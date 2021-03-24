Global Tissue Paper Market featuring Key Vendors - Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Others - Technavio

The growing tourism and hospitality industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat of prominent substitutes will hamper the market growth.

More details: Download Free Sample Report

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

COVID-19 is expected have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth.

Tissue Paper Market: Product Landscape

The growing hygiene and health consciousness among people, and the increasing westernization in developing countries, the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the facial tissue, paper towel, and others segment.

Tissue Paper Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest tissue paper market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The ever-rising population and increasing focus on hygiene and rising urbanization will significantly influence tissue paper market growth in this region. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for products/services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Cascades Inc.

CMPC SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Paper Mart

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Specialty Paper Market by Application, Raw Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The specialty paper market size has the potential to grow by 5.01 MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Paper Towel Dispenser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The paper towel dispenser market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Toilet paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Facial tissue - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Paper towel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Online retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions) MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Cascades Inc.

CMPC SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Paper Mart

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

