Watch

9. APAC

APAC Regional Snapshot

APAC Market Analysis

APAC Tissue Diagnostics Market Outlook

APAC Revenue Forecast

APAC Revenue Forecast Discussion

APAC Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

APAC Revenue Forecast by Region

APAC Revenue Forecast by Segment

APAC Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

China Country Analysis

China Revenue Forecast Discussion

India Country Analysis

India Revenue Forecast Discussion

Japan Country Analysis

Japan Revenue Forecast Discussion

ASEAN Overall Forecast

ASEAN Revenue Forecast Discussion

Indonesia Country Analysis

Thailand Country Analysis

Singapore Country Analysis

Malaysia Country Analysis

APAC Market Share Analysis

Key Companies to Watch

10. Rest of the World (ROW)

ROW-Regional Snapshot

ROW Revenue Forecast

ROW Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Last Word

Future Trends-Three Big Predictions Driving Tissue Diagnostics Market

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

List of Exhibits

