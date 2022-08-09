Global Tissue Engineering Market to Surpass US$ 22,908.1 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tissue engineering market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,436.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Tissue Engineering Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as new product launch and approvals which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved StrataGraft (allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts in murine collagen – dsat) for the treatment of adults with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (deep partial-thickness burns).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global tissue engineering market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period due to technological advancements in 3D bio-printing, and potential pipeline products as 3D bioprinting is a rapidly developing industry used for a variety of biomedical applications.

Among material type, synthetic segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to its properties such as biocompatibility, non-toxicity, biodegradability, good cell recognition properties, and easy functionalization is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

On the basis of application, orthopedic segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to development of tissue engineered products for orthopedic and musculoskeletal applications, increased commercialization of tissue engineered products for bone and cartilage repair, wide availability of products, and increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders with increased awareness of tissue engineered.

Key players operating in the global tissue engineering market include Acelity L.P. Inc., Allergan Plc., Athersys, Inc., B. Braun, BioMimetic Therapeutics, Bio Tissue Technologies, C. R. Bard, International Stem Cell, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, RTI surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Tissue Regenix Group Plc., and Zimmer Biomet.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Tissue Engineering Market, By Material Type:

Synthetic

Biological

Others

Global Tissue Engineering Market, By Application:

Dermal

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Others

Global Tissue Engineering Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

