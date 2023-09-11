Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Accurate Disease Diagnosis

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market achieved a size of US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2028, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Tissue diagnostics involve the analysis and testing of specific tissue samples to provide valuable biological context for the diagnosis of diseases. These diagnostic methods play a crucial role in detecting various medical conditions, including cancer and inflammatory disorders, by accurately identifying the type and degree of malignancy.

Tissue diagnostics are known for their high accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, with techniques such as core and open biopsy being commonly used. Advanced technologies like immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology, and special staining are also increasingly utilized for these diagnoses.

The steady growth of the geriatric population worldwide, driven by declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, is a significant factor contributing to the market's expansion. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases, leading to an increased need for regular check-ups and diagnoses. Lifestyle changes, including alterations in dietary patterns, increased alcohol consumption, and reduced physical activity, have resulted in a rise in the incidence of various lifestyle diseases. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across age groups has led to a surge in demand for tissue diagnostic services.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global tissue diagnostics market, along with forecasts at both the global and regional levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, technology, disease, and end-user.

Breakdown by Product Type:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables

Breakdown by Technology:

  • Immunohistochemistry
  • In Situ Hybridization
  • Digital Pathology and Workflow Management
  • Special Staining

Breakdown by Disease:

  • Breast Cancer
  • Gastric Cancer
  • Lymphoma
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
  • Others

Breakdown by End-User:

  • Hospitals
  • Research Laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Others

Breakdown by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, featuring key players such as Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Sakura Finetek Japan, Abcam, BD, Qiagen, Bio SB, Biogenex, Cell Signaling Technology, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed, and what are the growth prospects for the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tissue diagnostics industry?
  • What are the market segments based on product type, technology, disease, and end-user?
  • What are the driving factors and challenges in the tissue diagnostics industry?
  • Who are the key players in the global tissue diagnostics market, and what is the level of competition?
  • What are the profit margins in the tissue diagnostics industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tkxvm

