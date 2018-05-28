Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2022

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Biopsy for Therapy Monitoring and Reimbursement Cuts Impede Long-term Prospects of Tissue Diagnostics Market



Tissue diagnostic techniques are used to recognize specific antigens in preserved tissues.The process includes slicing thin tissue samples that are treated with a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain, and then are formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) to diagnose tumors and other histopathology specimens.



This has traditionally required skilled pathologists and is one of the most labor-intensive and time-consuming processes of clinical molecular diagnostic testing. It is estimated that 70% of the workflow in a histology laboratory is manual, and therefore, there is a need for automation.



The current challenges faced by the industry include shortage of qualified pathologists, consolidation of laboratories leading to shrinkage of the customer base, reimbursement cuts, and competition from novel technologies such as liquid biopsy and next generation sequencing.To address these challenges, vendors have resorted to technology innovation for automation, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies (for companion diagnostics), and information management system (to offer end-to-end solutions) to deepen solution expertise while catering to changing customer demands.



Furthermore, the industry is also witnessing collaborations and M&As such as StatLab Medical Products with American MasterTech Scientific.



Research Scope

The key objectives of the market engineering for tissue diagnostics study are to highlight current market dynamics, key market participants, customer segments, and evolving business opportunities.The study aims to identify both established enterprises and startups, which are capable of shaping the future through best practices implementation, visionary leadership, and innovation in product offerings.



Further, the study provides an analysis of market sizing by revenue segregated by pre-analytical staining, advanced staining, and anatomic pathology laboratory information systems.It covers the key drivers, challenges in the market impeding growth, competitive landscape, market participant strategies, reimbursement scenario, capital pricing, and future growth strategies.



The study also highlights growth opportunities, key trends, mergers and acquisitions, notable partnerships, investment, and collaboration opportunities across regions such as the United States, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).



Major participants mentioned in the study are Roche (Ventana), Leica Biosystems, Agilent (Dako), Sakura, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Abbott, Epic Systems, Cerner, NovoPath, and Sunquest, Xifin.



Key Issues Addressed

• What is the future outlook of tissue diagnostics market in the US, Western Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World?

• What are the growth opportunities in tissue diagnostics space which can be leveraged by existing and future participants?

• What constitutes a complete tissue diagnostics vendor landscape? How has the competitive landscape been characterized? Which vendors are dominating the market?

• How will the structure of the market change over time? Is it ripe for acquisitions?

• What are the key challenges that affect the uptake of automated systems in the US, Western Europe, APAC, and ROW?



